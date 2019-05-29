Ship Finance International: Smooth Sailing Ahead

Any weakness below $12 should be an opportunity to accumulate for the long term and conversely selling a little when the company is trading above $13.50.

Total backlog remains at $3.76 billion in 1Q'19 with a diversified fleet of 86 vessels and rigs.

Operating revenues were $116.54 million compared to $92.35 million a year ago and down 1.7% sequentially. The company had a net income of $33.59 million for the 1Q'19.

Investment Thesis

Ship Finance International (SFL) is my selected "transportation and shipping" company that I have held in my long-term portfolio for many years now and regularly followed on Seeking Alpha.

The shipping company is delivering excellent results by regularly adjusting its business model to the indispensable pressure of a challenging shifting market environment.

The dividend yield is now about 11.13% with a first-quarter dividend of $0.35 per share, which was the company's 61st consecutive quarterly dividend paid.

Hence, I continue to recommend this company as a long-term investment invariably. The company has been very proactive in 2018 and has invested significantly in one of its four distinct business segments to maximize cash flow.

Hence, as I said in my preceding article, I recommend trading the stock while investing long term to take advantage of the inevitable ups and downs of this extremely volatile market.

Using 30% of your holding to trade the stock based on the RSI(14) should be an excellent idea that could increase your profit significantly while offering extra security. Any weakness below $12 should be an opportunity to accumulate for the long term and conversely selling a little when the company is trading above $13.50.

Ole Hjertaker, the CEO, said in the conference call:

The EBITDA equivalent cash flow in the quarter was approximately $125 million. And last 12 months, the EBITDA equivalent has been approximately $480 million. The last 12 months have been very active in multiple transactions. We have grown our backlog by more than $1.3 billion and seen a major change in the fleet mix. As a consequence of this, the EBITDA is up 25% compared to the same period last year.

SFL - The raw numbers: First quarter of 2019 and Financials history

Ship Finance International 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 96.88 94.22 93.67 96.10 92.35 96.80 111.0 118.57 116.54 Net Income in $ Million 32.28 20.11 28.73 20.09 24.66 15.77 29.93 3.47 33.59 EBITDA $ Million 66.01 64.81 61.64 64.41 65.93 66.39 87.50 69.11 n/a Adjusted EBITDA in $ Million 118.68 117.63 115.08 116.82 99.51 107.72 120.50 125.95 91.79 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 33.3% 21.3% 30.7% 20.9% 26.7% 16.3% 26.8% 2.9% 28.8% EPS diluted in $/share 0.32 0.22 0.29 0.20 0.24 0.15 0.28 0.03 0.31 Operating cash flow in $ Million 45.5 55.6 32.0 44.7 50.0 44.1 51.7 55.2 48.56 CapEx in $ Million 11.3 1.2 69.2 0.0 0.0 511.0 210.0 416.7 0.3 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 34.3 54.4 -37.2 44.7 50.0 -466.9 -158.3 -362.5 48.3 Total Cash $ Million 222.3 393.0 393.7 279.1 265.1 258.4 271.1 298.6 249.9 liquidity ~306 Long-term Debt in $ Million 1538 1672 1712 1504 1435 1916 1955 1437 1410 Dividend per share in $ 0.45 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35 Shares outstanding (Basic) in Million 93.51 93.51 93.51 102.93 105.02 107.61 107.61 107.62 107.61

Source: SFL filings and Morningstar

Total liquidity is a tricky element for SFL. However, SFL owns 11 million shares of Frontline, which fluctuate in value. In the conference call, Aksel Olesen said:

As mentioned, we have total available liquidity of $164 million at the end of the quarter, including $10 million in our subsidiaries accounted for as investment in associates. In addition, we have available marketable securities including a 11 million shares in Frontline. At quarter end, the Frontline shares had a value of approximately $70 million. However, based on Frontline's closing price yesterday, the shares had a value of approximately $102 million.

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, and Backlog discussion.

1 - Operating Revenues

Operating revenues were $116.54 million compared to $92.35 million a year ago and down 1.7% sequentially. The company had a net income of $33.59 million for the first quarter of 2019 or $0.31 per share. The company beats estimate by $0.06.

