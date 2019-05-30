Why My Retirement Portfolio Will Thrive No Matter What The Market Does

My retirement portfolio's 100% focus on undervalued, blue-chip dividend growth stocks is based on combining proven alpha factors to ensure that, even during a lost decade, I won't be spinning my wheels.

Fortunately, there are some time-tested strategies for beating lost decades, which can help you protect and grow your wealth, and hopefully achieve your financial goals.

That roughly 4% return is less than half the market's historical average and about 4.5 times less than we've enjoyed since 2009.

The consensus among asset managers is that the S&P 500 is likely to deliver 1% to 7% CAGR total returns over the next five to 10 years.

After 10 years of great returns, many investors are worried that the good times might be over and we could be facing a "lost decade" for stocks.

(Source: imgflip)

Historically, stocks are the best-performing asset class in history (REITs are the best-performing sector over time), which is why people invest in this highly volatile "risk-asset" in order to compound their wealth over time and hopefully achieve their long-term financial goals (like a prosperous retirement).

(Source: Morningstar)

However, while the stock market goes up in 74% of years, that doesn't mean that strong returns so many people are counting on (like pensions and retirees) are actually guaranteed.

(Source: Investing Par Excellence)

So-called "lost decades" where stocks end up right where they started after 10+ years are a major fear that many have, especially now that we're in the longest bull market in US history. In fact, many asset managers are now warning that investors need to have much lower expectations for their portfolios in the coming five to 10 years.

So here's what you need to know about lost decades, including some time-tested investing strategies to beat the market's horrible returns during such periods. I'll also explain my own retirement portfolio plan, to continue exponentially growing my income and wealth, even if stocks end up going nowhere for 10+ years.

Lost Decades Are Not Uncommon

Investing is heavily path-dependent, meaning the timing of market rallies and bear markets matters a great deal to individual investors (the long term is made up of many short-term periods).

(Source: Simple Stock Investing)

For example, those who started investing in 1950 saw fantastic inflation-adjusted returns similar to the past decade. The 1960s were a lot less lucrative and the high-inflation 1970s just plain sucked.

(Source: Ben Carlson)

Meanwhile, in inflation-adjusted terms the stock market delivered zero returns from 1966 to 1982, explaining why anyone growing up during that time period was far from a fan of investing and probably considered the stock market "dangerous casino gambling."

More recently we had the infamous tech bubble when the US market achieved its highest valuations in history and even unprofitable tech firms were trading for ludicrous market caps (price/eyeballs was a popular "alternative" valuation metric at the time).

(Source: MarketWatch)

From its 2000 peak, it took the Nasdaq almost two decades to return to its former highs, courtesy of an 80% crash from 2000 to 2003.

(Source: Investing Par Excellence)

And the broader S&P 500 similarly didn't do so well either, courtesy of the 57% plunge during the financial crisis. Anyone who invested at the S&P 500 peak in 2000 and then didn't dollar-cost-average, would have found their returns precisely zero a full 12 years later.

Such lost decades naturally cause many investors to think "I should sell near the highs, and then buy back near the lows." That sounds great in theory, but unfortunately even the brightest (and highest paid) minds on Wall Street, using supercomputers and an army of quants, aren't able to do this well.

The average retail investors? Well, they've suffered not just a lost decade but a lost two decades, with 1.9% CAGR total returns that underperformed buying and holding every single asset class, a super conservative 60/40 bond/stock portfolio (like what 80-year old retirees often use), and even historically mild inflation.

The reason market timing is darn near impossible to do well (and thus why I never sell my existing positions even if a bear market seems likely) is because almost all of those great historical market returns are generated from a handful of great daily gains, 80% of which come within two weeks of the worst daily declines.

(Source: Morningstar)

In other words, when stocks crash, the valuations become so low that great returns become all but assured over the long term. But to time the market correctly requires you to have near pinpoint precision during times of peak market volatility, which means when fear, uncertainty, and doubt are also at their highest levels.

Ok, so lost decades are real, and market-timing is a horrible way to try to avoid them. But what are the chances we're headed for another one and how can you best protect your nest egg?

