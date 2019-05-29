EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) CEO Bill Thomas on Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference Call May 29, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Bill Thomas - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Robert Brackett - Sanford C. Bernstein

To reintroduce you to the format, this will be a modified fireside chat. What that means is, Bill will come up in a minute and talk for perhaps 10 to 20 minutes. We'll adjourn and then we'll have a conversation. I will ask questions, but I encourage you strongly to ask your own questions. You'll find white cards scattered around the room, either ask the question out loud or write on the white card, wave the white card, my colleagues and I will collect those. We'll organize them into logical buckets, we will not censor them.

To reintroduce you to the format, this will be a modified fireside chat. What that means is, Bill will come up in a minute and talk for perhaps 10 to 20 minutes. We’ll adjourn and then we’ll have a conversation. I will ask questions, but I encourage you strongly to ask your own questions. You’ll find white cards scattered around the room, either ask the question out loud or write on the white card, wave the white card, my colleagues and I will collect those. We’ll organize them into logical buckets, we will not censor them.

And with that, I will get out of the way and get to the content. My pleasure to ask Bill Thomas, the CEO of EOG Resources to come to the stage.

Thank you very much, Bob. We appreciate the opportunity to present this morning and thank you for Bernstein for hosting us and most of all, thank each one of you all for your interest in E&P business and your interest specifically in EOG.

I’m going to go through about, maybe 15 minutes of slides here and want to leave plenty of time for Q&A. So I really do encourage you, as Bob said, ask questions. We’re in a tremendous shape, in a middle of a tremendous year of performance and we want to make sure you understand who we are.

Our goal is not to be just one of the best companies in the E&P sector, but to be one of the best companies compared to any company in the S&P 500, no matter what business you’re in. And we have a very strong track record of outperforming the S&P 500. If you look on a 20-year record or a 10-year record, we had outperformed the S&P 500 and that’s our goal to continue to do that as we go forward. And we’re very focused the company on returns, that’s what drives the company. And so we’re focused on double-digit return on capital employed.

We’re focused on double-digit organic growth that we’re focused on generating free cash flow and substantial free cash flow. And most importantly, we do not need high oil prices to do this. We can do this currently at moderate oil prices and certainly oil prices today or $50 oil prices And we believe we can do this with oil prices in the $40s going forward, and we’ll talk specifically about that in a minute.

So we kind of eliminated the ups and downs from an EOG standpoint of the commodity cycle. So our goal is always, we work for the shareholders. We are here to deliver long-term shareholder value.

If you look at the 20-year history of EOG, we’ve been a company that has generated very strong return on capital employed for long, long time. And in the 2020s, some years in the 2030s in the past history of the company, but you can see it’s a little bit lumpy and that was driven by the commodity prices. But we’ve reset the company in 2016, and we’re focused on what we call premium drilling and I’ll talk about that in a minute.

But last year, we generated 16% return on capital employed, which we believe is the highest in the peer group. And as we go forward, we’re in a strong position to do that even in a stronger basis going forward. It’s the highest return on capital employed that we’ve generated as a company since we shifted the oil back in 2009.

This is probably the most important slide, and we talk just a few minutes on this. We did a look back on the company before we said, we can generate double-digit return on capital employed through the commodity cycles. We want to make sure that that’s going to happen.

So we look back and do the calculations on what we would have taken, what kind of oil prices we would have taken for EOG to generate a 10% return on capital employed. Before 2016, 2016 and before, we took $80 oil. But when we shifted the premium drilling and the definition of premium drilling is a 30% after-tax rate of return at $40 flat oil prices.

We don’t believe anybody in the business. It’s generating those kind of returns based on a $40 flat oil price, that is a tremendous separator for EOG. And that is what’s driving our current results and will drive our – to be even better in the future.

So in 2017, we lowered the price of that oil for 10% rate of return, return on capital employed of 65. Last year, it was 55. This year, it’s lower than 55 and next years, it’s going to be lower than this year, because we’re adding low-cost reserves lowering the cost basis of the company, decreasing our DD&A rate and at the same time, we’re also decreasing our operating expenses. We think this is going to be a sustainable trend going forward.

