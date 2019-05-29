20%+ YTM Available To Investors In Frontier Communications Debt

Thus, the 20%+ yielding 2021-2023 Frontier unsecured notes look quite interesting for the IRA of risk-tolerant investors.

This makes a bankruptcy prior to 2024 and 2025 when significant amounts of debt come due less likely.

This is an update of an article first released to Cash Flow Kingdom investors back in March.

In March, Frontier Communications (FTR) issued a press release letting us know they had pushed out almost all their secured debt and revolver to 2024 and beyond. Today, they also let us know they sold $1.35 billion worth of western assets in order to "strengthen the balance sheet". I suspect that means a good portion of the cash will be put towards paying down 2022 debt.

Source: Frontier Communications presentation with forecasted debt pay-off in green

Since the beginning of the year, Frontier stock has had its ups and downs.

Source: Yahoo Finance and Press Releases

Q4 2018 earnings were initially considered strong, driving the common stock up as much as 35% at one point. Q1 earnings were the opposite, with the stock dropping over 25% on the day and 40% since. That is until taking a 10% jump today on the asset sale announcement. Thus, the stock continues to be quite volatile, a great speculative trade if you are one of the few people who can actually do such things successfully. For us, mere mortals, the Frontier 2021-2023 bonds seem to offer a more reasonable risk/reward trade-off.

The combination of Frontier successfully pushing out $1.6 billion in debt to 2024 back in March, plus the most recent $1.35 billion asset sale makes debt coming due prior to 2024 look quite interesting. Still risky, as 20-25% yield to maturities (YTM) would imply, but certainly less so than prior to these moves. Overall, in my opinion, a pretty attractive return is being offered for the risk being assumed.

Source: Etrade

As you can see above, the 2021-2023 unsecured debt tranches offer 20%+ YTM and have no significant secured or term debt maturing in front of them. A small position in one of these is thus something to be considered for the IRA of a more risk-tolerant investor (bonds pay interest taxable at one's marginal tax rate).

Assuming Frontier is able to produce the $625 million* in annual free cash flow (NYSE:FCF), its recently confirmed guidance suggests and uses at least $1 billion of the $1.35 billion recently raised to pay down 2022 debt, they should have few debt issues through 2022.

Source: Author Calculations, 2022 unsecured debt in the spreadsheet above has been reduced from $2.706 billion to $1.706 billion assuming a payoff or buyback of $1 billion in debt with cash on hand post asset sale.

After 2022, some additional financing becomes necessary, but that financing doesn't get onerous until 2024. This makes the 2023 with their 23% YTM also a reasonable investment, though still meaningfully more risky than the 2021 yielding 20% to maturity. Whether the extra 3% in annual return and, more importantly, the extra 2 years of potentially earning a 23% YTM return is worthwhile for the extra risk being incurred, I will leave up to individual readers. Personally, I bought some of both.

(*Note: Frontier produced $643 million worth of FCF over the last twelve months, so the $575-675 million in FCF they project for 2019 doesn't seem an unreasonable figure.)

The Power of Multiple Cash Flow Streams Since inception, the CFK Income Portfolio has generated a total return of 58.9% (verse 41.2% for the S&P 500, and 34% for the Russell 2000). We accomplished while also producing a very attractive dividend stream that is typically in the 7-9% range. A focus on strong and growing company cash flows, as well as management alignment and capital allocation skills, is at the core of what we do. Please join us at Cash Flow Kingdom, "the place where cash flow is king", and see if we can help you achieve your financial goals.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am actually long FTR bonds, not the common. This article discusses a risky investment. I do not know your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation; therefore, I cannot recommend any specific investment to you. Please do your own additional due diligence.