Forward Market Returns Could Be Deeply Disappointing

Predicting the market's future returns is impossible to do with precision, but there are some valuation models that have historically proven relatively accurate at forecasting forward returns. Unfortunately, the predictions of those models aren't bullish over the next decade.

(Source: MarketWatch)

The above chart tracks forward 10-year returns based on four popular long-term forecasting models

Shiller CAPE: Robert Shiller's famous 10-year inflation-adjusted P/E ratio

Tobin Q: stock market cap/asset replacement cost

Buffett Ratio: stock market cap/GDP

Jones Composite ratio: stock market cap/GDP adjusted for forward demographic projections (slower population growth = slower GDP and earnings growth)

Of course, there are many ways to value the market which is why the seven asset managers Morningstar surveyed at the end of 2018 had such differing long-term forecasts.

Five to 10-Year Forward S&P 500 Total Return Forecasts

(Source: Morningstar 2019 Asset Manager Survey)

But the overall range for most of them, excluding the famous permabear GMO, is 1% to 7%. That roughly 4% mid-range estimate is pretty bleak, given the 18% or so annual returns the S&P 500 has delivered over the past decade. It's also far less than the 7% to 9% that most investors count on (and the 7% to 8% pension funds bake into their long-term plans).

So here's how I plan to avoid the scary scenario of my retirement portfolio (where I keep 100% of my life savings) spinning its wheels should the market go nowhere over the next 10 years.

How My Retirement Portfolio Will Prosper Even If Stocks Go Nowhere For 10 Years

It's important to remember there is a big difference between owning the entire market and owning individual companies. And even during lost decades the market doesn't literally trade flat for 10 years but has its usual rallies and corrections/bear markets.

Thus my personal approach to investing is based on deep value blue-chip dividend growth stocks, and a monk-like dedication to patiently waiting out periods of underperformance.

Valuation is something I'm very passionate about because it just makes intuitive sense to never overpay for a company, no matter its quality.

A 2016 Yale study found that for over 100 years starting P/E ratios had a strong influence on forward returns, even out to 30 years. In other words, if you pay a stupidly high price for a stock, even a lifetime of buy and hold investing might not ensure great returns.

Similarly, J.P.Morgan Asset Management has found that since 1994, the modern era, 45% of total returns can be accurately predicted based on starting valuation.

That helps explain the long-term bear and bull markets, which effectively bring forward future gains into the present (during high valuation times) or create coiled springs that lead to epic bull runs like the last 10 years.

Okay, so that's why I care about valuation, but why dividend stocks? I'm young (33 in September) so shouldn't I be all in on FAANG or hot growth stocks like PayPal (PYPL)? There is nothing wrong with owning growth stocks, and indeed I consider the Nasdaq (QQQ) to be a superior index to the S&P 500 (which itself is about 25% tech stocks).

But the reason I personally am 100% in dividend stocks is that I'm an evidence-based investor, and happen to be impatient enough to not trust myself to sit out multi-year bear markets in companies that pay me nothing to own them.

(Source: Fama-French Data) Since 1927 dividend stocks have crushed non-dividend payers. And lest you think that's cherry-picking an earlier market where dividends were a greater focus for investors, it's not.

Since 1972, dividend growth stocks have outperformed the market while delivering lower volatility to boot.

(Source: Hartford Financial)

That meant significantly greater wealth over time, including the difference between retiring comfortably and never retiring at all.

Alpha Generating Strategies Over Time

(Source: Ploutos Research) Data current through April 2019 And even over the past 10 and 20 years, dividend growth stocks (and value stocks) have managed to outperform the broader market.

(Source: Ploutos Research)

And of course, we can't forget the famous dividend aristocrats and kings, who have outperformed the market since 1990, despite being slower growing and boring blue-chips. The way they do that is not by outracing the S&P 500 during bull markets, but merely keeping up during the good times and falling less during bear markets (low volatility is also a proven long-term alpha-generating strategy).

Thus my investing approach is really a combination of three time-tested market-beating strategies.

dividend growth

valuation

lower volatility

And of course, the reason that I am an active investor and stock picker, rather than own an index ETF, is because I want to ensure every penny of my hard-earned savings is going into quality companies I can trust to pay safe and rising dividends in all economic/market conditions, AND that I'm buying at good to great prices.