And on top of that, very, very strong and improving returns going forward. Even at low oil prices, we are very – up always been a very strong organic growth drilling the company. And so we’re in a, what we call, a disciplined growth mode. Last year, we grew the company’s oil production in the U.S. by 19%. This year, it’s 14% because we’ve lowered down that a little bit, because we’re doing a little bit more exploration this year.

If you look at a company going forward, we clearly say that we’re not shifting to a low growth mode like low-double digits. We’re really looking to grow the company substantial growth in the future. And that growth is disciplined. That means we are not going to grow the company faster than we can continue to get better.

We want to make sure that returns are improving going forward, costs are lowering, well productivity is increasing. But we’ll grow the company at a very, very strong rate, probably higher than the 14% growth rate we are having this year in the future, but we’re going to do it in a disciplined mode without hurting our returns going forward.

So when we switch to the premium inventory, we have an enormous inventory in the company. Ad then we high graded it to what we call these premium locations. We had about 3,500 – 3,200 of those in 2016 when we first started the program. And every year since then, we dramatically increased the number of locations.

So we are increasing our premium inventory price at a speed that we’re actually drilling it. And on top of that, we are increasing the quality of that inventory at the same time. So it’s a compounding effect. More of them and better. And we believe through our organic exploration efforts and our ability to convert non-premium locations in our existing fields to premium that we’re going to be able to continue this trend as we go forward.

Finally, I mean, 13 years, if we didn’t even add any at the current drilling pace, we have over 10 years, 14 years of inventory – premium inventory left to go. So some people think, EOG can’t keep this up. What I can tell you for sure, we’re going to keep it up, there’s no doubt about that. We have an enormous ability to generate internally without spending money on – large amount of money on expensive M&A. We can generate all this inventory organically at very strong pace.

So how we do this part is into, you know the history of the company. We have a very strong track record of adding new reserves through our exploration efforts, organic exploration efforts. And if you look at the maturity profile of EOG’s fields, we have a few fields like the Bakken early on a combo plays. They’re in a mature phase and these are like maybe on a slight decline or kind of flat. Most of our plays that we have in the company are in a really strong growth mode.

So that would be the Eagle Ford, the DJ Basin, the Delaware Basin, the Woodford oil play, and recently, we announced the Powder River Basin. And each one of those plays has tremendous inventory and we’re converting additional premium inventory in each one of those very fast. They all have a lot of upside. And even the Eagle Ford, which we’ve been developing 10 years already, we believe we’ve got 10 years left of growth left in it.

So we’re not running our locations. We are not running out of a strong platform to continue strong growth in our premium inventory. And on top of that, we have a large number – the most number of new plays that we’ve ever had in the company that we’ve invested in over the last several years, I think, very low-cost acreage. And we’re currently executing on those, testing those, they’re in all different phases. So we got a lot of confidence that we’re going to be adding additional premium inventories to your exploration effort.

And most importantly, these exploration plays that we’re working on are targeting better rock quality than we’re currently drilling right now. There we have the ability to deliver oil at lower cost. They’re more conventional or better higher perm rocks, and we believe the quality of the plays that we’re going to be developing in the future will be better than the ones we’re developing now.

So this is a very sustainable model. We don’t have to go out and pay higher prices, doing expensive M&As, to add better inventory than we currently have and add to the best inventory we believe in the U.S. And that is a huge driver for EOG, that’s a huge separator on both returns and growth for EOG going forward.

As a result of being first movers is – in horizontal oil, naturally, you grow very fast. You get a big lead. And so clearly, EOG is way out in front on horizontal oil production compared to all of our peers in the U.S. And we believe our lead will grow, not going to shrink. Our goal is not to be the biggest company, but when you invest in high rates of return and you generate a lot of free cash flow –a lot of cash flow, you’re going to grow.

