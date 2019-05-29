Expect NOW Inc. To Rebound In The Medium To Long Term

DNOW’s Stock Price Can Move Sideways For Now

NOW Inc. (DNOW) distributes maintenance, repair and operating (or MRO) supplies to the upstream, midstream, and downstream industries, as well as to the manufacturing, aerospace, automotive, refineries and engineering, and construction firms. I do not expect the stock to produce strong returns in the short-term. It can be a suitable medium-to-long term investment because of the opportunity arising from an anticipated rise in completions activity and the fast-growing niche sectors like water management in midstream business.

The company’s competitiveness lies in providing active supply chain management and its ability to cross-sell services in the U.S. energy centers. Midstream activity is a robust driver for the company, particularly in the Permian and Delaware Basins. Although the completions activity is poised to grow, the fall in the upstream capex can affect the top line growth adversely in the short-term. In the international market, increased jack-up and floater tenders can lead to stronger offshore activity.

While the company has sufficient projects to improve its revenues, the pressure on the gross margin due to the pricing weakness is a concern. The company’s liquidity is more than adequate, which is an advantage if the crude oil price environment worsens and debt repayment becomes difficult.

Strategies To Boost The Upstream And Midstream Businesses

In the U.S., DNOW’s supply chain covers the Delaware, Permian, Bakken, the SCOOP and STACK in the Mid-Continent, and the Gulf Coast. In these regions, it primarily serves the central tank battery projects related to greenfield and enhanced oil recovery activity. Currently, the company is focusing on tank battery hook-ups and upgrading the existing batteries in the upstream business. In midstream, the focus is on delivering pumping solutions for NGL pipelines, gas measurement, modular fabricated process and production equipment, pumping solutions for midstream water management, and produced water disposal.

DNOW’s U.S. supply chain segment, which accounted for 76% of the company’s Q1 revenues, increased by 4% quarter-over-quarter in Q1 2019. Operating income margin for the U.S. operations improved to 3.2% in Q1 2019 compared to 0.5% a year ago due to revenue increases and improved pricing.

A significant part of the recovery emanated in the Permian, while other key unconventional Basins like the Delaware and Midland, the Eagle Ford, Bakken, and the Rockies also contributed meaningfully to the growth. In particular, the midstream capacity constraints, which decelerated completions activity and affected margin adversely in the Permian, Eagle Ford and Northeast in late-2018, have been reversed, and contributed to the revenue rise in Q1. On top of that, there is a strong opportunity for cross-selling between US supply chain services and US energy centers. The US process group can bring in bigger packages and offer a discount to the end user, which makes better economic sense to bundle the whole thing rather than selling them individually.

Among the other key regions where growth was robust was the Delaware Basin. Here, the company supplies valve, pipe, and fittings products to the drilling contractors. In South Texas, it provides PVF to the midstream customers for gathering and pipeline projects. In Q1, the company delivered customized PVF kits to a midstream customer in the Northeast.

The pre-modular tank batteries provided by DNOW have certain advantages because when drilling and frac jobs are ongoing, the modular tanks can be installed quickly vs. normal tank battery, which typically takes 45 to 60 days more, depending on the number of wells on the pad. Similarly, in the midstream, the company’s lower cost packages are witnessing steady demand because after treating water, the midstream companies either recycle it through these pumps or re-inject it back down in the formation. So the company caters to the growing market in the upstream and midstream industries.

How Did The Industry Indicators Perform?

DNOW’s performance in Q1 was notable because some of the industry indicators are yet to be convincingly positive on a sustainable basis. On average, the U.S. active drilling rigs were marginally down in Q1 2019 compared to the average a quarter ago. International drilling rigs, however, were resilient in this period. The average West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price was down by 7%, while the drop in the average natural gas price was even sharper (23% down). Although the crude oil price has made sufficient ground (up 40% so far in 2019), the sharp movements point to volatility. Despite a relatively shaky ground, DNOW made considerable progress in supplying valves, maintenance products, tank battery builds and expansion batteries during the quarter.

Some Concerns

The major weakness that came up during Q1 was in the line pipe business because pipe replacement costs have been falling. This, along with the adverse effect of seasonality offset some of the revenue growth. Also, PVF facility revenue was adversely affected by design modifications in one of its customer’s new build facilities and poor weather condition in the Bakken.

U.S. Business Outlook

The WTI crude oil price has strengthened so far after Q1. According to EIA’s Drilling Productivity Report, the number of wells completed has reduced modestly in April, but is still holding above the Q4 2018-level. The U.S. rig count has fallen marginally from March 2019. If the U.S. rig count does not suddenly crash and completions activity improves, it should benefit DNOW’s modular rotating production, measurement and process equipment. As the midstream projects are expected to revive and grow in the unconventional Basins, demand for pipe, valves and fittings are likely to improve.