For example, I'm more than willing to buy dividend kings like Lowe's (LOW) or 3M (MMM) on single day 10+% crashes, even if they are merely slightly undervalued.

Forward 12-Month Total Return On Aristocrats Following 10+% Single Day Decline

(Source: Ploutos Research)

That's because I'm all about low-risk/high probability strategies and over the past decade 80% of the time an aristocrat has crashed double-digit it's come back within a year (average gain 32%, median gain 33%).

That's why I bought no less than four aristocrats/kings in 2019 on such one-day freakouts.

However, while some of these aristocrats can be highly undervalued (AOS is about 25% discount to fair value right now) for the most part aristocrats seldom trade for firesale prices. Which is where my great love of deep value (20+% discount) or even ultra value (30+% discount) blue-chips comes in.

Watchlist Stocks Ranked By Discount To Morningstar Fair Value Estimate (Source: Morningstar)

Morningstar's conservative long-term discounted cash flow valuation estimates are one half of my personal valuation focused strategy (dividend yield theory, which has been beating the market since 1966, is the other).

Here's an example of how many great level 8+ (on my 11-point quality scale) blue-chips and SWAN stocks are on sale right now. Keep in mind the current market pullback (peak decline 5% from May 3rd's high) means the S&P 500 is trading at historical fair value.

Yet no less than 30 blue-chips are 20% or more undervalued, and that's based on Morningstar's highly conservative long-term growth estimates. That's dozens of quality dividend growth names, in 8/11 sectors, including beaten-down tech names like Expedia (EXPE) and Skyworks Solutions (SWKS).

And guess what? Even when the market does get historically overvalued (forward P/E hit 18.5 in January 2018) this list, while smaller, still held plenty of great undervalued blue-chip bargains.

This is why my investing strategy is focused on a methodical approach to steadily putting money to work, and I don't worry about where the market is going next. Each week I buy $2,000 worth of something based on four portfolio goals

maximum safe yield (the entire purpose behind saving and investing in my view) lowering cost basis on what I own (increasing YOC while boosting future returns) diversifying by sector (20% long-term sector cap goal) lowering my overall portfolio's valuation (making it the tightest coiled spring it can be)

Buying quality companies at deep discounts is both how I maximize total returns and safe income over time while minimizing the risk of permanently losing money (even great investors are wrong 40% of the time).

Which is why, since I switched to a 100% pure undervalued blue-chip approach a few months ago, I've been aggressively shopping in Wall Street's bargain bin.

My Recent Retirement Portfolio Blue-Chip Buys

weighted yield: 4.0% (vs. 1.9% S&P 500)

forward P/E ratio: 11.0 (vs. 13.7 S&P 500 forward P/E at Dec 24 th low, 10.3 March 2009 low)

low, 10.3 March 2009 low) price/free cash flow 9.5 (vs. Chuck Carnevale's 15.0 good buy rule of thumb)

Price/Morningstar Fair Value Estimate: 0.76 (24% discount to intrinsic value)

That's why I'm so confident in the recession-proof bunker nature of my life savings at the moment.

Overall Retirement Portfolio Stats

Yield: 5.3%

5-Year Forward Dividend Growth Projection (Morningstar's conservative estimates): 6.7%

Expected Total Return (no valuation changes): 12.0% (vs. S&P 500's historical 9.1%)

Portfolio Weighted Price/Fair Value (Morningstar's conservative DCF estimates): 0.83 (17% discount to intrinsic value)

Five to 10-Year Valuation Boost (CAGR, return to fair value): 1.9% to 3.9%

Expected Long-Term CAGR Total Return (including 20% historical margin of error): 11.1% to 18.3%

Achieving roughly 15% long-term total returns is the same as doubling your money every five years. The market's ability to do that over the past decade was courtesy of starting out at super low multiples in 2009.

My approach is to basically recreate the bear market conditions of 2009 with all the money I invest, no matter what the broader market multiples are. Does that mean that I'm going to see huge gains quickly (the basis of the popular "buy the dip" strategy)? No. But remember that the reason I own dividend stocks at all is so no matter what the share price does, I'm always getting a very tangible benefit from my past savings.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

In just under three years I've managed to amass a collection of 28 blue-chips paying me a pretty decent annual dividend stream. In May, August, and November my dividend income now matches my VA disability pension, which is what I use to cover all my expenses (and invest $800 per month from the excess).