So our goal is to be the best, highest return, longest growth company, better competitive with the best S&P 500 companies in any business. So this year, our CapEx is based on $50 oil. So we began generating free cash flow at $50. And obviously with oil prices where they are in the upward $50s and the $60s, we generate substantial free cash flow at those prices. And that’s our goal every year is to generate substantial free cash flow.

Last year, we had a record net income of $3.2 billion. We reduced our debt. We increased our dividend by 31%, and we generated $1.7 billion of free cash flow. And those are the kind of performances that we believe the EOG can do in the future, even at moderate to low oil prices.

So our capital allocation process real simple. We want to continue to reinvest in our premium drilling. We’re going to do it at a disciplined rate. Not so fast that we’re going to hurt our returns, but at a very steady, steady pace as our cash flow increases. And so we’ve done the math. There’s all kinds of ways you can allocate your capital. but the best way to allocate it is the back into the highest return things you have in the company. And that’s clearly our premium drilling that we’ll continue to do that at a pretty strong clip.

We’re obviously investing this year and we will continue to invest in the future and finding new plays, new rocks that are actually better than the rocks that we are right now. And we’re going to generate substantial free cash flow every year, that’s a strong goal.

We’re focused on a very strong sustainable dividend growth. Last year, we increased to 31%. We announced in our earnings call a few weeks ago, we increased it another 31%, so that’s how we’re 70% in the last two years. And our goal is to continue to work on strong increases in our dividend going forward, and we’re also strengthening our balance sheet.

We’re on a program, a four-year program of reducing our debt by $3 billion. Last year, we reduced it by paying off $350 million bond. This year, it’s a $900 million bond. And we believe having an impeccable balance sheet is a fundamental right thing to do for the company when you run a business, and it opens up tremendous opportunities for the company in the future, especially in a counter-cyclic situation.

And then on additional cash flow, we do occasionally do bolt-on acquisitions, low-cost bolt-on acquisitions. We did one of those this year already. And they’re in these non-hot place are in places where you can get acreage at really low-cost, and we believe this acreages have obviously very high drilling potential, we’ll continue to do that. And absolutely, we’ve never done an expensive cooperate M&A. We don’t need to do that, and we’re not even ever thinking about that. That’s not even remotely in the EOG’s game plan, never has and never will.

And so really when you think about EOG, and why have we had – why have we’re the first movers and first horizontal gas and first horizontal oil and how can we sustain the tremendous performance of the company going forward? It’s really driven by our culture. We have a very unique culture. We have a lot of folks that have come in and studied our culture. They study companies worldwide and several other men said, they found out that EOG’s culture is the most unique – one of the most unique cultures in any business anywhere.

First of all, we’re rate of return driven. That is like a fundamental driver of EOG. Our compensation is based on returns or top two metrics. Our return on our capital CapEx program at every year and return on capital employed, and that’s passed down to every person in the company, not just me.

We have a very decentralized organization, and most importantly, it’s non-bureaucratic. It means we give the freedom to the people. We have a very good people, extremely good management in every one of our divisions, and we passed down the responsibility to create value in the company from the bottom-up.

So it’s not a top-down-driven company, it’s a bottom-up-driven company. So the ideas come from a 1,000 different sources in a 1,000 different ways, and we take all those ideas and we put them together and we communicate them throughout the company. So we have a tremendous ability to generate new ideas and to continue to improve the company going forward.

We have a lot of highly-skilled people in the company, and they work in multidisciplinary teams. They work together very closely side-by-side, they office side-by-side, they coordinate the geology, the geophysics, the completion engineering, the drilling engineering, the reservoir engineering. They all work as teams and they share together in a very non-bureaucratic way.

We’re obviously very innovative and entrepreneurial. Tremendous amount of ideas have generated inside the company. And when you go work for EOG, whether you’re a geologist, an engineer, a landmen or you’re a field foreman, you’re expected to be a business person first. Every person understands our business. We give them the data and we give them the freedom to improve our business from the bottom-up. And then safety and environmentally, and our communities are very important to us and we’re focused on that, that’s part of our culture.

