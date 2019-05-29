Technically Speaking For May 29: The Move Lower Continues

Despite five consecutive down weeks for the DJIA, the amount of the decline is low. From Bespoke (emphasis added):

The DJIA is entering this last full week of May riding a streak of five straight weeks of declines in what is the longest weekly losing streak for the index in just under eight years. While the current streak is the longest in years, it is also notable due to just how mild of a losing streak it has been. Over the five weeks in which the DJIA has been down, its total decline has been a mere 3.67%. To put that in perspective, the average decline for the DJIA during its 64 prior five-week losing streaks since 1900 has been a drop over 10%, and the last time the DJIA saw a smaller decline during a five-week losing streak was over 40 years ago in 1976!

The markets have been trending lower since the beginning of May. But the declines have been modest from a technical perspective - there aren't any sharp drops or selloffs on a large volume increase. Instead, the movement has been gentle and controlled. The decline amounts are modest: the IWC, IWM, and IJH are off approximately 6%, 7%, and 6.5%, respectively.

Is the bond market rally over? According to headline analysis, it just well might be. From today's Washington Post:

Recent market angst is centering on the yield on the closely watched U.S. 10-year Treasury, which hit a 20-month low Wednesday and fell below the yield on the three-month Treasury bill. When prices increase, yields drop and vice versa. The yield on the 10-year Treasury hit its lowest level since September 2017. The reversal, known as the inverted yield curve, is a fairly consistent - but not absolute - warning of a recession. The 10-year Treasury yield ripples across the economy, affecting mortgage rates, credit card debt and more.

Once the popular press - especially a paper like The Post, which is not known for its economic coverage - picks up on a financial story, it usually means the trend is close to the end.

BOJ head Kuroda offers another partial explanation for the global slowdown:

Second, at the same time, the so-called silicon cycle has entered a downturn, something we have observed many times in the past. Until the first half of last year, there was a claim that the "super-cycle" in demand for semiconductors was on a rising trend. According to the claim, semi-conductor demand would increase steadily over the medium term. However, as was seen in the past, there have been some cancellations of multiple orders for parts and capital goods, together with downward revisions to final goods such as smartphones

This is the first time I've seen this idea expressed, although it does make sense for Asia.

Let's look at today's performance table:

We have another down day, with the small caps leading the way (-0.85%). The QQQ and DIA were the next worst performers, followed by the micro caps and the transports. The long end of the Treasury market was modestly higher.

Yesterday, I mentioned that the markets are engaged in a "slow-motion roll-over", where they slowly start to lose steam and then move lower. Today, there was further deterioration in most of the daily charts.

The SPY fell through the top Fibonacci fan and is now headed for the 200-day EMA.

The QQQ fell through support at the 178 level and is now targeting the 200-day EMA.

Mid-caps are right at the 183 level. They're also below the 200-day EMA.

Small caps are right at the 148 level and are also below the 200-day EMA.

Micro caps are below the 90.45 level and are also below the 200-day EMA.

The transports are below support from earlier this spring and are clearly headed lower.

As noted in the post from Bespoke, the amount of the decline is small historically. But the charts show a continual state of decline.