65% of my writing income (from four sites) gets sent to my broker as soon as I get it (I'm sending money to IBKR four times per week). This creates a steady stream of discretionary and investable income that totals about $11,000 per month including dividends.

So it's no wonder that I'm truly happy when the market is most bearish. While my $270,000 or so portfolio is pretty big already, within about two years I can double it with savings alone. And even if I didn't invest a single additional penny, ever, my current portfolio income is likely to not just survive any future recession, but keep growing at a decent clip during it.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

My current portfolio delivered double-digit CAGR dividend growth even during the Financial Crisis, the worst recession since the Great Depression. This is why a mild trade war-induced downturn doesn't keep me up at night. Tariffs aren't likely to create a greater calamity than the near total collapse of the global credit markets.

Now it's unreasonable to assume that my income can keep growing at almost 14% annually forever. But using Morningstar's conservative 6.7% five-year dividend growth estimate, that basically matches the S&P 500's 20-year median 6.6% dividend growth rate, you can see that in 20 years I'd be enjoying fantastic, safe, and exponentially rising passive income.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

I've invested a total of $248,000 into this portfolio so far. Assuming I never buy another share, and just sit on this collection of 28 dividend paying blue-chips, then conservatively I could expect to see my annual portfolio income rise to about $50,000 in 20 years (I'd be 53).

20.2% yield on cost

13.6% inflation-adjusted yield on cost

Not just is $50,000 per year enough to live on, but that 13.6% inflation-adjusted YOC means that time really is on my side, because as long as I'm patient enough (and none of my investment thesis breaks) then I'm eventually guaranteed market-crushing returns from safe and growing dividends alone.

Things To Keep In Mind

It's always important to remember that there are many proven investing strategies you can use. My deep value, blue-chip dividend growth approach is not the be-all, end-all, and it's certainly not perfect for everyone.

Probability Of The Strategy Underperforming The S&P 500 Over Rolling Time Periods

(Source: Advisor Perspectives)

As you can see all investing strategies go through very long periods of underperforming the market. That's precisely why they continue working over decades because investor impatience (and fund withdrawals) prevent big institutions from arbitraging away alpha factors into oblivion.

Famed value investor Peter Lynch, who delivered 29% CAGR total returns at Fidelity's Magellan Fund from 1977 to 1990, wrote in his book "One Up On Wall Street" that some of his biggest winners sometimes took up to four years just to break even.

You're neither right nor wrong because other people agree with you. You're right because your facts are right and your reasoning is right – that's the only thing that makes you right. And if your facts and reasoning are right, you don't have to worry about anybody else." - Warren Buffett (emphasis added)

This is one of my favorite Buffett quotes, which backs up Lynch's experience that it sometimes requires monk-like patience to allow a successful investment thesis to play out over the long term.

Here's a perfect example of what Buffett and Lynch are talking about. From 2015 to 2019 Disney (DIS), a great blue-chip dividend growth stock I eventually look forward to owning, steadily grew its sales, earnings and cash flow (all the things that intrinsic value are based on).

(Source: YCharts)

Yet the stock price didn't react as you'd expect.

(Source: Ycharts)

From its mid-2015 peak to the early 2016 correction low, Disney fell about 25%, a full-on bear market. Then, thanks mostly to ESPN/Cord cutting fears, the stock ended up taking four years to get back to its former highs. In other words, the market ignored steadily rising fundamentals for four whole years, just as Lynch warns investors sometimes happens.

But then the stock rocketing higher about 30% within two weeks when it unveiled its plans for Disney+, its long-anticipated streaming service. Does a four-year bear market in the face of objectively great fundamentals make sense? No. Does a 30% rally within two weeks over a streaming service that management says won't break even on a cash flow basis until 2024 make sense? No.

But patient value investors who added to Disney during its volatile bear market ultimately enjoyed 13% CAGR total returns since 2015, compared to 8.5% CAGR for the S&P 500.