Then our core competencies are exploration. Obviously, we’ve got a strong track record in that. We focus on the biggest thing that can drive well productivity. Obviously, it doesn’t matter where you’re in conventional or unconventional plays is the quality of the rock. And that’s where we’re up to this year is adding better rock than we have currently drilling.

So internal prospect generation, first movers getting the sweet spots of the best plays and getting them in super low costs. And that’s why when you look across the industries and really every play, EOG’s wells are the top performing wells in the industry.

Operations, we’ve got a long track record of execution. We are low-cost, look at every play we’re involved in. We’re usually the fastest driller, the best completion technology and the lowest-cost, all at the same time and our costs are continually improving as we go forward.

We self-source most of our materials and we’re pretty insulated from the service industry. We supply all the technology and the materials and we’ve got a proven track record of execution. And then, to top it all off, we’ve got a very strong, very sophisticated information technology system, where we’re collecting enormous amounts of data and we distribute that data through algorithms and programs that we generate inside the company to every person in the company and they are able to see and track their results and their business and their costs and make real-time really quick decisions literally as we’re drilling the wells, as we’re completing the wells on a 24-hour basis.

And then sustainability is a huge part of our company. We’ve embraced it. We’re very excited about our record of reducing greenhouse gases and methane emissions. We’re very involved in the communities that we work in to make them better and improve the lives of our families and in the communities where we live. We’re focused on safety and we have a very strong corporate governance.

So each one of those are very important and they really what drives EOG’s, that’s what drived our past success. And I believe that our culture and our people, our organization are in a better shape now than they’ve ever been before. We’re having, I believe, 2019 will be the very strongest operating performance ever in the history of the company. So we’re excited about where we’re right now and we’re very excited about where we’re going in the future.

So with that, our focus, as I said before, is not to be just the best company in the E&P business. Our focus is to be the one of the best companies in the S&P 500. We’ve got the properties, we’ve got the organization, we’ve got the ability to do that and we can do that through the commodity cycles.

So with that, I’ll leave it and turn it back over to Bob for Q&A.

So to remind you the way we’re running this Q&A. You will please write questions on the white cards around you. We’ll have colleagues that are gathering those and bringing them forward. While we gather a number of those up, I’ll start the conversation very much as a pyramid principle, we’ll start with very big high-level questions. The biggest question, of course, is oil price. Where is oil price going? And in the case that you can’t nail it precisely, what is EOG do through that oil price cycle?

Bill Thomas

Yes. That’s – oil prices are very volatile, but those – there’s tremendous amount of factors driving it on a short-term basis. I mean, first off, we don’t believe that oil demand is going to be diminishing much for a very long time, so there’s an enormous market for oil, and – but we’ve got a huge markets that grow into, so we don’t see that as an issue at all.

And we believe the U.S. will continue to grow and probably would be the major supplier of all going forward. We’re going to certainly be a big part of that. But I believe, the U.S. as a total not EOG specifically, but the U.S. as a total will grow little less this year than it did last year and then next year grow a little less than this year, et cetera. And so it will kind of slowly grow down or slowdown over time.

But EOG specifically, as I said, we’ve really insulated ourself from the commodity cycles. We’re really resetting the company that where we can be very successful even in $40 oil prices. And we don’t see that $40 oil is sustainable for any period of time, and maybe a dip every once in a while. So we believe oil certainly is probably in the $50, probably really in the $60 from a WTI standpoint going forward. So the company, we really set ourself up to perform extremely well in the future.

Robert Brackett

Talk about the same view for natural gas? So it’s ultimately a byproduct of what you do? What are your views on natural gas in the U.S. and where does that go?

Bill Thomas

Yes. We’re not super bearish on gas. I think, particularly this year, last year, it happened. We entered the winter season. I think, undersupplied, I think this year will likely to be entered the winter season below the five-year average, so we’ll be a bit undersupplied. And, of course, weather drives gas prices tremendously, so we have a normal weather. We may see $3 gas, again, certainly in the winter.

