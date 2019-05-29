Magenta Therapeutics: Targeted Conditioning Agents Drive Long-Term Upside

The stock remains a Buy for investors with long-term, multi-year time frame. For the purposes of ROTY, I plan to revisit closer to the end of the year.

Longer term, my interest lies with C100 and C200 programs, which would enable stem cell transplant without the need for toxic chemotherapy and radiation regimen (gamechanger).

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) have risen by around 25%, since my August 20th article suggested this IPO should be on readers' radar. To be fair, at one point, the stock lost almost two-thirds of its value before rebounding this year.

While I revisited this one earlier in ROTY, it's not currently one of our "active ideas", considering we focus on near-term runners. That said, I've gotten a number of inquiries on Magenta as more readers are intrigued by their unique mission of improving the bone marrow transplant process and making the procedure available to a higher number of patients. Let's take a closer look at how the story has evolved.

Chart

Figure 1: MGTA daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can observe a steady downtrend taking place for much of the 2nd half of 2018. From there, 2019's sharp rebound appears quite impressive, and the stock appears to be consolidating in the mid-teens.

Overview

In my original article, I touched on the following keys to the bullish thesis:

This was a relatively young company (founded in 2015 and launched by Third Rock Venture and Atlas Venture). Management's straightforward vision to address unmet needs in transplant medicine and make the transition from clinical-stage company to fully integrated commercial concern seemed inspiring yet realistic.

I noted that globally 65,000 patients go through bone marrow transplant (one-time treatment where objective is to cure the patient). However, one roadblock that keeps patients from opting for the procedure is risks associated with receiving high doses of toxic chemotherapy required for conditioning (CEO Jason Gardner stated half of patients who are eligible forgo the procedure for this one reason alone). As there hasn't been much change in the field for 20 years, it appears ripe for innovation.

While BMT is often associated with leukemia, lymphoma, or sickle cell disease, I touched on exciting data supporting use in autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis (cited study published in The Lancet and case study of patient who went from hardly walking and living in assisted care to being essentially cured).

We took a look at the substantial market opportunity in the US and EU and what it could grow to through growth of transplant eligibility and expansion into additional indications. Commercialization appeared feasible for a small company, considering that there are around 200 transplant centers in the US and same number in Europe.

Lastly, we highlighted specific segments of the pipeline that could create value for shareholders and patients (ADCs to move away from systemic radiation and chemotherapy, MGTA-456 developed at Novartis (NYSE:NVS) with its ability to increase stem cells by 300 to 400 fold and currently in early-stage study with promising data presented at ASH).

Figure 3: Pipeline (Source: JPM presentation)

Let's take a look at how the story has evolved in the past couple quarters.

Select Recent Developments

On November 19th, the company announced a key executive hire with the appointment of Jason Ryan as Chief Financial Officer (served prior as CFO of Foundation Medicine, leading it from early stage proof of concept to a global commercial organization and ultimately sale to Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) for $2.4 billion).

On December 2nd, the company highlighted new preclinical research for its MGTA-145 product for stem cell mobilization in an oral presentation at the American Society of Hematology annual meeting. The drug candidate is being developed as a first-line agent to enable single-day mobilization of high numbers of hematopoietic stem cells for bone marrow transplant. Results showed that MGTA-145 works synergistically with plerixafor to rapidly mobilize large numbers of stem cells, that a single injection mobilized sufficient stem cells for transplant within five hours in non-human primates and that a single injection mobilized 2 to 3 times the number of stem cells in 4 hours as compared to 5 days with standard of care agent G-CSF. In these non-human primate models when cells mobilized with MGTA-145 plus plerixafor were transplanted they rapidly engrafted, leading to 3-fold increase in immunosuppressive monocytes mobilized over G-CSF (and blocking GvHD or graft-versus-host disease).

Preclinical data presented for other programs was also encouraging, namely the company's anti-CD117 ADC conjugated with amanitin showing the potential for significant improvement over current approaches to patient preparation for bMT with a decent safety profile (potent stem cell depletion, rapid clearance, well-tolerated).

