Centennial Resource Development: Valuation Is Looking Pretty Reasonable Now

Centennial appears to be on track to meet its production guidance for 2019, and turned in strong results on costs in Q1 2019.

Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) is close to becoming a buy in my opinion after its stock has declined to close to $8. It has good quality assets and reported solid results in Q1 2019. It will burn a significant amount of cash in 2019, but that should become less of an issue as its base decline moderates, and its overall leverage remains decent. Centennial's March issuance of unsecured notes has given it plenty of liquidity as well.

Q1 2019 Results

Centennial reported solid production results in Q1 2019, with its average oil production of 40,508 barrels per day representing a +1.3% increase compared to Q4 2018. Centennial's average total production of 72,035 BOEPD in Q1 2019 was a +3.5% increase compared to Q4 2018. This puts Centennial on track to meet its guidance for 36,500 to 41,500 barrels per day of oil production and 61,500 to 70,500 BOEPD of total production for 2019.

Centennial's well productivity remains quite solid as shown by its average well performance compared to a handful of peers (with decent quality assets themselves).

Source: Centennial Resource Development

Cost performance in Q1 2019 was quite good, with lease operating expenses within its full-year guidance range, and gathering, processing and transportation expenses well below the full-year guidance range.

Updated 2019 Outlook

At current strip prices, Centennial could generate around $934 million in oil and gas revenue in 2019 before hedges. This is based on Centennial meeting the midpoint of its full-year production guidance. It appears that Centennial is more likely to hit the upper half of its production guidance range than the lower half with its current capex budget, so there may be a bit of upside there.

Including hedges, Centennial is now forecast to deliver around $924 million in revenue. Centennial should be able to receive a relatively decent price for its natural gas for a Permian producer, since it mentioned that it is getting Mid-Continent pricing for around 70% of its natural gas production now due to its firm sales and transportation agreements.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 14,235,000 $55.00 $783 NGLs 4,631,850 $23.00 $107 Gas 31,338,900 $1.40 $44 Hedge Value -$10 Total $924

I think that Centennial can probably keep gathering, transportation and processing expense to around $2.75 per BOE (the low end of its $2.75 to $3.25 per BOE guidance range) after its strong performance ($2.34 per BOE) in Q1 2019. The low GP&T expense in Q1 2019 was helped by its monetization of excess firm gas transportation capacity, which may not be repeatable to the same extent in future quarters. However, the low GP&T expense in Q1 2019 allows for Centennial to average $2.90 per BOE during the remainder of 2019 and still keep full-year GP&T to $2.75 per BOE.

With that adjustment, Centennial is projected to have $1.186 billion in cash expenditures during 2019, resulting in a projected cash burn of $262 million during the year.

$ Million Lease Operating $112 Production Taxes $61 Cash G&A $60 Gathering, Transportation and Processing $66 Cash Interest $42 Capex $845 Total $1,186

Leverage And Liquidity

In March, Centennial issued $500 million in 6.875% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2027. This allowed it to completely pay down its credit facility for the time being, although due to its cash burn during 2019, it will likely end the year with a modest amount of credit facility borrowings. Centennial's leverage should remain low, with its net debt projected to be around 1.5x unhedged EBITDAX at the end of 2019, based on current strip prices.

The issuance of the unsecured notes leaves it with plenty of liquidity given the $800 million in elected commitments on its credit facility. I had previously thought that Centennial would need to consider increasing its elected commitments since its liquidity looked like it may drop to around $200 million by the end of 2019. This doesn't appear to be an issue anymore, and Centennial should see significantly less cash burn in 2020 as its base decline rate moderates.

Notes On Valuation

Due to the decline in its share price to $8.44, Centennial's EV/EBITDAX (based on projected 2019 EBITDAX) has come down to 5.2x. That's a fairly reasonable multiple given Centennial's solid assets, making it pretty close to a buy. I think that I would consider taking a position in Centennial at around $8, which would be around a 5.0x EV/EBITDAX multiple based on current strip prices.

Conclusion

Centennial's performance with production and costs appears to be solid and it should see decreasing cash burn going forward as its base decline rate moderates. Centennial has plenty of liquidity to get to positive cash flow now after issuing $500 million in unsecured notes, and is on track to keep its leverage to a reasonable level.

Centennial's enterprise value has come down to a point where it may be a decent value now given its productive assets, especially if its stock dips a bit more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.