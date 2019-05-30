An In-Depth Look At Carvana's Automotive Finance Receivables Operation

The company's primary measure of liquidity, while accurate, does not address the key driver of cash flow.

Although Carvana currently has ready access to capital, liquidity characteristics of the business model have been a concern since the IPO.

Introduction

Carvana Co. (CVNA) sells used cars online while providing loans directly to about two-thirds of its customers. It’s a solid business that requires good execution above all else.

Company press releases highlighting impressive revenue growth, cost benefits from scale, and progress towards an important medium-term gross margin goal all suggest management is executing to plan.

Cumulative losses of over $600mm and free cash burn of over $1.4B from 2015 through Q1 2019 as revenue ramped 25-fold during that time invite closer scrutiny of the company’s business model.

Where to Begin

Before jumping into the narrow topic at hand, it's worth mentioning why it merits a closer look. The company’s filings actually reveal three distinct areas of further research needed to thoroughly understand the company:

1. Corporate structure: this includes the company’s fiendishly complex “up-C” holding company arrangement, the tax receivable agreement and other structural governance features.

2. Related party transactions: the company’s origins give it close ties to privately held DriveTime and there are no fewer than seven arrangements with DriveTime that any investor would want to look into in order to understand how value can shift from Carvana shareholders to affiliated entities, or I suppose, vice versa.

3. The consumer finance operation. About two-thirds of customers who buy a used car from Carvana finance the purchase by taking out a loan directly from the company. These direct loans originated by Carvana in connection with the sale of a used car are referred to as Auto Finance Receivables, or AFRs. The origination and subsequent monetization of the AFRs are the lifeblood of the company.

Without the consumer financing operation, there is effectively no growth story and thus no high-flying stock. In other words, Carvana as we know it depends entirely on the consumer finance operation.

So let’s put the impenetrable corporate structure and the unsettling related party transactions aside for now and focus on the AFRs.

Consumer Finance Operation is Key Driver of Liquidity

Although Carvana has ready-to-access to permanent and long-term capital as the company’s recent offering of nearly $525mm in combined equity and high yield debt shows, liquidity has been a primary concern for the company since its IPO in April of 2017. In the fourth quarter of 2018, Carvana began reporting end of quarter liquidity to assure investors it could fund its rapid top-line growth.

The facilities used to sell the AFRs are rightfully excluded from the company’s quarterly liquidity calculation, but they play a critical role in liquidity by providing the majority of the cash flow needed to repay the company’s primary line of credit, the $650mm floor plan facility.

It would be easy to overlook the AFR facilities - not only are they absent from the liquidity calculation, but they appear nowhere on the balance sheet.

Automotive Finance Receivables

All auto finance companies undertake receivables financing in order to maximize the number of loans they can write while optimizing their cost of capital. However, unlike other used car retailers such as CarMax and AutoNation that finance about half of their customers directly, CVNA finances upwards of two-thirds of their customers directly.

The AFR facilities allow Carvana to monetize each week the loans associated with those car sales and thereby repay the floor plan facility. Only by doing that can Carvana rapidly restock inventory to the levels necessary to maintain its impressive sales growth.

Diagram 1: Carvana Sale with Direct Loan.

Carvana’s receivables financing operation has five major parts to it. Each is bolded below:

Source: company filings and author's notes

A review of Carvana's consumer financing operations begins with The Inventory Financing and Security Agreement, "IFSA," which allows the company to hold approximately $650mm of inventory. When Carvana sells a car with a direct loan, it receives little or no cash but must repay the IFSA upon the earlier of fifteen days following the sale of the car or two days following the sale of the AFR. Thus, Carvana needs a quick way to monetize the loan, or AFR, it wrote to the customer to finance the purchase of the car.

Carvana has two primary and two secondary ways to do this.

Master Purchase and Sale Agreement, "MPSA": This agreement with Ally Bank / Ally Financial allows Carvana to sell weekly pools of AFRs directly to Ally, subject to certain restrictions, in an amount up to $1.25B.

