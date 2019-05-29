ETJ: Protect Yourself Against The Trade War With This CEF

The fund is trading in line with net asset value, so it might be a good idea to wait and see if the price improves in the near-term.

As anyone that follows the markets (undoubtedly anyone reading this) is no doubt aware, the past week or two has been certainly volatile. It almost seems like every day that passes sees the value of most things decline. One of the biggest reasons for this is the impending trade war between the United States and China as both nations threaten each other with tariffs and we even see direct attacks between the nations against companies based in the other. It would therefore be natural to be thinking of ways by which you could protect your hard-earned wealth. One way in which this could be done is purchasing shares of the Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ), a closed-end fund that is designed to minimize an investor's overall risk.

About The Fund

According to the fund's fact sheet, the Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has the objective of providing its investors with a high level of current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. This is admittedly a similar objective to essentially every income fund on the market. What differentiates ETJ from other income funds, though, is the strategy that it uses to achieve those goals.

ETJ invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of common stocks. Curiously, though, not all of those common stocks pay much in the way of dividends. In fact, some of them do not pay dividends at all. We can see this quite clearly by looking at the ten largest positions in the fund:

Source: Eaton Vance

Clearly, the fund's income from these stocks is likely somewhat limited, given that Verizon (VZ) is the only company in the top-ten that has a dividend yield higher than 4%. Indeed, Amazon (AMZN) does not even pay a dividend! The goal here seems to be roughly duplicating the return of the S&P 500 (SPY). In this regard, the fund has some success given that its overall sector weightings are roughly the same as the index:

Source: Eaton Vance

What truly sets ETJ apart from its peers, though, is the fund's strategy of managing its risk and generating income by using options. In short, the fund purchases short-dated out-of-the-money put options on the S&P 500 and pays for these options by selling out-of-the-money call options against the index that have the same expiration date as the put options. In short, the fund is maintaining an options collar on the index.

An options collar is a commonly utilized strategy to reduce the risk of an equity position. The way that it works is that the put option gets exercised if the stock or index (index, in this case) declines too far. Thus, this limits downside risk. Of course, the flip side here is that the call option puts a cap on the potential upside because it will be exercised against the fund if the stock or index increases too much. Thus, an ideal situation would be if the index stays range-bound, allowing the the fund to keep rolling over the options position while profiting off of the returns from the stocks in its underlying portfolio as well as pocketing any net options premiums.

One important thing to note here, though, is that ETJ is not buying and selling options against the individual stocks in its portfolio. Instead, its collar is on the S&P 500 index. However, the fund does not actually own the index. In theory then, this could result in hefty losses for the fund if the index shoots up in value causing the call option to be exercised against it. A covered call strategy or even a collar is usually a pretty safe options position because you already own the underlying asset, but that is clearly not the case here. That is why I suspect that the fund wants its underlying portfolio to have similar return characteristics to the S&P 500 index as this would help it limit any losses from such an event.

Why Invest In The Fund?

As I mentioned in the introduction, the fact that the fund's strategy effectively reduces risk is something that should be appealing to any investor in the current climate. As we can see here, the S&P 500 has delivered a very disappointing performance over the past month:

This has largely been driven by the looming trade war between China and the United States, which currently have the two largest national economies in the world. In addition to the two countries simply imposing tariffs against one another (25% on $200 billion of Chinese-made goods in the case of the United States), they have even targeted individual companies with punitive actions. For example, President Trump recently blacklisted Huawei Technologies and has threatened to do the same thing to other Chinese firms. Some Chinese companies have responded to this by forbidding their employees from using products made by Apple (AAPL) and certain other American companies. When we consider the size of these two nations' economies, it makes a lot of sense that the markets would be rather jittery since we have no real way of knowing how this situation will ultimately resolve itself.

As ETJ maintains a short-term collar on the index, it should be able to help an investor ride out these trade concerns with much less volatility than the broader market. Indeed, as I have mentioned before, this was the only closed-end fund that did not hand investors a loss in 2008, which was the last major market crash. If it managed to deliver a positive return, then using the same strategy, it should be able to handle the current market turbulence.

Distributions

As already mentioned, ETJ has the basic objective of delivering an income to its investors. As such, we might expect it to have a fairly solid distribution yield. This is indeed the case. The fund maintains a managed distribution strategy and pays out a monthly distribution of $0.076, which works out to $0.912 annually. At the fund's current price of $9.25, this gives it a distribution yield of 9.86%.

One thing that some investors may note is that a large percentage of ETJ's distributions are classified as return of capital. We can see this here:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this can be concerning is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is not generating enough money to cover its distribution. Thus, it may essentially be return an investor's own money back to them. This would obviously be destructive to the fund's underlying asset base. However, there are other things that can trigger a distribution to be classified as return of capital such as distribution of money received from the sale of options or unrealized capital gains. This is what the fund is doing because, as we can see here, its net asset value has held up quite well and does not appear to be declining from distribution payments:

Source: Morningstar

Therefore, there does not appear to be any reason for us to be worried about these return of capital distributions and instead we should simply enjoy the tax-advantaged income.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical for us to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios and this includes shares of ETJ. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns from that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like ETJ, the usual way to value it is by using a metric known as net asset value. A fund's net asset value is the total value of all of the assets in its portfolio minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that we would receive if the fund were completely liquidated and shut down.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can get them at a price that is less than net asset value. This is because such a scenario essentially means that we are getting the assets of the fund for less than they are actually worth. While that has generally been the case with ETJ, it is unfortunately not the case right now. As of May 24, 2019 (the most recent date for which data was available as of the time of writing), ETJ had a net asset value of $9.25 per share. As the fund currently trades for $9.25 per share, it trades right in line with its net asset value. It may therefore make some sense to wait until the price dips before buying into the fund.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the market has seen a great deal of volatility over the past week or two due mostly to rising tensions between the two largest trading nations in the world. ETJ offers investors an interesting way to generate a very high income yield and reduce their risk at the same time and thus provides a fairly appealing proposition in the current environment. It may be worth considering adding to your portfolio, particularly if the shares swing to a discount at some point.

