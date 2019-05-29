Dick's Sporting Goods Throws A Curve Ball

I believe enough uncertainty exists over the financial results that the company might be able to deliver in 2019.

I'll be honest: Dick's Sporting Goods' (DKS) 1Q19 earnings report was hard to decipher. And the confusion seemed to be properly reflected in a stock that traded up +6% in pre-market hours and down -6% after the opening bell.

To be fair, the results of the quarter looked clean enough. Revenues of $1.92 billion topped the consensus by about $20 million, aided by flat comps that must have been a relief for shareholders - following three quarters of average 3.9% contraction in same-store sales.

At play here is the one-year anniversary of the retailer's announced scaling back of its hunting business. While politics often get invoked when firearms become the subject of conversation, the move seems reasonable also from a business perspective since Dick's stores that carry hunting gear have been reported to underperform sales in this category.

The negative short-term impact of the company's initiative finally "flushed through the system" in the first period of 2019. Comps are likely to head towards the low-to-mid single digits in the next few quarters.

Adjusted EPS of $0.62 beat consensus by four cents, with virtually all of the upside, based on my estimates, being driven by the top-line outperformance. Still, largely flat gross margin looked encouraging since favorable merchandise margin and occupancy leverage seem to have fully offset higher fulfillment and freight costs - which, in turn, was driven, in great part, by a revenue mix shift towards the e-commerce channel.

See summarized, non-GAAP P&L below. In it, opex is adjusted for the deferred compensation plan benefit that hit the other income line.

The curve ball

With results looking solid, the trip-up seems to have happened in the company's full-year outlook revision. On the surface, a five-cent bump in EPS guidance at the mid-point of the range looked encouraging. But the more attentive reader would have noticed that the guidance upgrade was fully justified by a lower expected share count, the result of Dick's debt-fueled stock buyback program. Worse yet: despite a seemingly strong 1Q19, I calculate that implied net income guidance for the full year (which is unaffected by share count) was reduced, not raised, by about two percentage points.

In the earnings call, the management team explained that earnings expectations were de-risked to reflect an environment of trade policy uncertainty. In providing more color on the issue, CEO Ed Stack seemed more concerned with the top-line effect that potentially higher tariffs might have on consumer activity than on their cost of goods impact - which the executive stated the company is still trying to quantify.

The explanation left me scratching my head since comp guidance for the full year was raised slightly at the low end of the range. After all, could higher tariffs be bad for demand, which would justify the net income guidance trim or will it be largely immaterial, which supports the renewed optimism over top-line growth?

What to make of it all

It seems to me that Dick's is caught in the middle of a storm caused by macro- (trade wars being the most relevant) and micro-level forces (partial exiting of the hunting business, other transformation initiatives). As a result, enough uncertainty exists over the financial results that the company might be able to deliver this year.

Should tariff concerns prove overblown, I would not be surprised to see EPS guidance revised higher in the foreseeable future. On the other hand, considering how soft comps had been trending until as recently as last quarter and Dick's still ongoing efforts to understand the impact of May's tariff hikes, I even see risks to current consensus earnings expectations being achieved.

Given the unknowns, I find it hard to justify a high-conviction investment in DKS at current levels. My caution is further justified by a stock that trades at a P/E of 10.3x, more than two turns above Foot Locker's (FL) multiple - see graph above.

Were I to place a bet in the sporting goods sector, I would probably start from the more conservative end of the spectrum. In my view, Nike (NKE) still looks like a compelling addition to a diversified portfolio, despite the higher valuation, while FL seems like a safer bet than DKS in the brick-and-mortar retail space.

