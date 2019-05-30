Social Security: The Best Annuity You Can Buy

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Christopher Wilson as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Introduction

From an investment perspective, Social Security is, by design, a straitjacket. It is meant to protect people from their own foolishness and lack of foresight, such as not saving for retirement, spending retirement savings early, losing savings to poor investment choices or scams, running out of money due to a long life, etc. It is a paternalistic system offering the notion that the government will take care of you. As a result, there are very few choices available to the individual retiree, the most important one being the age at which to start receiving benefits, as early as 62, as late as 70, or anywhere in between. The discussion here is based on information from the Social Security Administration web site, a comprehensive source but so vast that it can be hard to find specific information. I have included links to relevant pages so that readers can check on details for themselves.

Social Security is Part of a Retirement Portfolio

Social Security consists of two parts: Old Age and Survivors Insurance and Disability Insurance. I am focusing here on the Old Age Insurance, also referred to as Retirement Insurance, with a few comments at the end regarding Survivors Insurance. The fundamental characteristic of Retirement Insurance is a lifetime annuity, i.e., a monthly payment that lasts for a person’s entire life, no matter how long that may be, so a built-in component is longevity insurance. Because an annuity lasts a lifetime, the annuitant can never run out of money completely; there will always be Social Security even if all other assets have been depleted. In addition, the monthly payment from Social Security is adjusted each year for inflation. An inflation-adjusted, lifetime income that is automatic once started, requiring no further thought or action, is the beneficial side of the Social Security straitjacket.

It is important to understand what it means from an investment perspective to delay the start of Retirement Insurance beyond the earliest possible time, age 62. By foregoing potential income at first, future monthly payments are increased. In effect, the money not received is reinvested in Social Security, just as if interest and dividends in an IRA account were left to compound rather than being withdrawn and spent. These reinvested funds eventually buy an add-on annuity on top of the one available at age 62. This is only a conceptual distinction; in reality, the age 62 annuity and the deferred add-on are lumped together as one.

The first question retirees must consider is whether they need additional annuity income and longevity insurance beyond what is available at age 62. Several obvious situations come to mind. Someone in excellent health, with long-lived ancestors, and expecting a similarly long life might want the largest possible longevity insurance. Conversely, someone in poor health, who does not expect to live beyond average age, likely would not need it. If the retiree has no other source of income to meet living expenses at 62, then the choice is effectively forced: start receiving benefits at once. If the retiree does have other income, either from savings or continuing to work, then the choice is to start Social Security benefits at 62 and invest the income outside of Social Security. This gives the investor total flexibility over investments, for good or bad, and it is quite possible to get a higher return than that implicit in Social Security. However, even though intellectual acuity to manage investments may be high at 62, will it still be so at 82 or 92? Another situation would be an investor who has substantial assets and plans to leave a large estate to heirs. Living a long time simply means leaving a somewhat smaller estate with no real risk of running out of funds for living expenses.

More generally, Social Security should be thought of as part of a retirement portfolio that will fund one’s golden years. Consider a portfolio consisting of Social Security and an IRA. Delaying Social Security benefits requires drawing heavily on the IRA for the first few years, reducing its size, but at the same time enlarging the Social Security component. Starting early has the opposite effect. It is as though one could, to an extent, shift funds between Social Security and the IRA to optimize the desired portfolio balance: lifetime income vs. a pool of investable assets. The asset portion requires management effort and has an uncertain return, but is available in full at any time (though some restrictions on retirement accounts may apply) for emergencies or inheritance.

Many investors think they can invest their money for a higher return than they would get leaving it in Social Security. They make detailed calculations of alternative investment portfolios to show the benefit of the DIY approach. However, this comparison invariably omits several more-or-less important factors. Income taxes are due on Social Security benefits as they are received, and the old adage “a tax deferred is a tax reduced” comes into play. Furthermore, Social Security income is partially tax-free at the federal level, and in many states it is fully exempt from state income tax, so a higher proportion of Social Security income could be advantageous from a tax standpoint. Also, the value of the longevity insurance is always ignored. Any insurance is a risk reduction strategy. In the case of an annuity, the investor is seeking to minimize the risk of running out of money due to a longer-than-anticipated lifetime, while accepting a different risk: dying relatively young and losing money to the annuity provider (who pays it out to other longer-lived annuitants). But by dying early, the investor didn’t need that lost money for his own living expenses; it is the heirs who suffer the financial loss of having a smaller inheritance. Heads I win, tails somebody else loses. Rather than maximizing average investment performance, the individual with an annuity is seeking to avoid the risk of poverty as a result of a long life. Studies that compare average or expected asset-based investment returns of a DIY portfolio to an income-based annuity are doing an apples-to-oranges comparison because of the different risk characteristics.

