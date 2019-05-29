On Open Letter To BlackRock's Larry Fink

Blackrock, Inc. Is the leading provider of innovation in the industry- they're the ones to roll this kind of product out.

I don't hover behind people's desks, poking my nose over their shoulders when they're working. Especially when they are working to make me money. That's why I rarely get involved in any of the affairs of any business I own.

But every so often, when an idea occurs to me for something one of my companies can do to improve their level of service, or add to their product lineup, I will take the time to reach out to senior management with the concept. And then, I leave it up to them to make the right business decision (after all, that's what I pay them for).

I own shares of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK). Larry Fink is to ETFs what Jack Bogle will always be to index funds. The reason why I need the ear of a visionary like Larry Fink is because I believe that we have reached the next stage in the evolution of investment funds that could potentially overturn the entire industry. If there is one man and one company capable of taking that step (and in the process make a heck of a lot of money for his shareholders), it's Larry Fink and BlackRock. And what is that "next stage in the evolution of investment funds?" Below, read the letter I just sent to Larry Fink, and see what you think.

Dear Mr. Fink,

I proudly own shares of BlackRock. Under your leadership, the company revolutionized the global investment industry, and remains the undisputed leader in terms of investment innovation. I am writing to you now with one modest request: For the second time in your career, Mr. Fink, will you please revolutionize the global investment industry once again?

Like all professional asset managers, BlackRock is at a seemingly insuperable disadvantage to individual investors like me. The reason why is because BlackRock cannot provide our customers with any genuinely passive investment strategies. After all, who would pay an investment manager for doing literally nothing?

Just hold that thought -- I will come back to it.

Even with our most passive ETFs, BlackRock is compelled to do at least something with the portfolio from time to time – such as rebalance. We don’t need to debate the merits of rebalancing here, because the more important point is how to give our customers what they want. Some of our customers want the maximum level of passive investing theoretically possible. They would prefer not to ever sell any interest in any company they own through one of our ETF products, but as things stand, they just have to accept turnover as one of the costs that goes hand in hand with owning any ETF or mutual fund.

But does it need to be this way? Can we give customers a product that is truly passive, with total transparency, ultra-low costs and that empowers the customer to opt for zero turnover if she wishes?

Yes. We can. Imagine that one day, BlackRock was to offer a “packet” of shares (or fractional shares) in public companies, selected and balanced to meet certain investment objectives. For example, a stock “packet” could comprise a snapshot of the S&P 500 that day, and the fractional shares contained in the “packet” would simply reflect the S&P 500 weighting prevailing on that particular day. Once the shareholder purchases this packet, she will directly own the underlying stocks from that point forward. She can choose to rebalance, or not. She is in total control of the underlying assets, and if she wants zero turnover, all she needs do is literally nothing.

BlackRock could update the composition of these stock packets periodically. Let’s imagine the investor comes back next month and wants to add to her portfolio. She buys a new “packet” of shares that reflect the composition and weighting of the S&P 500 that day. And like her old packet of shares, she will own the underlying shares (or fractional shares) directly and can, as she determines, opt to sell any one or more of her underlying stocks, or opt for zero turnover by doing nothing.

What’s the value added BlackRock brings to this investor? It’s the convenience of investing in all the constituents of a broad index with one click of a button. It could be BlackRock’s proprietary expertise in asset selection for factor style investing (where we already lead all other providers). Most of all, it’s the fact that once again, BlackRock has created more innovative choices for investors that provide the investment solutions they want, without any of the compromises (such as asset turnover) inherent in investing in any ETF that is in existence today.

But that’s not our only value added. Let me ask you, what would the ongoing costs to BlackRock be for maintaining a “packet” of stocks that was selected and assembled precisely once? The answer is zero. We’d charge up front for doing the work of putting the packet together, with the associated transaction costs, but after the client owns that packet, it shouldn’t cost BlackRock anything in terms of maintenance fees because the whole idea is that the composition of the stock packet would be fixed. And as we have done so successfully and so many times in the past, BlackRock can pass those cost savings on to the customer, providing a cost savings that will undercut competition from any index fund or active fund (including some of our own offerings).

I am a very lazy man, Mr. Fink. I am imagining a stock packet product with a DRIP function. The investor in my earlier example could opt to automatically reinvest her dividends into newly issued stock packets, and potentially make exactly one investment decision over her entire investing lifetime. She could have zero asset turnover, zero ongoing fund management fees (other than the fee she pays to buy each stock packet), and both she and her portfolio would undertake a level of investment activity comparable to that of a rock. BlackRock puts that option on the table for her in a way no other provider can.

No asset manager has the scope of BlackRock, and few could compete with our new offerings of zero turnover stock packets. Adding innovative choices to the investment menu that we already offer our customers is precisely like adding piranhas and alligators into our already formidable business moat, Mr. Fink. I don't think anyone could compete with us in terms of offering these products.

I have only one final request, Mr. Fink. I ask that you please, put me out of business. I write extensively on the benefits of “do nothing” portfolios (indeed, I own one myself). If you would do your shareholder just one tiny kindness, I ask please, make me obsolete by offering a do-nothing investment solution to our customers, who will then have zero reason to ever again read any of my articles (where I often bash ETFs and exhort the benefits of direct stock ownership).

Yours truly,

Investment Pancake

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment advisor, and this is not investment advice