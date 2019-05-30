Premier, Inc.'s Interesting Path To Increasing Shareholder Value

Premier is the cheapest stock in its peer group by a wide margin. It's worth at least 60% more than the price on May 28, 2019.

Premier's Complicated Story is Getting Simpler

Premier, Inc. (PINC) is an interesting healthcare cost improvement company, primarily owned by several hospital groups through a complicated shareholding structure. In the past several years, growth had been hampered by acquisitions, including a specialty pharmaceuticals company. But now PINC's management seems to be more interested in improving profitability and delivering value to its public shareholders. On May 6, 2019, the day before its March quarter earnings release, the company said it had sold its specialty pharma unit. Adjusted EBITDA margins will increase to 45% going forward, up from 33% before. In addition, PINC said it would begin buying back $300 million of its Class A shares. Class B shares, owned by the hospital groups, are not publicly traded but have been increasingly exchanged into Class A shares. This is the third such buyback program in the past two years. The others were for $200 million and $250 million. But more on this later.

Why Look at PINC? That's a fair question, especially since I said the company is complicated. (It's complicated because of its holding structure and its share class structure - but more on that below.) In a word, PINC is significantly undervalued. Also, there seem to be several catalysts that will push the stock to its true value. My estimate is that PINC is worth more than 60-70% of the price on May 28 ($36.99).

First, let's look at the earnings story. PINC makes money through two main areas: acting as a group purchasing organization (GPO) for a number of hospital systems (mainly the Greater NY Hospital Association and the Adventist Health System Sun Belt Healthcare Corporation). It also helps insurance companies and their clients manage their individual clients' healthcare costs. Over 61% of revenue comes from administrative fees from the savings the company achieves from group purchasing and the rest from managed healthcare cost services. So far, sales and EBITDA have been consistent but growth is quite slow:

Source: Company and Hake estimates

These figures are nothing to write home about. However, the EBITDA margins are very high and now going higher. The next table shows in yellow its Adjusted EBITDA margins. These margins could be over 45% by 2020 (year ending June 2020):

Source: Hake estimates, based on company guidance

My estimates may be overly conservative. PINC's slide presentation gave very specific guidance about its estimates for the year ending June 30, 2019. In its press release about the specialty pharma unit sale, Premier said that its 2019 adjusted EBITDA margins would hit 45% in 2019 (year-ending June):

Source: May 6, 2019 press release

However, a day later, in its earnings results release, PINC said that 2019 adjusted EBITDA margin guidance would be in the range of 32-35%:

Source: May 7 Earnings results for the quarter ending March 31, 2019

This discrepancy does not really matter that much. First, PINC does an excellent job of providing analysts like me sufficient guidance to forecast its important earnings numbers. Second, these numbers are very precise and they allow me to predict that FY 2020 margins will be even higher. Third, compare PINC's margins to the peer group PINC indicates in its proxy filings:

Source: Hake compilation of peer group data

This shows that PINC's margins, both for Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow (FCF) are fantastically higher than its peers'. PINC makes 34% on sales in adjusted EBITDA cash flow whereas its comps only make 12%. And PINC says its margins will rise to 45% post the sale of the pharma unit. I think what the company actually meant in its press release was that this would happen in the fiscal year ending 2020, not the fiscal year ending 2019. In any case, given that PINC's margins are well above its peers, one would think PINC would be really expensive, right?

Premier's Depressed Valuation

This is not the case. PINC trades for just 14x this year's earnings and 21x next year (higher due to a tax rate estimate increase). But more importantly its EV/EBITDA ratio is just 8x and its FCF yield is 7%. Both of these ratios are twice as good as its peer group. This can be seen in my next table:

Source: Hake estimates and compilation

Now just to add to this point about PINC's undervaluation, I added in two columns which show that PINC is doing more for its shareholders. The Buyback Yield column on the right shows that PINC has been returning to its shareholders 7% of its market value each year through share repurchases. The median industry ratio is 3.6%. The Total Yield column adds in the Dividend Yield plus the Buyback Yield. Again PINC is higher than the median. PINC just doesn't get any respect. Why not?

PINC's Complicated Corporate & Shareholding Structure

I think there are two reasons. First, as seen above, PINC does not show a lot of high growth numbers. Markets like high growth, assuming it leads to high profits. But I have shown that PINC's profitability is exceptional and is getting better, even if growth is slow but consistent.

The second reason is its complicated corporate and shareholding structure. Premier is actually just a holding company for a limited partnership. Premier is the general partner (GP) of that LP. The company is run by the LP. So in effect, there are two balance sheets and income statements. The holding company Premier only receives money if the LP (of which it is the GP) sends it a distribution. Moreover, the LP is dominated by the hospital and charitable groups that comprise the Group Purchasing Organization (GPO). They have rights for up to 30% of the administrative fees that the LP generates. And it is even more complicated than that since the two largest hospitals mentioned earlier get a higher share. Frankly, I found the whole corporate structure absolutely confusing. It would be better to collapse them into one company.

