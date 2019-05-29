IPO Update: Revolve Readies Plans For $200 Million IPO

RVLV has produced enviable financial results, and the IPO appears reasonably valued.

Revolve Group has filed to sell $200 million of Class A common stock, with selling shareholders, in an IPO.

Quick Take

Revolve Group (RVLV) has filed to sell $200 million of Class A common stock along with selling shareholders in an IPO, per an amended registration statement.

The company operates an online fashion and accessories platform for Millennial and Gen Z demographic consumers.

RVLV is growing at a respectable rate, increasing cash flow from operations, has positive earnings and a clean balance sheet, and the IPO appears reasonably valued.

Company & Technology

Los Angeles, California-based Revolve was founded in 2003 to connect consumers to more than 45,000 apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles worldwide via its online platform.

Management is headed by Directors and Co-CEOs Michael Karanikolas and Michael Mente.

Before managing Revolve, Michael Karanikolas was a Software Engineer at NextStrat. Michael Mente was previously an analyst at NextStrat.

Revolve has developed a technology platform to manage nearly all aspects of its business, with a particular focus on developing automated inventory management, pricing, and trend-forecasting algorithms.

The platform works by leveraging data from hundreds of thousands of styles, up to 60 attributes per style, and millions of customer interactions, creating a database of hundreds of millions of data points.

Customer Acquisition

Revolve markets its products through a community of over 2,500 influencers and brand partners, including many influential social media celebrities in the world, whom the company tracks and manages using its internal technology platform.

The company has a portfolio of 19 owned brands, each with differentiated attributes and supported by independent marketing investments, out of a total of more than 500 established and emerging brands.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been increasing as revenues have scaled, per the table below:

Selling & Distribution Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To March 31, 2019 15.0% 2018 14.2% 2017 12.7%

Source: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge

The firm's selling & distribution efficiency rate was 1.2x in Q1 2019:

Selling & Distribution Efficiency Rate Period Multiple To March 31, 2019 1.2 2018 1.4

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Research and Markets, the global online apparel retailing market is projected to grow from $382.8 billion in 2017 to $821.8 billion in 2023, representing a strong CAGR of 13.6% during the period between 2017 and 2023.

The main factors driving market growth are the availability of discounts and free home delivery.

Major competitors that provide online apparel retailing services include:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Amazon (AMZN)

American Apparel

Benetton

Cotton On

Diesel

Financial Performance

RVLV's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing topline revenue, although at a decelerating rate

Marked growth in gross profit

High but uneven gross margin

Fluctuating net income

Strong growth in cash flow from operations

Below are the company's financial results for the past two and ¼ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 137,343,000 21.2% 2018 $ 498,739,000 24.8% 2017 $ 399,597,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 70,754,000 25.4% 2018 $ 265,306,000 37.0% 2017 $ 193,690,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To March 31, 2019 51.52% 2018 53.20% 2017 48.47% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To March 31, 2019 $ 6,901,000 5.0% 2018 $ 41,798,000 8.4% 2017 $ 20,522,000 5.1% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To March 31, 2019 $ 4,962,000 2018 $ 30,685,000 2017 $ 5,347,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To March 31, 2019 $ 15,924,000 2018 $ 26,655,000 2017 $ 16,479,000

As of March 31, 2019, RVLV had $27.2 million in cash and $105.8 million in total liabilities, with no long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the three months ended March 31, 2019, was $22.8 million.

IPO Details

RVLV intends to sell 2.9 million shares of Class A stock and selling shareholders will sell 8.8 million shares at a midpoint price of $17.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $200 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share, and Class B shareholders will be entitled to ten (10) votes per share.

Multiple shares of stock are a way for management or existing shareholders to retain voting control of the company even after losing economic control.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of shares into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1.1 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 17.19%.

Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use $40.8 million of the net proceeds from this offering to repurchase an aggregate of 2,400,960 shares of Class B common stock from TSG and Capretto following the Corporate Conversion. We expect to use the remainder of the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which we currently expect will include continued investment to support our growth, increased investment in owned brands, as well as overall growth in our international operations.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Jefferies, Cowen, Guggenheim Securities, Raymond James, and William Blair.

Commentary

It has been some time since Revolve's initial IPO filing, so we have a little more financial history to use in analyzing the firm's trajectory.

RVLV's financials show respectable growth in total revenue and gross profit while generating increasing cash flow from operations.

Selling & distribution costs are creeping upward, but only slowly.

The market opportunity for the firm's 'asset-light' approach to creating an online marketplace for Millennials and Gen Z demographics is significant. However, those two demographics may be quite wide in their interests and approach to purchasing fashion, so I'm not completely sold on the ability to cater to the different generations in one online destination.

The competition is also not standing still, since the sale of apparel online is one of the most sought-after e-commerce industry segments with today's retailers.

Morgan Stanley is the lead left underwriter, and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 12.8% since their IPO. This is a middle-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

A concerning aspect of the IPO is that most of the shares being sold are coming from selling shareholders, meaning little new money for the firm's expansion initiatives.

The main point of an IPO from a new investor's perspective is to provide the firm with capital to continue its growth trajectory. With only $50 million of the $200 million total amount going to the company, this transaction falls short in that regard.

As to valuation, compared to faster-growing Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) at its IPO, this deal appears reasonably valued, especially since RVLV has positive earnings, strong growth in cash flow, and no long-term debt.

Despite my concerns about certain aspects of the IPO, my view of the firm's financial results is positive, and my opinion on the IPO is positive.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 6, 2019.

