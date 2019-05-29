European Elections Are Not Euro-Friendly

Divided majority might make trade negotiations with the US more difficult which increases the risk that the US will impose car tariffs.

Preliminary results indicate that the Pro-European groups together retained the majority in the European parliament. However, traditional EPP and S&D coalition is down 77 seats and will have to seek allies in the future which means it will be more difficult to find majorities. Divided majority weakens the EU’s ability to act. As political majorities are more difficult to organize, the deepening of the European Union should not be expected. While common deposit insurance and budget for the euro zone were not popular before the elections, it is highly unlikely that fragmented Pro-European majority will bring any positive changes in that respect.

In the run-up to the European elections, there was much talk of the rise of the political right. Right-wing Eurosceptic parties have made significant gains but are well short of majority as 23% of seats is shared between three parties. Nevertheless, Eurosceptic populist parties became the largest parties in France, Italy, Poland and Hungary.

There are at least two important consequences of European election results for the market:

First, a divided majority might make trade negotiations with the US more difficult. The US wants to renegotiate the EU’s agricultural tariffs. However, the EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmström has a rather narrow negotiating mandate and is not allowed to negotiate agricultural tariffs changes. As Greens manifesto clearly states that it fights to produce good local, GMO and pesticide-free food, it is highly unlikely that Greens will support trade negotiations with the US regarding agriculture. In the absence of the latter and bearing in mind France’s opposition to the entire negotiations, risks that the trade negotiations will fail have increased. This also means that the US will most likely announce auto tariffs at some point.

Second, there were hopes that significant growth deterioration in Italy lowered citizens confidence in the new government and that the country will head toward an early elections. However, elections for the European parliament showed that this is not the case, quite the opposite. For the first time, Matteo Salvini’s Lega won the most votes (33.6%) in a nationwide election in Italy. As Lega strengthened its position in Italy, the prospect of a sizeable fiscal expansion and a contentious dialogue with the European partners will likely reinforce the market's concerns about public debt sustainability and Italy's commitment to the European project. Given the latter, I expect that upward pressures on Italian yields will continue.

Chart 1: EUR/USD and spread between 10Y Italian and German bond

Source: Reuters

The eurozone manufacturing sector is already in the recession. If the US decides to impose tariffs on the import of the European cars, the consequences for the European economy will be severe. In such circumstances manufacturing sector will not be able to stabilize and the services sector will start to suffer at some point. This will increase the risk of recession for the entire economy.

As you can see from the chart above, there is a high correlation between the political turbulences (represented by the rise in 10 year bond yield) in Italy and euro weakening. Italian yields already moved higher after the elections. Growing popularity of Eurosceptic parties in Italy and France increases euro zone political risk premium.

Increased risk of recession, divided majority that makes European Union deepening harder and increased political risks will eventually have negative impact on the euro. The US dollar is behaving like a safe haven for some time and is therefore set to profit from the number of uncertainties that surround euro zone. Potential further rise of Italian and French yields should not be neglected as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.