In the intermediate term, say, in the next two to maybe three years down the road, gas prices are going to stay in a pretty range bound, $2.50 to $3 is kind of our opinion. But I believe, we believe that long-term, when the next wave of LNG export facilities are in place, demand for U.S. gas is going to go up quite a bit. At the same time, some of the plays like the Haynesville, the associated gas with the Mid-Continent, even the associated gas with the Permian may be dropping off.

And so you could have a decent gas price in a few years out. For us, we’re focus on oil. We do have a lot of associated gas and we would only consider a gas play if it would be equal return for the oil plays. And our price deck – our premium price deck is $40 oil and our gas price – premium gas price is $2.50, so we base all of our investments on a $40 flat and $2.50 gas.

Robert Brackett

The third product is natural gas liquids. You might as well closed out with that. Any specific view or view just kind of blend between oil and gas?

Bill Thomas

Yes. We don’t have a specific on that. I know it’s a little soft right now. I don’t think that’s going to probably change too much going forward. So I think it’s mainly based on liquid prices.

Robert Brackett

And then back to gas. One source of gas right now is significant amount of flaring of Permian gas. Are you surprised that the industry is flaring as much gas as they are? And where do you see that going on sort of one or three or five-year basis?

Bill Thomas

Yes, that is something that needs to decrease. We’re very proud of our track record. We had one of the lowest flaring rates of anybody in the Permian. And I believe that will be alleviated over time as infrastructure build out. I think some companies got caught with inadequate gas cycle infrastructure. So I believe that will decrease over time.

Robert Brackett

Do you see it through regulatory process, or is it a corporate governance process where people do it, because it’s the right thing to do?

Bill Thomas

I think it will be both. I think people know it’s the right thing to do, and I think regulatory agencies sees it the same way.

Robert Brackett

I mean, if we think oil prices actually mid-cycle whatever that means, but oil price certainly helping today. Consistent with last year, oil price has risen 30-plus percent year-to-date if you look at Brent, the XOP or the E&P sectors sort of flat. What do you think that disconnect is? Who is the blame? And how do you close that disconnect?

Bill Thomas

Yes. I think the E&P industry has been viewed as undisciplined. And they outspend cash flow and they ruined oil prices at the same time, which is really two bad things, that’s not been EOG. I think we’ve been very disciplined. And I think we’ve been kind of pulled into the group a little bit as we’re going through this transition. But I can tell you, I think, from an EOG standpoint, we’re very focused on creating value, tremendous value.

We added equipment last year. The fourth quarter last year, we actually – we increased our CapEx to do that and that was market unfriendly to do that, but it was a very high rate of return decision and it’s paid off big time this year. If you followed our results on our first quarter call, we outperformed on our volumes and we came in below on our CapEx. And we generated free cash flow on top of all that and we did a very substantial bolt-on acquisitions.

So the company is performing tremendously well this year, because we set ourselves up properly entering to the year with a very best operational equipment in the business and the crews. And so we believe that we did the right thing, and we believe we’re going to have a tremendous operational performance this year.

Robert Brackett

It’s almost as if the gear has stripped in the corporate performance and perhaps the market perception. And one of the questions I have here is almost taking that out five years. Five ears forward, oil is at $50, the S&P is 30% higher and EOG is at $90 a share. How do you react to that scenario?

Bill Thomas

Well, I think, EOG is at tremendous value right now, and I believe market has been waiting, I think, maybe just first to prove ourselves, especially on the capital discipline side of it. And I think once we continue to deliver the results that we delivered in the first quarter, I think, we’re very confident that the market will recognize that. And I think that the value that we’re creating inside the company, reinvesting in these high rate of return premium and our strong growth, lot of value that we’re creating for the future of the company is tremendous. So I think we’re in a very strong value right now.

Robert Brackett

How do those discussions go, if you had the choice and clearly, you made it at the end of the last year where the returns on that incremental capital is phenomenal and you’re willing to accept bit of a doghouse. Going forward, has that balance shifted where capital discipline is enviable or are there exceptions to that where when you look at those rate of returns, you’re like finance person, it means that I got to do all.