Every investor must make the risk/reward tradeoff regarding longevity insurance, investment uncertainty and portfolio balance. The point is to do it with open eyes and understanding of what the choices mean in light of an uncertain future.

Estimating the Annuity Return

If the decision has been made to go for additional lifetime annuity income, then the issue is whether to boost Social Security or use early Social Security benefits to fund a commercial product provided by an insurance company. Here I make an estimate for the annuity return of the post-62 deferred benefits as an aid in making that comparison. The method of calculating Social Security benefits is annoyingly complex, so to make the analysis even possible, I will assume that the individual is no longer working after age 62 and is not paying new taxes into Social Security. Furthermore, he is unmarried.

Starting at age 62, whether or not benefits have begun, an inflation factor is applied either to existing benefits or to future ones. This Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) is determined annually near the end of the year and is then applied to boost benefit payments at the start of the following year. It applies equally to the Primary Insurance Amount (PIA), or what one would receive at the Normal Retirement Age (NRA), before benefits begin. This point can be easily overlooked because the future estimated benefit amount in an individual’s annual Social Security statement does not include it - future inflation is unknown. Another item needed is the discount rate, which is an implied interest rate applied to the reinvested benefits before they are converted into an annuity. If the annuity starts at age 70, a dollar reinvested 8 years ago at age 62 ought to be more valuable than a dollar reinvested just one year ago at age 69, and the discount rate accounts for this. In other words, one reinvests not just the foregone monthly payments but also the interest that money could have earned. In the examples below, I used a discount rate of 4% per annum.

The first case examined is for someone born in 1954, the last year for which the NRA is 66. The starting PIA is set to $1000, but any other number would simply multiply all dollar figures by a fixed amount, leaving the annuity rate unchanged. For 2017-2019 I used the actual COLA figures, while for later years I used the average annual figure of 1.4% compounded derived from the period 2008-2018.

PIA Age Actual Base Cum Payout Annuity Year Age COLA Benefit Adj Benefit Payout + Interest Increase Rate 2016 62 0.3% $1,000 0.75 $750 $750 2017 63 2.0% $1,003 0.80 $802 $752 $9,000 $50 6.7% 2018 64 2.8% $1,023 0.87 $887 $767 $18,387 $120 7.8% 2019 65 1.4% $1,052 0.93 $981 $789 $28,330 $192 8.2% 2020 66 1.4% $1,066 1.00 $1,066 $800 $38,929 $267 8.2% 2021 67 1.4% $1,081 1.08 $1,168 $811 $50,084 $357 8.6% 2022 68 1.4% $1,096 1.16 $1,272 $822 $61,819 $450 8.7% 2023 69 1.4% $1,112 1.24 $1,379 $834 $74,160 $545 8.8% 2024 70 1.4% $1,127 1.32 $1,488 $846 $87,133 $643 8.9%

(Source: Author’s calculation using data from the Social Security Administration)

Each line in the table shows the effective annuity rate if the benefits were begun in the indicated year. In the PIA Benefit column, the number is increased each year for COLA. The age adjustment factor gives the amount the PIA is reduced or increased with starting age. The product of these two is the actual monthly benefit one would have if benefits were to start that year. The base payout is what one would receive monthly by starting at age 62; it increases each year due to COLA. The Increase column gives the difference of these two figures. The Cumulative Payout + Interest shows the amount that the age-62 annuity would have paid; it is the amount that has been reinvested to buy the increased monthly benefit. Comparing these last two gives the starting annuity rate on an annual basis.

To make things clearer, let’s walk through the 2019 line. Our hypothetical beneficiary is now 65, one year short of NRA. The PIA has grown from the value of $1,000 three years previously to $1,052 due to COLA. Because he is still younger than his NRA, he receives only 0.93 of that amount, or $981. Had he started at age 62, the original $750 monthly would have now grown to $789 due to COLA, so the increased monthly amount due to waiting is $192, or $2,304 annually. The three years of foregone payments add up to $28,330, including the assumed interest given by the discount rate. Thus, the first year’s increase in income is 8.2% of the reinvested amount. Each year thereafter, the payments will increase with COLA.

As a second example, consider a person born in 1960, the first year when the NRA is 67.

