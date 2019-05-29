Borr Drilling: Q1 Results Analysis

Borr Drilling (OTCPK:BDRLF) has just released its Q1 report, which comes at inopportune time, since all drillers are under major pressure due to general market sentiment, the U.S.-China trade war and the related softness in oil prices. However, the report is very interesting and deserves attention of all investors who are interested in the jack-up segment of the offshore drilling market. Without further ado, let’s look at it in more detail.

Financials

In the first quarter, Borr had revenues of $51.9 million and net loss of $56.4 million. While operating cash flow was a negative $13.9 million, the main sources of the loss were amortization and depreciation, as well as impairment costs on the sale of three jack-ups (more on this later). Borr Drilling finished the quarter with $29.4 million of cash and $1.36 billion of long-term debt. On the debt front, the company had a major breakthrough with the establishment of a new $640 million credit facility. At the end of the first quarter, Borr’s maturity schedule was as follows:

Source: Borr Drilling Q1 report

The establishment of the new credit facility means that maturities are pushed to the right:

Source: Borr Drilling Q1 presentation

In my opinion, Borr Drilling has succeeded in positioning itself for the delivery of newbuilds. The company expects to be cash flow-positive from operations after interest in Q3 2019, which could become a major tipping point for the stock.

Sale of jack-ups

Borr Drilling has secured a sale of three standard jack-ups: C20051, Baug and Eir. The first two rigs have already been sold, while Eir will be sold in early 2020. Net cash proceeds from the move are $9 million. The company specializes in modern equipment, and I’d expect that all legacy standard jack-ups that it owns will go off the scene in due time.

Fleet contracting

Currently, Borr markets 8 rigs. One more rig will be delivered later this year, and seven jack-ups will join the fleet in 2020. Earlier this month, Borr Drilling suffered a setback when two letters of intent got cancelled. In the Q1 2019 report, the company states that it is highly confident that the work for these two rigs will be secured within the next months. Borr also believes that the major part of open capacity should be contracted before the end of 2019. I think that this is a realistic stance from the company’s management team. As I showed in my recent article on jack-up fundamentals, the market for modern assets is improving - demand is picking up, and it's a continuous trend.

Market comments

Borr is optimistic on the recovery of the jack-up market. Currently, 347 jack-ups are contracted, up from the bottom of 298 units that was reached in 2017. The company believes that 370-380 rigs will be contracted by the end of the year, with further improvements expected in 2020. As a reference point, the peak activity in 2014 saw more than 440 units under contract. As per Borr’s presentation, jack-up tender activity has intensified to the levels last seen in 2013:

Source: Borr Drilling Q1 presentation

Obviously disappointed with the share price action, Borr also shows dayrate improvements compared to share price action:

Source: Borr Drilling Q1 presentation

While investors should always keep in mind that companies’ presentations, conference calls etc. are de-facto marketing materials, I agree with Borr in this case. Currently, there is an industry-wide divergence (I wrote about this in my recent offshore drilling-related articles) between actual fundamentals, which are improving, and share prices, which are falling through the floor.

Conclusion

For short-term trades, there is never a reason to fight the tape. There’s a clear panic in the offshore drilling space right now, and until it stops, Borr Drilling shares will have little chance for near-term upside. Speaking about the longer term, Borr Drilling remains a very interesting bet on the jack-up recovery, especially at current prices, for those investors who are comfortable with OTC stocks and are ready to wait several years for the thesis to play out.