Bill Thomas

The discipline inside of the EOG is here to say tremendously. And we are – for the first time – I’ve been in the company 40 years. For the first time in the history of the company, we do not have to accelerate a play faster than we need to. We can stay disciplined.

So we added the Powder River Basin last year, which was basically about 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent, enormous new addition to the company’s now the third-largest asset from an undrilled standpoint in the company. But there’s no pressure on us at the moment to go out there and ramp up quickly in the Powder River Basin to add volumes.

So we can grow the company at a very, very strong rate with tremendous discipline and that comes with having multiple divisions that can execute in small business units and multiple plays at the same time and a very strong marketing team that’s put in the infrastructure to make all these work.

So for example, in the Permian – in the Powder River Basin, we’re spending a little bit of money upfront this year on infrastructure and especially for water. We’re reusing almost 100% of a water in the Permian right now and it’s a great thing from a disposal standpoint. There’s a tremendous cost benefit.

So we’re installing those same facilities in the Powder River Basin. And that’s the biggest driver of well cost reduction cost is the water cost. So we’re doing things like that and we have an opportunity to do that in the new plays going forward. So we can be more disciplined and grow stronger than we’ve ever been able to do in the company.

I’ve been in the company for four decades. We’ve always fought commodity cycles and so we fix that with premium drilling. And we’ve always, I think, I’ll say always, we push the limits of the growth some years. We grew too fast back in the last big upturn in 2013 and 2014. And we were growing so fast that our returns were suffering. So we backed off that. And this time, we’re going to be disciplined, strong growth, more disciplined and strong quick free cash flow.

Robert Brackett

How do you think about any industry implications of the Anadarko transaction? And also EOG’s role, if any, in sector consolidation?

Bill Thomas

Yes. I don’t want to comment on any specific ones other than expensive corporate M&A, in our view, is just not an option. It is because just simply we believe it’s a very difficult to make a return. When you bake in what it takes to overcome that through a very strong drilling program, it’s pretty hard to justify the numbers. And so that’s not something that we want to do, because we think it’s low return, right? We just don’t – we’re not interested in low returns.

And then the second thing is, as I explained before, we have such a strong ability to organically generate prospects and new potential inside the company. There’s absolutely no need for us to even think about any kind of corporate M&A. So we’re not interested in those expensive kind of things at all.

I do believe the industry has – if you look historically at the U.S. E&P industry, it’s been built on M&A. Most – if you look at the history of pretty much any company besides EOG has been built on through acquisitions. And I think a lot of the existing strategies of U.S. E&P companies is fairly short-term.

And so I believe with the historical precedence and the way that companies have built themselves in their return outlook, I think consolidation will continue to happen and it needs to happen. And I don’t think it’s going to happen over the next six months or a year very fast. But I think over the next five years, certainly over 10 years, there will be quite a bit of consolidation.

Robert Brackett

Bill Thomas

Well, I think, we certainly, we need to win back generalist investors. And so when you think about performance, you need to lean to win back generalist investor. You must convince them that you can perform as well as any company in any business, they can buy any company. And so I think that when we talk to generalist investors about our track record of outperforming the S&P 500 and how we think we can do that going forward and they get the data and they look at it and they look at the track record of the company, we have tremendously strong reception to that.

So we’re going to continue to work on that and continue to stay focused on creating value and we’re patient. We believe if we create the value, the market will recognize at some point down the road. And as far as our ability to grow into the [Technical Difficulty] we project, we’re basically at 100 million barrels a day of liquid demand in the world. We’re really less than 1% of that EOG.

There’s a tremendous – even if all demand doesn’t increase, even if it decreases, there’s a tremendous room for the low-cost producers to grow into that market. And so we’re confident that we got a very sustainable strong business model going forward. And it’s just a matter of looking at the data and study it and thinking about it and being a little bit patient, and we believe the market will recognize that.

Yes. Certainly, we can’t control how people view future oil. We don’t view it like that. we don’t think it’s going to go away. And I think over time, that will be proven out. But even if all demand doesn’t go up, it just stays flat or even if it decreases, there’s a plenty of room for EOG to grow in. We’re not going to eliminate oil anytime soon. It’s a huge amount of future energy of the world. So we believe we have a very strong model over here.