Additionally, early data was presented from a phase 2 study in inherited metabolic disorders evaluating MGTA-456 administered through a transplant procedure. Patients enrolled (objective N=12) had cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD), metachromatic leukodystrophy or globoid cell leukodystrophy, and Hurler's syndrome. Primary endpoint is engraftment after transplantation with secondary endpoint being transplant-related safety and tolerability. Preclinical data continued to show that MGTA-456 substantially improves engraftment and contains large doses of cells responsible for engraftment (correlated with rapid neutrophil recovery in patients following transplant). Early improvements in disease biomarkers and brain imaging evidence correlated to positive long-term outcomes were also encouraging - specifically of five evaluable patients (2 cALD, 3 Hurler's syndrome) all five met primary endpoint of successful engraftment by day 42 (as compared to historical data showing up to 32% of patients do not engraft at comparable time points) and had minimal neutropenia (lasting for one day as opposed to historical data showing median of 8 days). Both cALD patients showed resolution/reduction in gadolinium enhancement via MRI (indicator of brain inflammation) and Hurler's syndrome patients showed significant decline in urine total glycosaminoglycan (GAG) levels (correlated with improved long-term disease outcomes). Flash forward to February and updated results were presented as well.

Figure 4: Improvement in Hurler patients as reflected in urine glycosaminoglycans (GAGs) post transplant (Source: THT presentation slides)

Figure 5: Reduction of neuro-inflammation in cALD patients by Day 28 post-transplant (Source: THT presentation slides)

On February 21st, the company presented new preclinical data for MGTA-145 at the Transplant and Cellular Therapy (TCT) annual meeting supporting its potential use as first-line agent to enable single-day mobilization and collect high numbers of hematopoietic stem cells for BMT, along with synergies when utilized in combination with plerixafor. These were encouraging results (would be a big leap forward to move industry to same-day mobilization as opposed to multi-day G-CSF regimen), and thus, management moved plans forward to bring it into the clinic.

Also, at TCT, the company presented preclinical data for its C100 program targeting CD45 and C200 program targeting CD117 to enable stem cell transplant without the need for toxic chemotherapy and radiation regimen. The former would enable stem cell transplant in blood cancer and autoimmune diseases, while the latter has applications as conditioning agent before gene therapy for genetic diseases and stem cell transplant for blood cancers. Chief Scientific Officer Michael Cooke put the implications into context, noting that current conditioning regiments require patients to face potential infertility, organ damage, secondary cancers or death. In this context, the company's ADCs would be an attractive alternative that would open up the market (still in the early going as company moves into IND-enabling studies).

Figure 6: Conditioning programs to open up major market opportunity (Source: JPM presentation)

Figure 7: Single dose of C100 or C200 selectively removes target cells in primates (Source: JPM presentation)

In May, the company presented additional phase 2 data for MGTA-456 at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Neurology. In a separate oral presentation, preclinical data was highlighted showing that high stem cell dose in MGTA-456 accelerates and improves engraftment of human microglia in the brains of transplanted mice.

Also, during the month, the company closed another financing in the form of a secondary offering with 4,887,500 shares of common stock sold at price point of $13.25 per share for gross proceeds of $64.8 million. Investment banks involved included J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Cowen, and Wedbush PacGrow.

Other Information

For the first quarter of 2019, the company reported cash and equivalents of $127.3 million (doesn't include proceeds from recent secondary offering). Net loss rose to $14.8 million, while research and development expenses also increased to $10.5 million. G&A came in at $5.8 million.

As for future catalysts of note, later this year, investors can look forward to additional data from the phase 2 study of MGTA-456 in inherited metabolic disorders and phase 1 data for MGTA-145. More preclinical data will be presented for targeted conditioning programs C100 and C200 (these are of primary interest to me, and I'll be more interested in revisiting when the first enters the clinic).