Master Transfer Agreement, "MTA": this agreement with a third party entity allows Carvana to sell weekly pools of AFRs, subject to certain restrictions, up to a maximum of $454.5mm. To the extent Carvana is able to refinance previous sales under the MTA, it can "reload" the capacity up to three times, thereby giving it up to $1.36B in theoretical capacity under this agreement over time. The third party buying the AFRs under the MTA is financed primarily by senior loans from Ally (77%) and secondarily by equity from an unnamed investor (23%).

AFR sales under both the MPSA and MTA are known as "forward flow" financings because they take place on a rolling basis, typically weekly. The buyers of the loans under the MPSA and MTA don't know the exact characteristics of the pools of AFRs they have committed to buy each week, but have set broad parameters for what may be included in the pools. Pricing is adjusted for each pool according to a previously agreed upon pricing model to account for variances within the parameters.

Carvana has completed two refinancing transactions. As described in Diagram 1, Carvana repurchased $387.4mm of AFRs previously sold under the MTA and resold them to a new third party. Although the new third party is backed by a different lender, not Ally, the new third party used the same unnamed equity investor as under the MTA.

In addition to the resold loans, Carvana sold about $115mm of AFRs directly off its balance sheet to this new third party as part of the refinancing transaction.

These refinancing transactions are known as "static pool" financings because unlike the forward flow financings described earlier, the static pool transactions include one fixed pool of loans whose attributes are known at the time of sale.

AFR Sale Cadence

Now that we have an overview of the main elements of Carvana's consumer finance operation, we can take a closer look at the cadence of sales under the MPSA and MTA.

Diagram 2:Timeline for Sales Under the MPSA

Diagram 3: Days to Monetize under the MPSA

Source: company filings and author's notes

Looking at Diagrams 2 and 3, we can see based on the MPSA that Carvana can monetize the loans issued to buyers of its used cars within between 7 and 12 business days. This is comfortably inside the 15-day repayment window required by the IFSA.

As an aside, Item 4 in Diagram 6 below suggests the IFSA was amended with a Letter Agreement in February '17 shortly after the primary versions of the MPSA and MTAs were executed in December of '16 specifically to accommodate the cadence of AFR sales under the MPSA and MTA.

Next we can look at the cadence of sales under the MTA. Because of the way the MTA is written, because a key related document called the Master Sale Agreement was never filed, and because of some important redactions in the other agreements that were filed, there are some educated guesses that have to be made to determine the exact timeline of AFR sales under the MTA.

Given the extensive cross-references between the MTA and MPSA, shared definitions in the two documents, and the practical reality of Carvana's 7-day return policy on AFR sales, I am comfortable assuming the same initial timeline through week two.

Using the MPSA as a baseline for the MTA, I have highlighted additional requirements of the MTA in green below and used strike-out text for the sections that do not apply.

A key difference between the MPSA and the MTA is that there is a parallel closing under the MTA under which Ally provides the loans to the third party used to buy the AFRs in conjunction with the equity. Recall that under the MPSA, Ally is buying the loans directly, so the parallel closing is not necessary under the MPSA.

Diagram 4: Timeline for Sales Under the MTA

Source: company filings and author's notes

Diagram 5: Days to Monetize under the MTA

Source: company filings and author's notes

Diagram 6: Evolution of Carvana's Consumer Finance Operation

Source: company filings and author's notes

Conclusion

Liquidity is a primary concern for Carvana shareholders, even after the company's recent nearly $525mm capital raise. Understanding the company's liquidity situation requires going beyond the company's relatively simple quarterly disclosed liquidity number and taking a closer look at how all five elements of the consumer finance operation work together.

It's clearly a tightly coordinated system designed to support the company's rapid top-line growth, but one that is also straining to keep up with all the changes that the growth requires as Diagram 6 shows.

While this article explores the mechanics and capacity of the consumer finance operation, it stops short of digging deeper and examining the quality of disclosures relative to peers and diving into some of the unanswered questions raised by the analysis.

It's a natural next step to do so and I have two recommendations for readers. First, a detailed explanation of the refinancing transactions and some other information put out by the company to address disclosure issues that have been raised. That information can be found here.

Next, Spruce Point's comprehensive short thesis, including the most detailed analysis I have seen to date on the consumer financing operation and how many of the changes to it could well be the flashing red light that indicates an unsustainable business model. Note: be sure to download the complete report.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CVNA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.