Robert Brackett

Here’s a specific question that I’ll then segue into a broader question. If others copy your water use strategy, how do you stay a low-cost producer?

Bill Thomas

Well, it’s literally a thousand different ways. It’s not any magic bullet. Like I described, our culture is a bottom-up thing. Every nut and bolt of the cost structure of the company is analyzed all the time. We’re creating new technologies, new efficiencies, just new things, prolific new ways to get better on the cost side of it. And then on a productivity side of it, it’s technology-driven. We get better. We’re making significant advancements right now this year in completion technology. That’s not end at all.

We’re using diversion material, contacting more rock, getting the rock, the frac or distributed more evenly along the lateral. So that’s increasing productivity. We’re getting better and more specific with our targeting, and our ability to execute wells at low-cost and very, very narrow targets. And then on these exploration plays as we’ve talked about, we’re looking for rocks that are better than the average rocks that we have now in the company.

And so as you were able to do develop the technology, the completion technology and the better rock at the same time, we believe we’ll find ways to produce oil at lower costs going forward. So it’s really not any magic one bullet, it’s just a continual process of getting better in every phase of our company and it’s very sustainable. If you look over the history of EOG, it’s been sustainable and we think it’s sustainable going forward.

Robert Brackett

If I was district office manager at EOG and I want to build my empire, I’m going to game the system, I’m going to dial-up the number of premium locations I have. How do you catch me? How do you prevent me at the lower level from?

Bill Thomas

Well, we have a very strong internal score card. And literally every well that we have drilled and are drilling is on the scorecard. And we’ll update it every night on the current strip and we update it on the $40 price deck. So everybody has got the data. It’s very visible and is updated constantly as things change.

And so everybody has a high accountability inside the company. We don’t have to drill a bunch of wells and then evaluate them for a year to know if they’re good or not. We know almost instantaneously how we’re doing on cost, how are we doing on well productivity and we’re just checking it and working on it everyday.

Robert Brackett

And so those premium locations, they’re not rose in the spreads – there’s somewhere between rose in spreadsheet and ready-to-go AFE ready wells. How well characterized are those premium?

Bill Thomas

Those 9,500 locations have specific wells on the lease that we have with the geology done. They’re not like a spreadsheet at all. They all have well names and they all have type curves and we update those all the time, look at them. So they are not something that we generate with the spreadsheet. They’re actual locations.

Robert Brackett

I mean, if you could drill one of those wells, which one would it be?

Bill Thomas

Well, we would think of the very best one. We got a lot of them that would be in that category. I don’t know how to specifically answer that. Out of 9,500, I don’t know if I get it down to one. But we have a lot of really good plays. I think in each one of the plays, the productivity varies a little bit.

But we have – I think, one thing that’s a little bit misunderstood about the Delaware potential from an EOG standpoint, we’re focused on the Wolfcamp right now and we have multiple zones. And our premium inventory for the Wolfcamp is quite large, but it’s based on one zone – only one zone developed on a 660-foot spacing.

And currently, we’re developing, in some cases, three, in some cases four zones with certainly nearly all cases two zones on our leasehold and we’re developing those at less than 660. So there’s a tremendous amount of upside just in our Wolfcamp. And then we’re drilling the deep targets with a lot of targets above that. They’re super high-quality like the first and second Bone Spring Sand, like the Leonard zone, which is called the Avalon by some companies and those actually are very, very good rock.

We’re testing those. We’re getting the data as we drill down the Wolfcamp, but we got a tremendous amount of high potential above us that we’ll have for the future. So in every play that we have is kind of an additional upside. So we have no problem sustaining our ability to add to the quality and quantity of our premium inventory.

Robert Brackett

We’re talking about exploration for refeeding that hopper. Conventional, say offshore exploration, wildcats are kind of 1 in 4, 1 in 5 chances success territory. How has – if you looked back at shale, how many shales have you looked at? How many actually worked? What’s kind of the success rate go out and identify the new target?