In the Q&A session at JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, an analyst pointed out that only 40% of patients that could receive transplant are actually treated, and CEO Jason Gardner reaffirmed that the goal is to get to 100%. When asked which of the company's programs as the biggest impact, Gardner first mentioned the company's targeted conditioning agents and also mobilization (will come into play as transplant is scaled). When asked how we know that targeted conditioning works, Gardner cites very effective depletion of stem cells (over 95%) with single dose of these agents in primate models (IND to be filed next year). He also notes that these agents are very well tolerated in both short term and especially with long-term effects (not genotoxic or causing cancer longer term nor compromising fertility). I like how Gardner frames this as developing a targeted therapy for oncology and how that landscape changed 20 years ago (seems very exciting). For MGTA-456, Gardner states that the "very encouraging" data set from the phase 2 study could lead to a registrational trial and that the value proposition is similar to competing gene therapies. 456 is quite simple to manufacture and frozen product can be shipped to clinical centers (important for supply chain). As for major catalysts in the next year, Gardner starts with preclinical data for conditioning program, healthy volunteer data for mobilization candidate in the second half of the year (then move to phase 2 study) and for 456, two ongoing phase 2 trials (more updated data coming out later on).

As for institutional investors of note, Third Rock Ventures owns 24.2% of the company, Casdin Capital owns an 8% stake, and EcoR1 Capital & Opaleye Management own decent positions as well. Atlas Venture Capital has been selling some of its large stake.

Perhaps part of the reason for the stock's recent run is due to speculation on an HIV patient in the UK cured by stem cell transplant. This follows news from a decade ago where a patient in Berlin received a bone-marrow transplant from a donor with natural immunity to the virus and also achieved remission. Considering that BMT is not normally done for HIV patients due to the complications involved with current conditioning regimens, it's fascinating (yet early) to wonder how this market could be opened up with Magenta's clinical candidates

Final Thoughts

To conclude, hindsight is always 20/20 and I wish I'd had the foresight to scoop up shares after encouraging data was presented at ASH. That said, there is still an exciting opportunity ahead for the company as it ushers its pipeline forward, and thus far, management has proven themselves quite capable in executing. Listening to Jason Gardner's presentation at JPMorgan helped me to understand their ambitious agenda where stated objectives appear feasible, and the company has a great shot at unlocking the full potential of bone marrow transplant via incorporation of its conditioning, mobilization, and expansion product candidates. As a dreamer, it's fascinating to consider how phase 2 data for MGTA-456 could give gene therapy competition a run for its money and how previously uncurable diseases such as HIV could eventually be addressed (blue sky scenario). On the other hand, the recent secondary offering could indicate that near-term price action remains flat to negative until key material catalysts loom closer.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest patiently accumulating dips over the next couple quarters with a long-term, multi-year time frame. For the purposes of ROTY, I plan on revisiting closer to year end or early 2020.

Risks include additional dilution at some point in 2019, disappointing data for lead programs (appears unlikely but possible at this point), delays in the clinic (especially in moving conditioning agents to IND filing and MGTA-456 to registration study), competition in certain indications from approved and clinical-stage products and disappointing regulatory feedback. As for specific competitors to keep an eye on, they include Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) (did article on this one in late January), Nohla Therapeutics, ExCellThera, Angiocrine Bioscience, and Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) (exclusively licensed aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist from Novartis, which is used by Magenta to manufacture MGTA-456). Competition for conditioning programs includes Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:ATNM), Stanford University, Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV), and Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM). Competition for post-transplant complications program include Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM), Kiadis Pharma NV (OTC:KIADF), and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV). BioLineRx is a competitor for the company's mobilization program. In regards to its licensing agreement with Novartis, keep in mind that Magenta issued a significant quantity of Series A (2.5 million shares) and B (643k shares) redeemable convertible preferred stock and is obligated to pay up to $177 million in clinical and regulatory milestones plus up to $125 million in commercial milestones, plus tiered royalties to a maximum of 20% on net sales.

As for downside cushion and elements of derisking, the bolstered cash position leaves the company's assets valued at around $450 million, which seems reasonable to slightly undervalued, given data generated to date and market opportunities being targeted.

