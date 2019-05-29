Outlook Is The One To Watch After Latest Advancements For Wet-AMD Treatment

Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) had a good month of May, because its stock has gained some traction since hitting a 52-week low of $0.85 per share. The biggest reason for the gains the last few weeks were because of multiple positive news items. The most notable one was that the biotech was cleared for a second phase 3 study using its ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab and comparing it to Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) Lucentis. This will be a late-stage study to treat patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (Wet-AMD).

Key Program In Pipeline Advancement

The biggest update that caused a large move likely was that the FDA gave clearance for an IND of a second phase 3 study using ONS-5010 to treat patients with Wet-AMD. The study that was initiated was known as ONS-5010-002 and is recruiting patients in multiple territories. The first patient is expected to be dosed in June of 2019. This is a major study for two reasons. The first reason is that patients will only be treated for 11 months, which means it's a pretty short study. The second reason is because it will be a direct comparison to another drug that's given off-label for Wet-AMD, known as Lucentis. The primary endpoint is looking to compare ONS-5010 vs. Lucentis in mean visual acuity of five letters or more. The development of ONS-5010 product is on the right track. That's because the first phase 3 study already has been initiated awhile back, and has already recruited 51 of the 60 patients total expected. The bottom line is that both of these two late-stage studies, if successful, it would form the basis for a regulatory filing for ONS-5010. As I noted above, the studies are very short. They are expected to be readout by 2020. The biotech expects to apply for regulatory applications for multiple markets in 2020.

Competitors

One of the competitors I noted above was Roche with Lucentis. In addition, there are several other competitors in the Wet-AMD space. Before getting into some of these other companies, it's important to state that it's a large market opportunity. The Wet-AMD market is expected to reach $10.4 billion by 2024. A second competitor would be Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) with its drug Eylea. Regeneron received FDA approval for its drug back in 2011 to treat patients with Wet-AMD. However, since then the biotech has been able to expand its drug to other indications like diabetic macular edema and diabetic retinopathy. It has even been able to expand its label for Eylea in Wet-AMD for fewer injections per year as well. A third competitor looking to get its hat into the ring would be Novartis (NVS), which is expected to possibly launch its Wet-AMD drug brolucizumab in the second half of 2019. The final risk comes into play in terms of gene therapy companies. One strong biotech that has remarkable technology for gene therapy would be Regenxbio (RGNX). Its gene therapy technology NAV AAV9 was used to obtain the most recently approved Novartis drug Zolgensma for patients with spinal muscular atrophy (NYSE:SMA). With proven technology, it's quite possible that Regenxbio has a shot at producing a potential "one and done" gene therapy treatment for Wet-AMD. The problem for this biotech is that it's only gearing up to initiate a phase 2b study in late 2019. That means it's still a little to early to say whether or not its gene therapy RGX-314 ends up being successful.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Outlook Therapeutics had cash of 0.2 million as of March 31, 2019. The good news is that the company did a public offering to sell common shares of its stock to raise cash. It sold 10.34 million shares of common stock and five-year warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 10.34 million shares of common stock. In total, the biotech gained $26.2 million in net proceeds from this public offering. It will use a lot of this cash to fund the phase 3 study of ONS-5010 for wet-AMD plus other studies for diabetic macular edema (DME) and Branch Retinal Vein Occlusion (OTC:BRVO).

Conclusion

One big risk for Outlook Therapeutics would be that it doesn't have many products in its pipeline. The biotech relies on ONS-5010 to succeed in Wet-AMD. Anything short of that and it would be in major trouble. If ONS-5010 doesn't succeed, the only other options would be the use of it for other indications like diabetic macular edema and diabetic retinopathy. Even if ONS-5010 succeeds in its phase 3 studies, investors and analysts will likely compare the data with competitors that I have noted above. Anything short of being equivalent or better than the competing drugs could cause the stock to temporarily crash. There also are other several risk factors to take into account. One such risk factor is that Outlook only has a market cap of $56 million. Being a small-cap biotech means it's susceptible to abrupt price swings and manipulation in either direction. Until the final phase 3 data is readout, the stock could be manipulated in either direction. The good news is that the liquidity of the stock is in good shape. That's because its average trading volume is 4.6 million shares. The final risk involves the low cash position. Even though it raised cash back in March 2019, the cash on hand won't last for a very long time. The biotech can complete enrollment for its phase 3 studies, but to accomplish other activities after that it might need to raise more cash. The company believes that its existing cash will be enough to fund its operations into December 2019. This forecast given by Outlook doesn't include any unscheduled repayment of debt.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.