Bill Thomas

Well, I mean, the – from an economic standpoint, they’re very low-risk risk. We’ve looked at in fact every shale possible. We have seven operating divisions in the U.S., they’re fully staffed with exploration folks. So we looked at everything and there’s probably not a well anywhere in the U.S. we haven’t looked at or any well that’s currently drilling that we don’t know something about. And so we’re constantly evaluating all that.

We think about our new plays, it’s not a challenge of making a well. We believe all the things we’re going to be testing will be productive not like we’re drilling something we don’t think will be productive. The hurdle they have to overcome inside the EOG is they have to get into premium inventory and they have to be adding to the quality. We don’t need more inventory. We’re only looking for better.

So, we’ll see how many of those do that, but we’ve got a lot of confidence with our front-end work that we are going down the right path and we’ve identified rock quality that we think is very high potential.

Robert Brackett

So there’s sort of the two sides of the equation. The rock quality has to be there. I mean, the initial or the cumulative productivity has to be there, but then the cost has to be there. It sounds like you’re going to places where the rock quality can be identified. Is it about attacking that completion design and getting more oil than you’d have thought, or is it about really prosecuting the cost side and just [Technical Difficulty] possible?

Bill Thomas

Well, I think you’re absolutely right, it goes together. But you can’t have expensive wells and make money in horizontal shale basins. You have to have low-cost wells that we’ll be working on areas where we believe we can take the current drilling and completion technology and execute at very low cost. There are rocks that would have higher permeability like shale plays, where we first started with our nano-Darcy perm, very difficult, very low perm.

So we’re looking at plays that have micro-Darcy and milli-Darcy kind of rock. But they also, we believe have the possibility of responding to the completion technology – the horizontal completion technology and then we can execute those, get them to put that to good markets and do all that at low cost at the same time. So we got a lot of confidence where we’re headed. We’ve been doing this a long time, so we feel like we’re in a really good shape.

Robert Brackett

What’s the risk from the huge growth in Permian takeaway to the oil price?

Bill Thomas

We don’t think there’s going to be just a flood of new oil just because the takeaway has improved. Certainly, a lot of oil is coming to the Gulf coast and there’s going to have to be more oil exported from the U.S. as we go forward. But the midstream companies are investing in those and those things are developing really fast. We’ve added significant new export capability in the company recently.

So we added a new possibility to get to 250,000 barrels a day of export capacity in Corpus Christi. We also have additional export capacity that we’re currently using in Houston right now. But we don’t see that there’s going to be any bottleneck of U.S. production or like we’re going to overload the system where it can’t be sold at a really good price.

Robert Brackett

I believe you have a significant primary recovery factor premium to peers. And how much has your primary recovery factor changed over the last couple of years?

Bill Thomas

Well, it’s certainly gone up. And I think, if you look across the industry and look at the amount of wells drilled per section or per acre, you’ll find that EOG is probably some of the tightest spacing of any company in the business, but our well productivity is also the highest at the same time. So we try to maximize recovery and we balance rate of return, funding cost, NPV to do all that at the same time.

So you believe that we’re getting the most value from every acre of lease that we have and we’re very focused on that. We’re well along really almost in the – well into the second decade of doing this on multiple plays. And so we’ve got a lot of the experience. We’ve historically have done so many things that we probably made every mistake in the book, at least, once in the past and we learn off those. And we’re getting very proficient of getting very high recoveries on all the properties that we have.

Robert Brackett

Then our final question as we run out of time. If we buy your stock today and hold it for five years, what metric should we look at to see if EOG has created value for shareholders?

Bill Thomas

No, we can’t be stock price. EOG can’t pull it.

Robert Brackett

What can you control that shareholders can look at and say that was value creator?

Bill Thomas

Well, I think you can look at EOG and know that when we reinvest, we are absolutely generating the highest returns in the industry. We’re like super focused on that. And that one simple thing is what creates the most amount of value. And so we’re focused on that, and we believe we’re going to do that better than anybody in the business.

Robert Brackett

Got it. I thank you, and I think the audience.