This quarter, the company added more than $170 million in the backlog:

By extending the charters for two 5,800 TEU container vessels by five years and adding a purchase obligation at the end. Also, the company's 4,100 TEU vessels were prolonged by two years. After the quarter end, the company has agreed to extend the charters for four 8,700 TEU container vessels (Maersk). These charters will terminate in 2024 and 2025.

2 - Free cash flow

The FCF should be adequate if the business model can be considered stable, especially for a company paying a high dividend. However, the FCF can be confusing when the company is purchasing vessels as SFL did in 2018.

The long-term benefits are manifest, and the immediate adverse effects are just temporary. SFL shows an FCF of $48.3 million in 1Q'2019 and a yearly FCF of minus $943.4 million.

Dividend payout is now $151 million based on ~107.6 million shares.

3 - Debt analysis

SFL long-term debt (including current) is $1.410 billion and adjusted EBITDA ("ttm") is $446 million (please see table above). The ratio LT Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is now 3.1x, which is robust and lower than the shipping industry in general. In the conference call, Aksel Olesen is indicated:

At quarter end, SFL had a growth interest-bearing debt of approximately $3.2 billion. This includes approximately $1.6 billion in senior secured bank debts, approximately $128 million in unsecured NOK bonds and approximately $360 million in convertible notes. In addition, we have approximately $1.1 billion of capital lease financing.

By using the total cash liquidity, I came to a net real debt at ~$2.89 billion.

Source: SFL presentation

4 - Total Backlog is $3.76 billion in 1Q'19 (diversified fleet of 86 vessels and rigs)

Source: SFL Presentation

Conclusion and Technical analysis (short term)

Ship Finance International is an essential maritime shipping business with an extensive and diversified fleet.

Looking forward, recent enhancements to the company's fleet is generating steady adjusted EBITDA as the chart below is evidencing. Hence future higher net cash flow and income.

I want to comment on about two critical subjects which may have serious financial consequences:

First, the new maritime regulations focused on reducing pollution at sea to be implemented in 2020 (IMO 2020). To be able to continue using lower cost high sulfur ("SOX") fuel oil or so-called HSFO from 2020 and beyond, vessels will have to be upgraded with exhaust gas scrubbers. The alternative is to use more expensive low-sulfur fuel with a priced differential estimated at around $200 per ton next year. A scrubber installation costs between $2.5 million and $7 million per vessel. The investment seems worth it, particularly for larger vessels. Ole Hjertaker said in the conference call:

For vessels on bareboat and time charter, our customers pay for the fuel and will therefore benefit from the savings in fuel cost by installing a scrubber unless we agree to a profit share arrangement. For vessels in the spot market, the benefit will go to us. Given the added revenue potential for vessels with this equipment, we also expect that it will positively impact vessel valuations. Currently 25 vessels in our fleet are scheduled to be upgraded with scrubbers, primarily in the container sector, but also on larger crude oil tankers and dry bulk vessels. Based on discussions with our customers, this number may increase going forward.

Second, Seadrill (SDRL) is again facing potential financial trouble. It is not immediate but soon enough to be concerned.

The offshore drilling so-called recovery is not sufficient to allow Seadrill to survive after 2021. According to Carnegie Investment Bank AB, which slashed SDRL price target by 88% recently because:

Seadrill had $7.8 billion in liabilities at the end of the first quarter, including $5.7 billion in secured bank debt. It will start amortization payments in 2021 at the latest and face the first maturities the following year, and Carnegie estimated annual interest costs at $400 million.

This situation could eventually push Seadrill back to a second restructuring down the road and will have consequences for SFL.

Technical Analysis

SFL has been pretty regular and traded very close to its long-term support around $12.50-12.75. My view is that the SFL is now showing a new ascending channel pattern with line resistance at $13.75 (I recommend selling about 15% of your position at this level) and line support at $12.35. If SFL is crossing support (negative breakout), the next support is about $11.85 (I recommend adding at this level).

Ascending channel patterns are considered bullish short term and could signal a decisive positive breakout with a re-test of $14 resistance (I recommend selling another 15% at this level).

Disclosure: I am/we are long SFL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.