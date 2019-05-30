AMD: 7 Reasons To Hop Off This Hype Train

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) is having an amazing run this year, up nearly 60% in 2019. There are a number of major competing bullish and bearish themes at play right now, suggesting the outlook that shares will continue higher is far from certain. On one hand, AMD is breaking ground on innovation, presenting a product lineup with superior performance with a better price value in both CPU and GPU technology. The estimates consider that AMD is set to gain market share from larger rivals Intel (INTC) and NVIDIA (NVDA) going forward. On the other hand, there are major macro headwinds at play, including a global slowdown in the broad chip industry. PC sales, which went through a gaming-based resurgence in recent years, are now seen as cooling. I'm taking a skeptical view here based on what I view is a stretched valuation resulting from hype more so than reality. This article highlights seven points that make up my bearish thesis for the stock.

The following points summarize why I'm avoiding AMD

1. Global slowdown in chip sales

Worldwide semiconductor sales. Source: SIA

Weak chip sales is no secret, with The Semiconductor Industry Association 'SIA' reporting that global revenues fell 13% in March and 15.5% in Q1. Industry bulls are brushing these figures aside, seeing the slowdown as transitory nearly certain the trend will reverse. Companies like Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) is more pessimistic on the global chips outlook, saying the slowdown in chip demand may continue issuing updated guidance back in April.

"We have just completed our second quarter of year-on-year decline for TI... But typically, the industry would have 4 to 5 quarters of year-on-year declines before growth resumes. We are not trying to forecast the cycle, but simply offer some historical perspective."

The risk is there that this could be just the early stages of a deeper contraction in the market potentially signaling a global recession. AMD is clearly not immune to these macro trends, but its stock price appears to be trading under the assumption that this is a healthy or robust market.

2. Leg lower in PC sales

It's great that AMD is building CPU market share in PCs, but unfortunately, the pie is also shrinking. Gartner Research and IDC both see declines in PC shipments continuing over the next 2 years falling by 8.5% by 2021. While other areas of AMD's business segments may have higher growth, less PCs sold represent less available end use devices for AMD products. The declining addressable market here is a limiting growth factor.

PC Shipment forecast. Source: Gartner

3. Macro uncertainties, including prospect of cyclical weakness from China impacting growth across the world

To the extent that the data is transparent, the trend of economic activity in China is clearly lower and concerning. GDP forecasts between the World Bank and the OECD for 6.3% and 6.2% of annual growth for this year represent a slowdown compared to 6.6% in 2018 and 6.9% in 2017. The issue here isn't the nominal number; ~6% growth is a level nearly every country in the world should be envious of. What I'm concerned about is instead the impact on a potential variation of a few points, given the size and impact of China's economic reach. Here's what the World Bank said in its review back in January.

East Asia Pacific growth is projected to gradually decelerate, reflecting a structural slowdown in China. The region is characterized by deep regional and global integration, which makes it vulnerable to external shocks. Domestic and external vulnerabilities would amplify the impact of external shocks, especially where policy buffers are limited.

World Bank and OECD China GDP forecasts. Source: Knoema macro data

One of the key reasons for the slowdown in broad chips market is a slowdown of the Chinese economy, and my view, taking a more pessimistic outlook, is that the slowdown could get worse. Retail sales in China slowed to 7.2% year over year in April that was down from 8.7% in March and 9.4% for the period last year. China is a major market for electronics, and further weakness would have repercussions not only for local chip sales but also global demand stability.

China April Retail Sales. Source: National Bureau of Statistics of China

AMD's stock bullishness appears to not be taking seriously the prospect of a potential global recession.

4. Don't count Intel and NVIDIA out just yet

One factor that AMD bulls downplay is the long-held industry ingrained relationships at the enterprise level and consumer loyalty to the competing brands of Intel and NVIDIA. From my experiences in the gaming community, there is a sense of loyalty to GPU brands in particular which to me draws parallels to how some people are emotionally attached to Apple (AAPL) devices. Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) (like AMD) could come out with the greatest and most amazing innovation ever at a better value, but Apple loyalist will still choose the iPhone. This is part of the bearish case for the 7nm Ryzen 3000 CPUs. People will still choose Intel.

Any forecast that Intel and NVIDIA's products are just going to "collect dust on shelf space" is self-defeating because clearly those CPUs and GPUs will still sell even if they need to be discounted. Whether it's a rational decision for consumers to pay 10-20% more for an inferior product is not important because Intel and NVIDIA are not going away. AMD may have gotten a leg up on this battle, but the war is far from over. Intel just unveiled the next generation of Ice Lake CPUs that, while slated to be released later than AMD's product, will surely have people holding off on making the move.

