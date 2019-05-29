Costco Earnings Preview: Execution Superb, Valuation Leaves Little Room For Error

The US segment is 72%-73% of COST's total revenue, but 62%-67% of operating income.

Truly amazed at COST's comps durability as the rest of retail comps have gotten just pummeled from Walmart and Amazon.

At 31x expected 2019 EPS, 19x cash flow and 40x free cash flow, the valuation leaves little room for error.

Costco (COST), the warehouse club juggernaut, reports their fiscal Q3 '19 financial results after the bell on Thursday night, May 30, 2019.

Street consensus (per Briefing.com) is expecting $1.83, on $34.71 billion in revenue for expected y/y growth of 8% and 7%, respectively.

Costco Comps

It is much easier to just copy and paste the data from the valuation spreadsheet, but here is a history of Costco comps from the October 2015 quarter through February 2019 quarter.

Note the steady improvement in the quarterly comps since October 2015, although "core comps" (ex gas and fx) remained remarkably stable and robust through a period where other retail - even food retail - have struggled with disinflation and traffic.

At the bottom of the above table is "ecommerce" growth, and while it is slowing, it is just 4%-5% of COST's total revenue, so there is ample upside to e-commerce revenue for the warehouse giant.

Table 1:

Trends in COST EPS and Revenue Estimates:

Q3 '19 (estimate) Q2 '19 Q1 '19 Q4 '18 2021 EPS est $9.19 $9.19 $9.13 $9.13 2020 EPS est $8.58 $8.51 $8.39 $8.41 2019 EPS est $7.91 $7.82 $7.70 $7.72 2021 EPS exp gro rt 7% 8% 9% 9% 2020 EPS exp gro rt 8% 9% 9% 9% 2019 EPS exp gro rt 13% 12% 10% 10% 2021 PE 26x 26x 24x 25x 2020 PE 28x 28x 26x 27x 2019 PE 30x 31x 28x 29x 2021 rev est ($'s bl's) $174.4 $174.3 $174.6 $173.5 2020 rev est $163.4 $163.0 $162.7 $162.3 2019 rev est $152.6 $152.6 $152.7 $152.2 2021 est rev gro rt 7% 7% 7% 7% 2020 est rev gro rt 7% 7% 7% 7% 2019 est rev gro rt 8% 8% 8% 7%

Estimate Source: IBES by Refinitiv as of 5/29/19

Table 2:

Costco Valuation:

3-year avg EPS gro rt 9% 3-year avg revenue gro rt 7% 3-yr avg PE 28x Price-to-sales 0.72x Price-to-book 7.5x Price-to-cash-flow 19x Price to free-cash-flow (FCF) 40x FCF yield 3% Div as % of FCF 35% - 40% Debt-to-capital 11% Morningstar moat wide Mstar ROIC est mid-teens Enterprise value (EV)/ 4q trailing sales 0.64x EV / 4-qtr trailing cash-flow 17x EV / 4-qtr trailing free-cash-flow 35x

Source: valuation spreadsheet, data as of February 2019 balance sheet and cash flow data, price as of 5/29/19 ($240)

Table 3:

Costco / Sam's Operating Margins:

COST Sam's 4-qtr avg 3.15% 4.11% 12-qtr avg 3.15% 2.84% 20-qtr avg 3.10% 3.01% 40-qtr avg 2.92% 3.21%

Source: valuation spreadsheets from earnings releases, 10-Qs

Table 4:

Summary/conclusion:

For Seeking Alpha readers, this is the first time Sam's and Costco's operating margin history was ever compared, and while Sam's is showing better numbers since they replaced that awful CEO, the edge is still with COST given their size ($152 bl in annual COST revenue versus the $58 bl in annual revenue at Sam's).

The fact is COST's execution is superb and has been superb for many years, and even when the warehouse giant has gone through weaker comp periods, the operations are fluid enough to offset any pressure and maintain the margins.

Personally, I've struggled to understand the "warehouse club" operator in terms of business model execution versus the traditional retailer, since - in principle - both models operate exactly the same with brick-and-mortar locations, enormous stores, and the fact that the customer comes to COST just like any other retailer. Yes, the membership fee basically represents all of COST's net income and a big chunk of their operating income, so does the difference lie with the smaller number of SKUs and the pinpoint inventory execution? (From what I understand, much of COST's "inventory" is consignment rather than owned directly?) Table 4 above shows how efficient COST is at controlling the "inventory-to-sales" ratio every quarter, which helps working capital and ultimately cash flow.

To be frank with readers, the majority of COST's shares were sold from client accounts when Jim Sinegal left as CEO and Craig Jelinik took over and unfortunately that was about $140 ago in terms of the share price.

When iconic founding CEOs depart a company, often it signals a top for the stock, but that absolutely wasn't the case for COST.

My biggest issue around COST today is the 19x and 40x cash flow and free cash flow valuation, and also what it could mean with a resurgent Sam's Club for COST, although given the size difference, probably not a lot.

One client remains long one position in COST from April 2005 bought at $40 per share. (You can bet I'm kicking myself over COST.)

Charlie Munger again gave COST his blessing at the latest Berkshire Woodstock held last month.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: COST repprts after the bell 5/30