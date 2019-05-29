Why It's Time To Take A Longer-Term View On DXC Technology

DXC Technology broke down from its $65-$67 trading range in the weeks leading to the Q4 2019 earnings report.

In February, DXC Technology (DXC) traded at compelling valuations as the stock tried many times to break above the $65 range. By May, ahead of its earnings report, the stock started slipping sharply lower. When DXC cut its EPS outlook, that gave markets a strong reason to sell the stock instead of buying the dip. Just how bad is DXC’s prospects in the near term? Will value investors willing to wait for the turnaround get rewarded for holding the stock for the long term and beyond 2019?

DXC reported earnings of $2.19 but revenue slipped 16.1% year-on-year to $5.28 billion. Though the stock yields a dividend of just 1.48%, the $917 million in adjusted free cash flow in the fourth quarter is more than enough to cover payments. With full-year FCF at $2.1 billion, DXC will more than cover interest payments to support its 0.69 times debt/equity.

DXC had a few areas of strength in the quarter. Digital revenue grew 22%, offset by a 1.4% decline in IP and BHS revenue. To accelerate growth, the company will absorb the Luxoft acquisition and it will also speed up its staff hiring. To boost its DTC (direct-to-consumer) commitments, the company plans to hire around 1,500 in the quarter. These will add to costs, which in turn will weigh on short-term results. This is a necessary expense if DXC wants to transform its digital offerings. Still, as the company wins more clients who need DXC to digitally transform its business, growth will improve.

Already, EBIT margin improved to 15.8% in fiscal 2019, up by 200 basis points. Expect more operating cost cuts and efficiencies to drive profitability higher.

Growth Opportunity

The pace of the digital unit revenue growth of 22% is sustainable in the quarters ahead. Strong digital bookings, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.8 times, are due to strong cloud infrastructure and digital workplace customer demand. With the advent of “digital workplace,” customers want enterprise and cloud applications and cloud infrastructure solutions. And although the threat of a slowing global economy looms, set off from the trade tariff war, DXC helps customers save money and work more efficiently. The digital business should continue to enjoy growing digital bookings in the pipeline.

A word of warning to investors is that the falling stock market could hurt DXC’s stock price as investors demand a lower P/E. At a recent price of $50, the stock now trades at a 10 times P/E and 5.8 times forward P/E. The forward P/E is based on DXC’s EPS coming in at the top end of the $7.75-$8.50 range.

Revenue from the Enterprise Cloud apps unit grew 20%, with quarterly bookings of 1.4 times book-to-bill. DXC won business, along with SAP, from a South American utility provider. It also won a deal, with Salesforce.com (CRM), to supply a CRM transformation solution.

Benefits From Luxoft Acquisition

DXC gets access to digital talent through its acquisition of Luxoft. On the surface, shareholders may expect future write-downs from the nearly $2 billion price tag. Fundamentally, Luxoft broadens the end-to-end mainstream IT and digital market services. In effect, customers have more digital solutions to choose from.

Management forecasts Luxoft contributing $225 million-$230 million in quarterly revenue. At $900 million in annualized revenue, DXC paid 2.2 times sales for Luxoft. As DXC repositions itself to move from infrastructure solutions and towards digital, the acquisition will contribute meaningfully to overall results.

Valuation on DXC Technology and Your Takeaway

Based on four analysts, analysts have an upside target price of around $71. This represents a potential return of around 42%, according to tipranks. Assuming a modest EBITDA Exit Multiple of between 6 times and 8 times, the stock has a fair value that is 20% above the recent $50 stock price.

Investors are understandably nervous over technology stocks in the digital market space. A global economic slowdown will hurt many industries, so markets are bidding stock prices lower. DXC Technology faced a hiccup when it reported weak quarterly earnings and the stock is getting punished. Investors who take a longer-term view of the company’s prospects will get rewarded if the company’s customer base grows.

Thank you for your time in reading this article. For a limited time, I am inviting you to sign up for risk-free trial access to DIY (do-it-yourself) investing. This invitation will close after reaching capacity. Please [+]Follow me for coverage on deeply-discounted technology stocks trading in the 8 times - 10 times P/E. Click on the "follow" button beside my name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.