PIA Age Actual Base Cum Payout Annuity Year Age COLA Benefit Adj Benefit Payout + Interest Increase Rate 2022 62 1.4% $1,000 0.70 $700 $700 2023 63 1.4% $1,014 0.75 $761 $710 $8,400 $51 7.2% 2024 64 1.4% $1,028 0.80 $823 $720 $17,254 $103 7.2% 2025 65 1.4% $1,043 0.87 $904 $730 $26,581 $174 7.9% 2026 66 1.4% $1,057 0.93 $986 $740 $36,402 $246 8.1% 2027 67 1.4% $1,072 1.00 $1,072 $750 $46,738 $322 8.3% 2028 68 1.4% $1,087 1.08 $1,174 $761 $57,612 $413 8.6% 2029 69 1.4% $1,102 1.16 $1,279 $772 $69,047 $507 8.8% 2030 70 1.4% $1,118 1.24 $1,386 $782 $81,068 $604 8.9%

(Source: Author’s calculation using data from the Social Security Administration)

The NRA increase compared to the previous example means that the age adjustment factors are smaller at each age. In effect, raising the NRA is a cut in benefits which was introduced to account for the fact that the general population is gradually living longer. The annuity rates are roughly the same as previously.

In examining these results, we see that the annuity rate increases with age. This is normally the case with any annuity, because an older person has fewer years left to receive payments. The steadily increasing age adjustment factor is the major contributor to this. Also, the results in the final column depend on the assumed values of COLA and the discount rate. If COLA increases while the discount rate stays the same, the annuity rate gets larger. The annuity rate also increases if the discount rate is smaller. For example, setting future COLA at 2.5% (rather than the historically low average of 1.4%) and reducing the discount rate to 2.5% (closer to current rates on 1- to 7-year Treasury notes) increases the annuity rate barely at all at age 63 but by about 1.0 percentage point at age 70, bringing it up to almost 10.0%.

Discussion and Caveats

So, how does this compare to other annuities? I have two examples from personal experience for comparison, both 403(b) Tax Sheltered Annuities. Quotes from these providers were for a fixed-payout, single-life annuity. One of these companies quoted a starting monthly payment nearly the same as in the first example, and makes occasional increases to the nominally fixed monthly payments based on their investment performance. Historically, these increases have been less than the Social Security COLA. The other makes fixed payments for life that start larger than the example above but would fall behind Social Security within about 4 years due to the COLA. Given that these comparison plans do not have a guaranteed COLA nor survivor benefit nor as high a financial stability rating as the US treasury, I consider Social Security to be a superior product.

Let me emphasize that the calculations here apply only to the increase in Social Security benefits that derive from delaying the start beyond the minimum age of 62. However, the analysis raises the question of whether we can use a similar calculation to get an equivalent annuity return, or perhaps a lifetime internal rate of return, for the basic Social Security benefit starting at age 62. Regrettably, that is not possible. A Social Security account has no asset value or dollar equivalent. Furthermore, even if one did try to figure out a dollar equivalent value based on one’s lifetime payments into the system, different dollars earn different returns when the PIA is calculated, ranging from -100% (a total loss) to somewhere around 20% per annum by my estimation. Workers who never earn enough credits (roughly 10 years paying into Social Security) earn no benefits, meaning all Social Security taxes paid are a total loss. Also, if a worker pays in for more than 35 years, only the 35 highest-wage years are counted; taxes paid during the low-earning years likewise provide no benefit. Another factor is that the PIA formula is strongly biased in favor of workers with low lifetime earnings. In other words, high-wage earners subsidize low-wage ones. This is a fundamental aspect of Social Security that is very different from investing one’s own savings.

All of the discussion above has been for a single beneficiary. Both spousal benefits and survivor benefits are additional to all the figures above. The numbers are too dependent on relative wages, age differences and two choices of starting age to say anything definitive. In general, a nonworking or low-wage spouse will reap substantial benefits from the high-wage spouse’s work history. Two spouses with similar lifetime earnings will see little or no additional benefits beyond each one’s individual benefit. However, it is certain that any commercial annuity for joint lives will pay less that for a single life, so for a married beneficiary, delaying Social Security looks even more attractive.

Summary

This article does not give an answer to the important question of when to start collecting Social Security benefits because everyone’s situation is unique. Rather, it provides perspective and insight into how anyone can make that decision for themselves. Specific points that I have not seen adequately expressed elsewhere include:

The increase to future Social Security benefits from delaying the start can be thought of as reinvesting the foregone income to buy additional annuity benefits.

This changes the portfolio balance between Social Security (purely income) and other savings (asset pool).

For anyone seeking additional lifetime annuity income with inflation adjustment, delaying the start of Social Security retirement benefits is a favorable option. This may be especially so for a married individual, because any additional spousal and survival benefits come along essentially for free.