A couple of issues, however, can slow down the company’s growth prospect in the U.S. The midcontinent and the Northeast regions may see some activity decline in Q2. The primary issue would be the upstream capex decline. Two of DNOW’s large US supply chain customers have announced a 10% reduction to their capex budgets, which can reduce the US supply chain services revenue in 2019.

Canadian Market: Performance And Outlook

The energy business in Canada has developed some structural flaws over the years, which resulted in lower revenues for the OFS companies operating in that region. In Q1, DNOW’s revenues from Canada were down by 2% compared to a quarter ago. Despite the lower rig count and the subsequent activity slowdown, there have been some positive developments in Canada in recent times. The WCS (Western Canada Select)–WTI (West Texas Intermediate) spread came down significantly during the end of Q4, and did not increase much in Q1 2019. WCS, which tracks heavy oil from Canada, typically trades at a discount relative to WTI. The lower price reflects quality issues, as well as the cost of transport from Alberta to refineries in the U.S. The Canadian government has ordered a production curtailment in January 2019.

But the political turmoil and takeaway issues coupled with the spring break-up can affect the company significantly in Q2. The recent investment in transportation by rail may address the infrastructure capacity issue, but it would be wise to remain cautious on Canada for now.

International Market: Performance And Outlook

DNOW’s revenues from the international operations remained resilient in Q1 2019 compared to Q4 2018. The company’s international activities are spread across Latin America, the North Sea, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the Former Soviet Union. Most of the gains in Q1 were centered in Asia, the UK, and West Africa. While the jack-up drilling activity pushed revenues in Asia, the PVF and MRO consumable products witnessed steady demand in the Middle East onshore.

DNOW’s international revenues are likely to see a boost from more jack-up and floater tenders in Europe, Brazil, and Mexico offshore, offshore drilling contractor in Asia, and other projects in the Middle East. In onshore, demand may arise from Australia and some LNG projects.

Guidance

Overall, DNOW’s management expects revenues to remain steady or decline marginally in FY2019 compared to the previous year. Similarly, in Q2 2019, revenues may stay flat or may decrease by a single digit compared to Q1. In the event of revenue decline, the company’s primary focus would be on gross margin maximization, working capital improvement, and generating positive free cash flow.

According to the company’s estimates, its gross margin in Q1 2019 was 20.1%, which was a decline compared to 20.5% in Q4 2018. On the choppiness of gross margin, here is what the management commented in the Q1 earnings conference call:

I think it feels like pricing may have stabilized that's going to depend on what happens in the market. We see things slowing down, there will be downward pressure on gross margins, if things start to percolate in the second half will see similar there, that's generally kind of how it's going to behave. But getting specific about the number, it's really hard to tell.

The Debt Level Is Manageable

In Q1 2019, DNOW’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) was negative $20 million, which was a marginal improvement over a year ago. Increases in receivables and inventories led to the negative CFO in Q1 2019.

DNOW’s cash and cash equivalents were $87 million on March 31, 2018. It had $444 million available from its revolving credit facility as of March 31. Despite negative free cash flow, with the available liquidity (cash balance and undrawn revolving credit facility), the company does not require additional external financing to meet its near-term financial obligations.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Now, Inc. is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 11.7x. According to sell-side analysts’ estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 12.7x. In the past four quarters until Q1 2019, its average EV/EBITDA multiple was 25.2x. So the stock is currently trading at a discount to its past average.

DNOW’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in stark contrast to its average multiple compression for its peers because the company’s EBITDA is expected to decline as opposed to the rise in EBITDA for its peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a significantly lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers’ average. However, the stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is marginally lower than its peers’ (MSM, FAST, and MRC) average of 12.2x. I have used estimates provided by Thomson Reuters in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, three sell-side analysts rated DNOW a buy in May, while nine recommended a “hold”. None of the analysts rated a “sell”. The consensus target price is $15.1, which at the current price yields 9% returns.

According to Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating, the stock receives a “Bearish” rating. It scores poorly on profitability, momentum, value, and EPS revisions.

What’s The Take On DNOW?

DNOW’s strengths lie in supplying strong supply chain management and its ability to cross-sell services in the U.S. energy centers. Midstream activity is a robust driver for the company, particularly in the Permian and Delaware Basins. Although the completions activity is poised to grow, the fall in the upstream capex can affect the top line growth adversely in the short-term. While the company has sufficient projects to improve its revenues, the pressure on the gross margin due to the pricing weakness is a concern. The company has strong liquidity, which is an advantage if the crude oil price environment worsens and debt repayment becomes difficult.

I do not expect NOW Inc. to exhibit positive momentum in the short-term. I think DNOW can be a good medium- to long-term investment because of the anticipated rise in completions activity and the fast-growing niche sectors like water management in the midstream business.

