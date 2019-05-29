Abercrombie & Fitch: Growth Just Died

Source: Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) reported Q1 revenue of $733.97 million, non-GAAP EPS of -$0.29, and GAAP EPS of -$0.29. The company beat on revenue and earnings, yet the stock sold off over 25%. I have the following takeaways on the quarter.

Hollister Continues To Crack

In the past, the Hollister brand had been a major catalyst for Abercrombie & Fitch. Hollister's sales had shown traction across each of the company's sales channels. Given the fickleness of fashion, the brand's strong appeal with consumers was impressive and difficult for investors to ignore. Management chalked up the brand's outsized growth to its ability to stay close to the customer and react to trends in real time.

This quarter revenue from Hollister only grew 1% Y/Y. At $428 million in revenue, Hollister represented about 58% of total revenue. If it previously fueled the company's growth and spurred sentiment for the stock, then its slowdown could have the opposite effect. Revenue from the Abercrombie brand fell 1%. Total revenue was flat Y/Y.

Comparable sales for the company were up 1%. Comparable sales growth for Hollister and the Abercrombie brand was 2% and 1%, respectively. The performance disappointed the market; the consensus was 1.4% comparable sales growth. The days of robust comparable sales growth for Hollister could be over. There are several questions surrounding retailers. Investors could be pondering whether we are at peak economy or if Amazon's (AMZN) disruption will accelerate. With that backdrop, this is the wrong time to disappoint the market. I have long held the suspicion that Abercrombie & Fitch's growth was dead. Seeking Alpha author Paulo Santos challenged that thesis. This quarter's performance and the reaction from investors could finally put the debate to bed.

Little To No Margin Improvement

Management must improve margins in order to grow the bottom line. Gross margin was 60.5% this quarter, up over 200 basis points versus the year-earlier period. On a dollar basis, gross margin was $444 million, flat Y/Y. Operating expenses (store, distribution expense, and SG&A) were $470 million, down 3% Y/Y. Compensation expense and depreciation related to stores and information technology declined. They were slightly offset by volume-related expenses from digital sales.

Operating costs as a percentage of revenue were about 64%, down 300 basis points versus the year earlier period. The question is whether management can cut operating costs enough to offset the lack of traction on the top line. The lack of revenue growth drove the narrative this quarter; there is no guarantee investors will get excited about cost containment efforts.

Solid Balance Sheet

Abercrombie & Fitch ended the quarter with $586 million in cash, down from $723 million at the quarter-ended February 2, 2019. This implies free cash flow ("FCF") is in decline. The company's working capital of $458 million is less than the $750 million reported last quarter but could be robust enough to buttress the company in a protracted retail industry downturn. Its $251 million debt load is very low compared to its cash balance. The company's balance sheet management should serve it well in an uncertain market and give it advantage vis-a-vis competitors.

Conclusion

ANF's growth just died. Sell the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.