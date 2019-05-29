Mobile TeleSystems And American Tower Corporation: A Tale Of Two Telecoms

Yet, these two telecom stocks are a world apart in terms of valuation.

I put forth two telecom-related stocks. They look incredibly similar financially and their prospects aren't too different, either.

The current market is one of extremes. Of extreme love for U.S. stocks in general and U.S. tech stocks in particular. But also of extreme hate for non-U.S. stocks and non-U.S. old-economy stocks in particular.

Those extremes are producing valuation discrepancies which I don’t recall ever seeing, not even in the dotcom bubble years (late 1999, early 2000). This article is an article about one such valuation discrepancy.

Two Telecoms

This discrepancy is happening in two telecom stocks. They look as follows:

The first telecom is American Tower Corporation REIT (AMT). American Tower Corporation is a cell tower provider, and not really a pure mobile operator. It just builds or acquires cell sites, and leases them out to mobile operators to install their antennas and supporting hardware.

The second telecom is Mobile TeleSystems (MBT), the leading Russian mobile telecom company.

Obviously, the businesses these two telecoms engage in aren’t exactly comparable here. American Tower Corporation owns telecom cell towers, while Mobile TeleSystems is a mobile telecom, leasing or building similar towers only as a part of its business infrastructure.

An Incredible Similarity

While the businesses (and geographies) aren’t exactly the same, it’s uncanny how financially similar these two companies are. For 2019, AMT guided for ~$7.2 billion in revenues and ~$4.5 billion in EBITDA. MBT itself guided for ~$7.7 billion in revenues and ~$4.5 billion in EBITDA.

Over the long term, it’s likely that both companies will either grow similarly, or MBT will actually outgrow AMT. Why is this so? On account of two reasons:

While near term AMT could be favored by network densification due to 5G, once 5G is deployed there isn’t much reason to think further densification will be required. Indeed, over time, equipment miniaturization will likely lead to less leased space requirements. Moreover, 2G and 3G decommissioning is likely to free up cell tower leased space.

As for MBT, it doesn’t rely solely on its mobile connectivity business. It has also been expanding into other higher growth spaces including cloud computing. Plus, the Russian Ruble is cheap on PPP (Purchasing Power Parity) terms, so it will likely lead to further growth (as measured in USD) over time.

So these two companies have a very similar P&L. There are a few other points where they differ, but they tend to be favorable to MBT:

MBT is much less levered than AMT.

MBT is quite a bit more generous about its dividend (~10.9% right now, versus ~1.8% for AMT).

MBT often buys back stock, and just recently bought back ~5.7% of the company in under 1 year.

AMT dilutes the stock while MBT doesn’t.

Given all of the above, one wouldn’t expect there to be much of a valuation gap between these two companies, right? Okay, perhaps some gap because MBT is Russian, and Russian companies are out of favor. Some gap, not a huge gap.

The Discrepancy

The thing is, when you look at the numbers, your jaw is bound to drop.

You see, AMT’s EV (Enterprise Value) is 9.3 times higher than MBT’s. AMT’s market capitalization is 12 times higher than MBT’s.

Of course, this does mean AMT is trading at extraordinary multiples. For instance, it trades for ~24.8x EV/EBITDA. It also trades for ~55.8x earnings. At the same time, MBT languishes at deep discounts (it goes for ~3.5x EV/EBITDA).

Conclusion

It’s amazing to find two businesses that are so close, financially and in terms of prospects, and yet so far in terms of valuation. The present market reminds me of the dotcom bubble years (1999, 2000). Only then could we find this kind of outrageous discrepancies.

Be very careful in holding AMT. It’s amazingly overvalued, even with the 5G prospects. It faces near-term risk if Sprint (S) and T-Mobile (TMUS) merge (just check out how a similar merger in India is impacting AMT). There’s also hard to quantify risk from the decommissioning of 2G and (especially) 3G infrastructure.

MBT, of course, is amazingly cheap.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MBT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.