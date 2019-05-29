Spring Crash Of 2019 May Be Underway

The trade war is hitting the tech sector harder than any other group, but it could be argued that the market isn't worried enough.

Treasuries and defensive sectors are virtually the only areas of the market that are leading right now.

The rally in safe haven assets such as utilities and Treasuries intensified this week and is raising worries that the broader equity markets could be perilously close to correcting.

Fear is a powerful beast. But we can learn to ride it." - Justine Musk

This is the Lead-Lag Report for 5/29/19.

Below is an assessment of the performance of some of the most important sectors and asset classes relative to each other, with an interpretation of what underlying market dynamics may be signaling about the future direction of risk-taking by investors. The below charts are all price ratios which show the underlying trend of the numerator relative to the denominator. A rising price ratio means the numerator is outperforming (up more/down less) the denominator.

Leaders: Playing Defense

Utilities (XLU) - Risk-Off Rotation Accelerates

Comments: The evidence that investors may be getting more concerned with the economy's strength grows as equity investors continue to bid up defensive sectors. The Dow has dropped for five consecutive weeks shedding nearly 4% from the index. During that time, utilities have added 4% to their value making it the market's top performing sector. As I've noted on Twitter (@leadlagreport), Utilities strength against the S&P 500 (SPY) confirms the behavior of Lumber as an indicator of risk-off sentiment.

Health Care (XLV) - Drug Pricing Could Move The Sector

Comments: Healthcare stocks continue their impressive rebound but an inflection point could arrive this week in the form of Washington action on drug pricing. President Trump is expected to issue an executive order this week that would mandate the disclosure of drug prices. This could be the first major step that encourages patients to comparison price shop and potentially drive drug prices. Good for consumers but not so much for healthcare companies.

Consumer Staples (XLP) - A Balancing Act

Comments: Consumer staples haven't rallied quite as strongly as utilities. For this group, its safe haven reputation is being balanced by progressively weaker economic data, particularly in the retail and housing spaces. Slower growth affects all economic sectors, but this area still looks like a good bet to stay ahead of the broader market in the event of a pullback.

Real Estate (XLRE) - Breakout

Comments: We've noted in past updates that the real estate group has been stuck in a range for most of the past six months. The lack of progress on trade and tariffs has finally sent REITs above that upper trend-line. The rally could also be getting an assist from income seekers who are looking for a combination of safety and yield as the 10-year Treasury dips below the 2.3% level.

Bonds (TLH) - Flight To Safety Continues

Comments: Investors plow into the relative safety of fixed income again this week, but the gains haven't been limited to just Treasuries. Investment-grade corporates have also caught some bids despite increasing concerns over credit quality. More than $45 billion has moved into fixed income ETFs this year, representing about 7% of total AUM, indicating that there is a lot of buying strength behind this move.

Long Bonds (TLH) - Hitting Multi-Year Highs

Comments: Longer maturities have predictably performed best in the current rally, but this week's powerful move puts long-term Treasuries into territory they haven't seen in a while. This ratio now sits at levels not seen since 2016. The 10Y-3M Treasury spread fell to -0.08 this week, its lowest level since 2007 just before the financial crisis began in earnest.

LAGGARDS: NEGATIVE TRADE WAR IMPACTS SPREAD

Technology (XLK) - Is The Market Underestimating The Downside?

Comments: The trade war is hitting the tech sector harder than any other group, but it could be argued that the market isn't worried enough. It's estimated that the virtual ban on U.S. companies doing business with Huawei could cost the sector $11 billion in lost revenue. The current standoff related to intellectual property could last a while deepening the negative impact to a group that's already feeling it.

Consumer Discretionary (XLY) - The Cyclical Trade Weakens

Comments: The discretionary group is retreating again as higher prices on Chinese goods are showing up in apparel, shoes, and jackets. A lot of the current economic data - retail sales, home sales, personal spending, etc. - indicates that the economy is flat-lining if not contracting. When these higher prices and spending slowdowns start showing up in corporate bottom lines, investors could be in for a rude awakening.

Financials (XLF) - Housing Weakness Could Be Too Big Of A Burden

Comments: The financials have mostly kept up with the S&P 500 this year, but the struggles in the housing market could end up forcing the group lower. Mortgage rates that have dropped 75 basis points don't seem to be having the positive impact on year-over-year home sales that one might expect. This is looking more like a downtrend here and low interest rates could hurt the sector further in the future.

