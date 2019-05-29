Dollar General: Don't Wait For Earnings To Buy

You can wait to get it, but is it really necessary considering the growth trajectory ahead?

The Dollar General Corporation (DG) expects to announce its fiscal year 2019 first quarter earnings on May 30, 2019, and the conference call is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. CT/10:00 a.m. ET the same day. Considering that the stock has been under pressure since the hits to gross margin and per-share earnings during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018, we can expect all eyes to be on these two metrics when the announcement comes. If there’s another year-over-year dip in gross profit margin or another EPS miss, it could open a good entry point for investing in this recession-resistant discount retailer. Regardless of the outcome, I think the stock is a great addition to any retail portfolio.

Growth Dynamics

First of all, what’s the likelihood of DG reporting a dip in gross margin once again in Q1 2019? According to its Q4 2018 earnings release, the company attributed the decline to the following reasons:

...higher markdowns, lower initial markups on inventory purchases, an increase in the LIFO provision, a greater proportion of sales coming from the consumables category, which generally has a lower gross profit rate than other product categories, and the sales of lower margin products comprising a higher proportion of sales within the consumables category; partially offset by an improved rate of inventory shrink.

If you’ll notice, all of these items are dynamic and can go up or down every quarter. Discounting activity is part of that dynamic, so it’s not something the company can avoid altogether. However, the two items that are trend-prone rather than dynamic or cyclic are the increase in consumables sales and the increase in sales of lower-margin products within this category.

Digging deeper into that category, we can see that this trend is not unique to the quarter alone, but the entire fiscal year 2018.

The table above shows that 77.5% of DG’s sales revenues came from the Consumables segment in FY 2018. By comparison, that figure was 76.9% for FY 2017 and 76.4% for FY 2016, and that growth happened despite all segments showing positive growth during the period. That means Dollar General has been gradually selling more of everything but, in particular, it has increasingly been selling more consumables than any other category.

That’s actually a double-edged sword because, on the one hand, it increases their resilience against an economic downturn; but on the other, it increases margin pressure. Add growing SG&A pressure to that and you can clearly see why this is a very important metric for a value retailer like Dollar General.

Excluding other factors related to the dip in gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2018, it’s very likely that the pressure from the shift to higher revenues from consumables will impact gross margin for the first quarter of 2019 as much as a comparable increase in SG&A will affect the bottom line. I believe the market exhibited a knee-jerk reaction to this outcome the last time around, and this was reflected in the ~7% dip that the stock experienced shortly after the earnings release. As of now, the stock is trading higher than it was prior to the earnings release, but don’t be surprised by another dip if gross margin and EPS take another hit in Q1 2019.

While these micro-dynamics tend to offer great entry points, the larger picture points to a company that is growing at a faster rate than any of its major peers in the retail segment. One of the reasons is that their demographic is slightly different from that of big box retailers and wholesale houses like Walmart (WMT) and Costco (COST). Shoppers at these retail houses buy in bulk or economy size to get cheaper prices, but Dollar General’s target market is customers that are looking for lower prices without having to buy in bulk. The majority (80%) of DG’s inventory is priced at under $5, and margins are razor-thin. Combine that with a massive presence of 15,472 stores (as of March 1, 2019), and what you have is a compelling case for continued revenue and comps growth in any economic environment. In fact, if you look at their historical comps over time, the highest numbers came when the economy was down. It makes sense because that’s when most people are looking for good deals on everything they buy, especially consumables.

The evidence for this inversely proportionate reaction and overall immunity to the economic environment is that the 4.0% comps growth in the fourth quarter of 2018 rounds off the 29th consecutive year that DG has grown its comparable store sales.

Another factor that is aiding growth is the number of stores they open every year, apart from remodeling and relocating existing stores. That momentum is ready to shift to a higher gear with even more store openings planned for 2019. Through the fiscal year 2019, the company plans to open 975 new stores, up from the 900 stores it opened in 2018. This year will also see another 1,000 remodels for mature stores, as well as 100 relocations.

The fact that the management doesn’t sit on its laurels but continues to find optimal locations for new stores is just another sign that they’re more than capable of showing continued growth on all fronts despite investor pressure to deliver better performance at the bottom line.

External Factors

Looking at things from a macro perspective, the retail segment will also continue to provide the ‘rising-tide’ momentum for growth over the next several years. In 2019, the U.S. retail segment is expected to grow between 3.8% and 4.4%, according to the National Retail Federation. The fact that DG management is guiding for 7% revenue growth shows the confidence they have in their strategy.

What’s more, the escalating trade tension between the United States and China will most likely benefit “value-retailers” like Walmart, Costco and Dollar General, whose product mixes lean heavily toward consumables and grocery. That’s because staples represent a steady revenue stream, while other items like products imported from China are dependent on the geopolitical landscape at any given point in time. And the fact that Dollar General is increasingly generating a larger portion of its revenues from consumables means it is becoming even more resilient to economic downturns and trade headwinds.

While these macro tailwinds will definitely help provide the additional momentum for Dollar General to meet its net sales growth guidance of 7% and comps growth guidance of 2.5% for the fiscal year 2019, a not-insignificant measure of that confidence comes in part from the fact that Dollar General has more than doubled its revenues since 2010, the first full year after its Q4 2009 IPO, when it was enjoying near-double-digit comps growth.

Source: Company Annual Reports

Investor’s Angle

Considering the historical revenue growth, aggressive store growth and stellar comps history coupled with a resilient business model that’s trending toward even greater resilience, the gross margin and earnings hiccup of the last quarter needs to be seen in perspective. There are bound to be margin hits every now and then, but that doesn’t by any measure make this a poor company to invest in. The management team is doing a great job holding on to their operating margin, which is still in the high single-digit range, and their gross profit margin, which is still over 30%.

I don’t believe this is a time to be worrying about margin hits or earnings misses in the low single-digit percentages, considering that they have almost consistently delivered on EPS growth and margin stability over the past decade.

Most of your margin concerns should have been obliterated by the company’s top-line performance, which shows no signs of slowing down over the next several years. I’m not dismissing the impact of margin contraction on earnings and, thereby, investor sentiment, mind you, but rather pointing out that even if margins are squeezed further, the company is still on track to deliver above-average gross and operating growth for its segment.

When you compare DG’s price to earnings multiple against its larger peers in the retail business, it simply makes sense to invest in the company and hold on to it for the long haul. Even if you don’t find their yield rate of 1% very appetizing, this stock will make a very stable addition to any retail portfolio. How the management is addressing investor concerns and delicately balancing that with aggressive growth should be the key consideration here, and on that front, I believe you’ll agree that the team at the top is doing the best job possible under the circumstances.

