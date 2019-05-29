Menlo Therapeutics Offers A Low-Cap Biotech Opportunity With High Potential

Menlo Therapeutics has a strong financial sheet with analysts starting to see major upsides if clinical trials continue to progress well - it makes for an interesting portfolio addition.

Shares are up with the promising news so far this year, but it's kept in line with the 'neutral' analysis we did in March.

Menlo Therapeutics has been focused on its main pipeline and clinical product for the treatment of pruritus.

Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO) was founded in 2011 and is focused on tackling pruritus associated conditions. The company came to public early this year. The company's headquarters are based in Redwood City, California, and its main focus is on advancing their lead product candidate, serlopitant, in different indications.

The need for this drug is considerable, given that there are no approved therapies in the U.S. designed to reduce pruritus.

MNLO is up 10% in the last six months - with a price that's hit as high as $8.08 per share. At present, MNLO stock price lies in the upper part of the wide and falling trend in the short term, and this poses a very good opportunity for short-term traders to sell.

The stock holds several negative signals and is within a wide and falling trend thus may perform poorly in the next couple of days. Nonetheless, below are the reasons why MNLO may experience massive gains in the long-run.

A Promising Clinical Development Program

While announcing its Q4 results of the year ending 31st December 2018, Menlo Therapeutics gave a statement that:

We are making solid progress in the clinical development of serlopitant for pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis (PN), our most advanced indication. Both phase 3 PN trials are rolling well, and we expect results from these trails in the first half of 2020."

The Chief Executive Officer, Steve Basta added:

"If our PN trails succeed, we expect to file an NDA for our first indication in 2020. The FDA recently granted serlopitant Breakthrough Therapy designation for pruritus associated with PN, which reflects the unmet need in this indication and the positive results from our phase 2 clinical trial of serlopitant for the treatment of itch associated with PN."

The company has already completed about 4 of these trials in more than 1,000 patients with the disease and has made some statistically significant and clinically relevant improvements in patients treated with the serlopitant method compared to those treated with placebo in three of the four trials.

Additionally, the safety of serlopitant has been assessed in more than 1,600 individuals, including healthy volunteers and patients with pruritus and other indications, and studies have indicated that it can be well-tolerated, including when patients are administered in clinical trials for up to 12 months.

Signals from this trail continue to have a significant impact on MNLO stock prices, as it has been witnessed in the last four months. As the company continues to succeed in its clinical trials, investors continue to become interested in the stock. Assuming there's no large backlash through coming technologies, MNLO could be a biotech stock with a share price that rises on the possibility of an acquisition.

Financial Stability

Menlo Therapeutics has zero-debt on its balance sheet; this means that the company can maximize its capital returns by increasing debt because it has a lower capital cost. Nonetheless, this trade-off must follow a number of strict debt obligations, which may, in turn, reduce its prospects for financial flexibility.

There are many benefits of including debt in capital structure, mainly as a lower cost of capital. Menlo Therapeutics chose financial flexibility over capital returns, and this makes sense if MNLO is a high-growth company.

The stock recorded significant growth in revenue in the last 12 months, this is in a better position to opt for zero-debt capital structure. This is because Menlo Therapeutics may need increased debt to experience growth in the long-run.

As a high-growth company, MNLO will benefit from having financial flexibility, hence zero-debt. This will see the MNLO stock's price increase in the long-run.

High Price Targets And Analyst Ratings

Four Wall Street analysts issued some very interesting price targets and ratings for Menlo Therapeutics for the last one year. The analysts' average one-year price target is $20.333, and this suggests that the stock price may increase by 193.62%.

The stock's high-price target as indicated by the analysts is $29, while the low price target is $7. At present, the analysts suggested a 1 hold rating for the stocks and a 3 buy rating for the same. These ratings resulted in a consensus rating of 'buy'.

Today, the consensus rating was 2.75, with a 0 sell rating, 1 hold rating, 3 buy ratings, and 0 strong buy ratings. This amounted to a 'buy'. Similarly about a month ago, the analysts gave 0 sell ratings, 1 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings, and 0 strong buy rating, which culminated to a 'buy'.

These data from experienced Wall Street analysts prove that MNLO stock has a high upside if pipeline breakthroughs come to fruition. Additionally, the clinical programs under study and the company's strategy to opt for zero-debt will cause the stock's price to surge.

This puts it in a bearish category with other competitors like Editas (EDIT) who analysts see as another biotech target with a strong financial sheet.

Risks

MNLO will continue to be a low-cap biotech stock with an upside. There are, however, risks with any stock of its stature.

Last October, for instance, the stock dropped over 40% overnight after one clinical trial reported a failure to beat placebo results. With only a few medical solutions coming out of Menlo, failures like this can drop the market cap (and investor share value) down significantly very quickly. It makes for a very risky short-term play or options strategy.

Another risk is MNLO's balance sheet, discussed above, which while carrying no debt will still rely on significant revenue down the line from R&D solutions that have passed the clinical phase. Investors should be wary of this and watch to see how MNLO handles its reserves.

Conclusion

MNLO will see the challenges coming of new and small biotech companies - the need for breakthroughs before cash reserves run low. Still, with a promising drug in the clinical phases now, it could make for an underdog stock with a high ceiling for your portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNLO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.