Intel disclosing details of Ice Lake at Computex. Source: extremetech.com

Similarly, NVIDIA's next generation RTX 2000 series of GPU is set to have some performance advantages to AMD Navi GPU even if it's more expensive. Innovation remains dynamic with future rounds of R&D leading to unknown direction each company will take. AMD is getting a timing and price advantage today but don't count Intel and NVIDIA out just yet.

5. 5G-powered low-latency cloud-based gaming could disrupt the PC and console GPU market over the next decade

This one is something investors need to consider looking out 3-5 years plus down the line, and the implications for the chips market remain unknown. The emergence of 5G technology and eventual widespread adoption of the spectrum that is over 10 to 20 times faster than current 4G will allow for low latency cloud-based gaming services to become a reality for graphics-intensive applications. This could completely sidestep the need for a local gaming device and thereby hit the demand for discrete video cards. Presumably, gamers will share a remote GPU housed in a data center. The number of total videos cards required could be significantly less.

This is not just my fantasy here. Media reports are already discussing such possibilities more so highlighting the benefit to consumers that any negative impact to industry hardware suppliers. The article link above goes on to describe a future where console makers reduce the size of the device to make it completely mobile. I see the greatest impact to the low and mid-tier graphics market that could move completely to the cloud, while the highest end users would still need a local solution. The possibility of the PC and console industry moving in this direction could impact all types of hardware component suppliers. AMD would be forced to adapt their business model.

6. Demand 7nm Ryzen might be great but could face supply and production bottlenecks to keep up

AMD's chip manufacturing contractor Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) has already announced that it plans to max out production and plans to run at full capacity quarter of 2019 to meet orders from AMD. This implies that AMD is already set to sell as many chips as they can get, and that's likely already the base case priced into the stock. Consensus estimates look for the company to reach $9.031 billion by 2021, a 40% increase from fiscal 2018 level. I see these estimates as aggressive, representing perfect execution of the pipeline development rollout strategy, while the stock price already considers it a reality. Considering the stock fully priced, risks are clearly tilted to the downside here. The company will be challenged to exceed these expectations, considering macro headwinds.

7. Stretched valuation

Recognizing the market is looking ahead to the sales impact of the new products out 1-2 years, trailing multiples have little use here. Still the current PE ratio 112 and forward PE ratio of 43x suggest the stock will remain extremely volatile susceptible large swings based on the perception of the growth outlook.

Based on enterprise value to forward estimated EBITDA of 29x, AMD looks about 8% more expensive relative to NVIDIA. In context, however, both NVIDIA and Intel produce strong levels of recurring free cash flow, while AMD has not been free cash flow positive over the past decade. For all intents and purposes, AMD will remain an expensively priced stock for the coming year all the while the market remains fiercely competitive.

DCF valuation

As an exercise, let's assume AMD can eventually reach positive free cash flow at the same percentage NVIDIA currently produces relative to revenues over the past year. Based on NVIDIA free cash flow of $2.4 billion, the figure represents an overall impressive 22% of revenues during the trailing twelve months. Considering consensus estimates that AMD will reach $9.03 billion in revenues by 2021, this would imply a very generous free cash flow level that year of $2 billion for that year. It's not likely realistic that the company will be able to turn around its cash flow generation that quickly.

Instead, I'm modeling that AMD reaches $2 billion in free cash flow by 2023 on $11 billion of revenues or an 18% margin, a very generous and unlikely proposition. Assuming that free cash flow grows from there at a constant rate of 5% into perpetuity and using a discount rate of 9% (among other adjustments for net debt), my simplified discounted cash flow model finds a fair value for AMD stock at ~$26.00, representing 10% downside, assuming incredible execution. This back-of-the-envelope-type calculation is enough for me to stay away. When I consider all the possible headwinds to the growth story, I see a potential for further downside

Conclusion

First off, congratulation to investors that stuck with this one when it was trading in under $20 in late 2018. My view is that it's probably too late to join this party. Ask enough investors and active traders to name a hype-based momentum stock, and AMD is sure to come up in the conversation. I believe there are enough questions and long-term uncertainties to avoid the stock at the current level. The market is extremely bullish on this one, but the near-term strength should wane as the context of the growth story is better understood as relatively contained with a mature and developed market segment. I officially rate the stock as a hold given what I view as valuation concerns and macro headwinds but lacking a clear catalyst that would make this a good short candidate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.