On top of that the LP entity has a class of "B common units," and the public company, Premier, Inc. has two classes of shares, Class A shares which are public and B shares, which are not public and can only be owned by the original IPO Class B subscribers of the LP. To make matters even more confusing, it seems that PINC is in the habit of reporting its numbers based on the A shares that are issued and outstanding, not the total share count. Lastly, once a quarter, the Class B shareholders of the public company PINC have the right to forfeit their privately held LP B shares and the PINC Class B shares in the public company to obtain PINC Class A shares. Even though this means they give up the right to distributions in the LP, they gain the liquidity of the PINC A shares which can then be sold. They can also sell their Class B shares for cash, but most seem to be exchanging them for A shares.

To be honest, I am not completely sure I have that whole structure right, but I do know one thing: the public documents show that Class B shareholders are exchanging their ownership for Class A shares. PINC has been buying back those shares in the market. This is seen in the table I put together:

Source: Hake compilation from public filings of PINC

This table shows that in the past almost 5 years, the total number of shares has fallen the most since the buyback program was initiated in Nov. 2017:

Moreover, the Cl B share stake has fallen from over 77% in June 2014 to just above 51% at the end of March 2019. More precisely, the buybacks have basically "sterilized" if you will, much of the increase in the public Class A shares from both exchanges from Class B and also equity incentive shares:

Source: Hake compilation

The table above shows that in the past fiscal years $450 million was spent by PINC buying 13.1 million shares, which had the effect of lowering the 21 million increase in Class A shares from exchanges (and equity plan issues) to just 9 million shares. So the net result was an overall increase in Class A shareholders' ownership of the company from the hospital group of shareholders. I can project this out over the next year or so. For example, the average exchange of Class B to A has been about 10.4 million shares a year. And PINC has just announced a new $300 million buyback program. So here is what I project:

Source: Hake estimates

If you follow what I did, start in Table A. Here it shows that for $300 million PINC can repurchase 7.4 million shares, on average. Table B shows that on average 10.4 million new Class A shares will be added, but Cl B will lose 10.4 million shares. Table 3 shows that now Class A would control 54% of the company. Obviously, this depends on how many new Class B shares are exchanged. Like I pointed out above, there have been 20.86 million shares exchanged in the last 2 years. So again the buyback program sterilizes most of that increase, allowing Class A to increase its percentage ownership. This may take longer than one year, but it seems that PINC is on track to do this.

Ramifications. If Class A shareholders control the company, they can start asking for a larger percentage of the free cash flow. They can ask for dividend payments, for example. I think that is a real possibility within the next year or so. Moreover, the company basically has no debt. The company could increase its leverage slightly to buy back more A shares, another shareholder-friendly move. This increases the stake in earnings and dividends of the company of the remaining shareholders. It would push the stock up towards its true underlying value.

What is Premier Worth?

My estimate is that PINC is worth at least 60-73% more than the price on May 28, 2019. The table above where I described PINC's depressed valuation shows the median comp valuation. Theoretically, that is what PINC is worth. Use those metrics and apply them to PINC's estimated values. But I have also shown that PINC has much higher EBITDA margins than its peers. Simply put, for every dollar of sales, it is more efficient and profitable. So it should also get a premium to the average comp value.

The next table shows my calculations of PINC's true value:

Source: Hake

PINC is worth $60.16 per share, or 63% above the price on May 28, 2019. Here is what this table shows: Using four metric ratios (EV/Sales, EV/EBITDA, FCF Yield and P/E Ratio) the valuation for PINC is made by multiplying or dividing those ratios to PINC's 2020 estimated numbers. Then an adjustment is made to convert the EV ratios to market value. Finally, I average all the targeted valuation numbers. Note that I DO NOT use the number of shares estimated after the $300 million share repurchase program (118 million). If I used that number, ($7.6 billion/119 million), the target stock price is $63.90, or 6.2% higher. That is a gain of 72% over the May 28, 2019, price. And this does not even include any premium that PINC deserves for its higher profitability.

Summary and Conclusion

Premier, Inc. is a unique healthcare improvement company that recently has decided to pay attention to its shareholders. It is selling bad acquisitions and increasing its buyback program. I have shown that it is not only very cheap compared to its peers, but also potentially why (its complicated structure). It's possible that public Class A shareholders will soon control the company. A dividend might then be paid to Class A shareholders. This could act as a catalyst pushing the stock to its true underlying value. I have shown that value is at least $60-63 per share up from its present $37 share price. This represents a potential 65-70% gain in the stock over the next year or so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.