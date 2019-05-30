Nordic American Offshore Drops A Bomb With Proposed Offering Of $40 Million Shares

This is especially surprising given the fact that the company had access to $11 million under the equity line of credit.

The stated reason for the offering is to strengthen the balance sheet and use the funds for general purposes.

Suddenly, Nordic American Offshore files Form F-1, where the company says it's going to offer up to $40 million of its shares.

Nordic American Offshore (NAO) shares were enjoying upside following the deal with creditors that saved common equity, when suddenly the company filed Form F-1, in which it revealed that it is going to offer up to $40 million of its shares. The stock market reaction was immediate, and the stock lost a quarter of its value:

The above-mentioned deal provided an equity line of credit for up to $20 million. Out of this line, $9 million was used immediately - Nordic American Offshore sold 3,240,418 shares at a price of $2.7774 per share. In this line, $11 million was still available. At that time, the company provided optimistic comments, stating that its spot vessels were experiencing dramatically improved utilization and rates.

Nordic American Offshore has not provided its first-quarter report yet, so we have no further details on how “dramatically improved utilization and rates” look like in reality. That said, recent comments from industry peers Hornbeck Offshore (HOS) and Tidewater (TDW) were rather optimistic as well.

As I showed in my recent articles on offshore drilling fundamentals, the situation is improving for drillships, semi-subs, and jack-ups - all segments of the market. When the number of working rigs increases, the number of available jobs for offshore support vessel providers increases as well, so the market environment is moving in the right direction. In this situation, a decision to issue up to $40 million of shares when $11 million is still available at the equity line of credit comes as a major surprise.

If we assume that the new shares will be issued at $3.20, which is the market price that I see on the screen right now, Nordic American Offshore share count will increase by 12.5 million shares. Previous transactions have increased the share count to 18.74 million, so this new move will increase the share count by more than 65%. Note that the price of the offering is not yet specified in the prospectus, and $3.20 is used solely for illustrative purposes.

Here’s what is written in the Form F-1 regarding the purpose of the offering: “We intend to use all of the net proceeds of this offering of our common shares to strengthen our balance sheet and for general corporate purposes”. While the information in the prospectus is not complete and may be changed, this is not the area of the prospectus that is likely to see any changes. Previously, the problem of the company (outside of debt) was the cash burn - Nordic American Offshore was in a race to zero cash on its balance before Scorpio Offshore stepped in and bailed the company out in exchange for majority ownership. Cash burn was likely to continue in Q1, but the company had increased its cash position after the Scorpio transaction, and it also had access to $11 million under the equity line of credit. Why Nordic American Offshore needs as much as $40 million to strengthen its balance sheet right now remains a major question.

The practical conclusion is simple: don’t touch the stock until further information is revealed. Previous moves created possibility for a turnaround as the company escaped bankruptcy and the market for offshore support vessels seems finally on its way up, but this sudden and major news deserves significant explanation from the company management. Nordic American Offshore’s website lists nothing under “Financial Calendar”, but Finviz estimates that earnings will come out on June 3 before market open. We’ll soon learn if this is a correct estimate. Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.