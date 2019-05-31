Airbus A350 Order Revival

So far, it has not been the year Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) and Boeing (BA) were hoping for in terms of orders. Airbus is doing quite well with their deliveries, while Boeing is struggling with the Boeing 737 MAX crisis. You could say that Airbus’s year is going better, despite a negative order tally. However, while both jet makers have a negative order tally, interest in their wide body aircraft seems to be appreciable. In a previous report, we already discussed the commitment that Boeing received from Air New Zealand for the Boeing 787-10. In this report, we will look at how the Airbus A350 order book initially got slammed but is working on a come back now.

2018: Not as bad as it seemed

Previously we have dealt with the long history of orders for the Airbus A350 by North American customers. What we observed is that these airlines inherited the Airbus A350 orders and with the Boeing 787 already being introduced in the fleet, the order for the Airbus A350 was somewhat uncertain.

American Airlines cancelled its order for the Airbus A350 opting for more Boeing 787 jets instead in 2018 and also Hawaiian Airlines, which initially ordered the Airbus A350-800, ended up selecting the Boeing 787 in favor of the Airbus A330-800 (not the A350). Delta Air Lines ended up deferring 10 A350-900 deliveries beyond 2025. So, there was a bit of negativity in 2018 regarding A350 sales in North America. Nevertheless, the 22 cancellations that Airbus received in 2018 for the Airbus A350 already were offset months earlier as United Airlines increased its commitment to the Airbus A350-900 by 2 units. So, despite big changes in the airline industry over the past few years, Airbus hasn’t done nearly as bad in North America as thought. Airbus even ended 2018 with 40 net orders greatly aided by the order from Turkish Airlines for 25 Airbus A350-900 aircraft. It doesn’t compare to the 145 net orders booked by Boeing, but the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 while often being compared have a somewhat smaller overlap in terms of range and payload capability than is thought.

Heading into 2019

In 2018, we observed that Etihad Airways could be on the verge of cancelling part of its order which would most likely affect the company’s orders for the Boeing 777X and Airbus A350. We deemed it likely that the airline would be cancelling its order for the Airbus A350-900 and make a choice between the Airbus A350-1000 or Boeing 777X or at least alter the delivery schedule for these aircraft.

That indeed happened. In the bitterness of the Airbus A380 program termination and the euphoria about Emirates swapping its order to an Airbus A330neo/A350 combination, Airbus did confirm changes to Etihad’s Airbus A350 order in February 2019. As expected, the entire order for 40 Airbus A350-900s was omitted and 2 Airbus A350-1000s were cancelled leaving the Abu Dhabi based carrier with 20 Airbus A350-1000s orders of which 15 likely have been deferred. So, Airbus started the year with 42 cancellations and 15 deferrals for the Airbus A350.

However, there also has been good news for the Airbus A350 which often tends to be covered a bit less than the bad news. One of those good news items has been the order from the Lufthansa Group for 20 Airbus A350-900s. This order was divided equally between Boeing, which received an order for 20 Boeing 787-9s, and Airbus. You could say this is a win for Boeing, but I also think that the repeat order for the Airbus A350-900s is a reconfirmation of the value proposition of the Airbus A350-900 for Lufthansa. Getting one order is nice, being able to secure repeat orders is an incredibly strong signal that a jet maker has a good product which it wants to use to grow. So, net orders jumped from -42 to -22 with the order from Lufthansa. Two orders that are unlikely to be repeated is the order from Lufthansa Technik in the name of the German Government for 3 A350 VIP jets to replace the current Government jets that often leave diplomats stranded and 1 A350 VIP order from a private customer bringing the net orders to -18.

For Airbus it didn’t end there as the company also finalized an order for the Airbus A350 with Taiwanese Starlux Airlines. Deliveries for 5 Airbus A350-900s and 12 Airbus A350-1000s will begin in 2021. Those who have been following the order announcements might recognize this order; The tentative agreement was announced at the Farnborough International Airshow in 2018. This brings the net orders to negative 1 meaning that year-to-date we are looking at stable net inflow.

Once again, what we are seeing is that despite big cancellations that made headlines, the net order inflow is not that bad.

Table 1: Airbus A350 order inflow up until 2019 (Source: AeroAnalysis International)

What we see in Table 1 is that on net basis, the order inflow was stable but driven by VIP or ACJ (Airbus Corporate Jet) orders as Airbus calls it and with Airbus A350-1000 orders the net value increased. What you could say is that Etihad Airways delivery slots that were unlikely to be used by the airline have been taken over by high value (on unit basis) customers, so in the end we are looking at a order book with increased value and robustness despite the cancellation from Etihad Airways which remains unfortunate. Once again, we are also seeing that despite a big cancellation the order inflow is holding well. That likely tells us something about Airbus’s ability to remarket freed up slots.

Tentative agreement: Emirates

For Airbus it is not going to end there, at least that is the expectation. As mentioned earlier in this report, Emirates also reached a tentative agreement which we expect to be firmed during this year’s Dubai Airshow somewhere in November. Emirates has tentatively agreed on ordering 40 Airbus A330-900s and 30 Airbus A350-900s, which would add a further $4.5B to the A350 order book.

Also, about that future order a few things can be said:

Similar to what we saw in North America on regional level the A350 order book remains more or less stable offsetting the 42 cancellations from Etihad.

Similar to what we saw among North American customers, Emirates was an early customer for the Airbus A350 which didn’t quite know what to do with its early commitment to the A350 program

The future order almost fully offsets the 2019 cancellations.

Conclusion

In 2018 and 2019, we saw some shocks in the A350 order book with cancellations from American Airlines and Etihad Airways but at the same time we have seen that Airbus has been quite successful filling in the gaps these customers leave. The sales numbers don’t quite compare yet to that of the Boeing 787, but that in part is caused by the fact that the Airbus A350 is a bit too much aircraft due to its range capability. That, however, does leave significant opportunities for the A350 to act as Boeing 777-300ER replacement over the full range of its capabilities.