Communication Services (XLC) - The Huawei Ban Hurts

Comments: The story of the week here is Google's ban on Huawei and how it could impact the licensing use of Android OS and the Play Store. The move could result in hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenue annually if the trade ban drags on helping pull the whole sector lower. Google's two share classes account for 22% of XLC.

Industrials (XLI) - All Data Points South

Comments: Year-over-year Industrial production growth has declined for 7 straight months and continues to look very weak. Durable goods orders, manufacturing, PMI, you name it are all trending in the wrong direction. Trump's farming stimulus package looks like it will have little short-term impact and the trend here is decidedly negative.

Materials (XLB) - No Trade Deal, No Gains

Comments: The materials group has posted losses in 7 consecutive weeks as miners have been one of the consistently worst performing groups over the past year. Gold, steel, and coal miners are all sharing the pain with some groups down as much as 30%. A successful infrastructure bill in Congress likely would have provided a short-term boost for the sector, but absent that, there's little reason for a sustained move higher until the trade situation begins clearing up.

Energy (XLE) - Another Breakdown

Comments: The natural reaction here is that crude demand could be impacted by the trade war, but a supply glut might be just as responsible. Inventories have risen by about 36 million barrels over the past two months and have helped push energy stock prices back down after last week's brief rally.

Small Caps (SLY) - The Correction Deepens

Comments: Outside of large caps, the majority of the equity markets are well into correction territory. Q1 earnings dropped more than 10% compared to last year and the S&P 600 is 17% off of its all-time high. As investors rotate into defensive sectors that emphasize earnings and balance sheet quality, high risk small caps with falling earnings aren't on the menu.

Emerging Markets (EEM) - 12 Years Of Nothing

Comments: Ever since President Trump ratcheted up tariffs on China, emerging markets' underperformance has intensified. This ratio has fallen to levels not seen since the end of 2003. EEM's total return since the second half of 2007 is precisely zero. The news here is pretty much all bad. It needs a trade resolution to turn things around.

Europe, Australasia, and the Far East (EFA) - Turning A Corner

Comments: Growth expectations look weaker overseas and the global trade market appears to be slowing rapidly but developed foreign markets have actually seen a slight uptick in performance lately. It's far too early to call it a trend since the overall direction is still negative, but the fact that it's now trending sideways instead of down could be suggesting that traders are finding better value outside of the U.S.

Junk Debt (JNK) - Credit Quality Could Be Worsening

Comments: The overall bond market is displaying a classic flight to quality pattern where Treasuries perform best, investment-grade corporates attract some buyers, and risky junk debt gets sold off. A weakened economic outlook is increasing worries that not only could junk debt start defaulting but also that the mountain of BBB-rated debt could start getting downgraded into the junk category as well.

Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (IPE) - Slow And Steady

Comments: TIPS continue their slow and steady rise this year, but the migration to long maturities has the group lagging compared to other Treasury notes. As long as tariffs remain in place, it's reasonable to expect that inflation will start picking up soon. By some measures, inflation is already at the Fed's 2% target putting TIPS at a potentially attractive buying point right now.

Lumber (LUMBER) - Fresh Lows

Comments: Home sales and home construction data continue to trend negatively putting further pressure on lumber prices. Spring is typically the time when demand for lumber is expected to pick up but a slumping housing market and lower disposable income figures have instead forced prices down.

Conclusion

The rally in safe haven assets such as utilities and Treasuries intensified this week and is raising worries that the broader equity markets could be perilously close to correcting. Headline unemployment and GDP figures may give the impression that the economy is in fine shape and help prop up equity prices, but most other economic data both domestically and globally is suggesting that an economic contraction may have already begun. Treasuries and defensive sectors are virtually the only areas of the market that are leading right now which is typically a sign that we are in the late stages of the economic cycle. Inversions along several points on the yield curve and intermediate-term Treasury rates offering yields below the Fed Funds rate are the strongest signs so far that a recession is probably not far away. The Spring Crash of 2019 scenario I brought up in late-April in my interview on Real Vision (S&P 500: Something is Ridiculously Wrong (w/ Michael Gayed) | Trade Ideas) remains a very real possibility and may already be underway.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.