In other words, bears bragged for years about how "the market is proving Disney bulls wrong." But as long as they remembered what Buffett said about only the facts mattering in the end, Disney bulls ultimately got the last laugh, because today Disney is once more a darling of Wall Street and the bears and doubters have been silenced.

However, if you personally don't have the right temperament for deep value investing, meaning a willingness to rejoice in the face of major market crashes and patiently accumulate beaten-down companies whose fundamentals remain headed in the right direction, then my approach isn't right for you.

Market envy might cause you to lose patience and thus sell a great blue-chip in disgust, potentially just before the market finally prices it based on fundamentals and it takes off.

And never forget that even the best investors in history can be wrong, including Buffett and Lynch who have admitted to making plenty of mistakes over the decades.

While focusing on blue-chip dividend stocks, including aristocrats and kings, is a low-risk/high probability strategy, low-risk doesn't mean no risk. General Electric (GE) was once an aristocrat and the most valuable company on earth.

Terrible management eventually ran that dividend growth legend into the ground, resulting in three dividend cuts totaling 97% and the market cap collapsing about 90% at recent lows. CenturyLink (CTL) was also once a dividend aristocrat until it froze its dividend in 2010 and then had to cut it twice since because its fundamentals deteriorated steadily for years.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Since its all-time high in 2008 CenturyLink is down 80%, 64% even factoring in its dividends. This is why I'm not a "buy and hold" investor but a "buy and hold until the thesis breaks" investor. You want to check in on even the bluest of blue-chips like dividend aristocrats and kings, on an annual or at least bi-annual basis, to make sure the thesis remains intact.

And from time to time even this approach will fail and you'll be forced to sell a blue-chip dividend stock (hopefully before dividend cuts send the share price crashing).

While deep value investing, meaning paying such a low price that you have a high margin of safety, can minimize your risk of permanently losing money, proper diversification and asset allocation is ultimately the firewall that will protect you from inevitable mistakes and allow your long-term winners to overcome your losers.

Bottom Line: A Well Constructed Income Portfolio, And A Reasonable Long-Term Plan, Can Compound Your Wealth Even During A Lost Decade For Stocks

Don't get me wrong, I'm not necessarily agreeing with bearish asset managers that a lost decade is coming. Based on my valuation-adjusted total return model the S&P 500 is likely to deliver 6.8% to 10.2% CAGR total returns over the next five to 10-years.

However, even if a lost decade does happen, due to high volatility, and potentially two bear markets within 10 years, smart investors can still avoid the kind of horrible returns that the typical retail investor has seen over the past two decades.

As Benjamin Graham (Buffett's mentor and the father of value investing) famously said,

In the short run, the market is like a voting machine--tallying up which firms are popular and unpopular. But in the long run, the market is like a weighing machine--assessing the substance of a company." -Benjamin Graham

This simple fact, that over time a company's share price is a function of cash flow (from which dividends are paid) is ultimately what drives my entire investing approach.

While the market can be infinitely stupid in the short term, including wild single day swings that can be both frightening and exhilarating, never forget that a portfolio is a business and should be treated as such.

That means with a focus on good risk management, but with capital allocation decisions based on the highest probability strategies that are most likely to meet your financial goals.

For me, that means a focus on quality dividend paying blue-chips, which I always endeavor to buy at good to great prices. This is why I'm not annoyed, frightened or shocked by the recent trade war inspired fear (and the market falling about 4% over five straight weeks).

I'm nearly certain that even a trade war-induced recession and bear market won't permanently break the US or global economy, nor stop the market from continuing on its long-term historical rise.

And even if we get a lost decade, my approach will likely mean that I easily surpass the market's historically poor returns on safe and growing income alone.

And since I'm still in the accumulation phase of my investing career (with very high savings and armed with many great watchlists) I'm able to sleep well every night, knowing that whatever madness the market may bring in the short term, I'll always be able to make steady progress towards my long-term goals of dividend-funded financial independence.

The beauty of dividends is that when you are paid handsomely to sit and do nothing, then it's far easier to be patient. And as Buffett famously said,

"The stock market is designed to transfer money from the active to the patient."

Disclosure: I am/we are long AOS, LOW, MMM, WBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.