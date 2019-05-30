Bank of America Corp (BAC) Presents at Sanford C Bernstein Strategic Decisions Broker Conference Call - (Transcript)

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Sanford C Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 29, 2019 3:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian Moynihan - Chairman & CEO

Conference Call Participants

John McDonald - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co.

John McDonald

Okay. We're ready to get started. Thanks very much, everyone. We're very happy to have Brian Moynihan from Bank of America join us again. Brian, thanks for coming this year, appreciate it.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - John McDonald

I thought we'd start off talking about the macro environment. So investors have leap cycle concerns, got the flat curve, there's the trade war, got a room that's only 1/3 of the folks. That's been the case for the bank presentations. That's nothing specific to Bank of America. But again, bank investors seem to be struggling with kind of this late cycle mentality. So what are you seeing in terms of the macro? What's your view on global growth, and kind of the health of the U.S. economy?

Brian Moynihan

So I think if you start from the estimates the team has out there for growth, they had come down, and then they pushed them back up based on the first quarter and some of the underlying trends. And so they're half for '19, and a lot of firms around that level. If you remember, everybody sort of above that came down to low 2s and those pushed back up based on -- and this U.S., based on activities. So what gave people the thought about that? Well, if you see, the consumer activity is strong. So if you look just on our spending data, which would be checks written, cash out of the ATMs that get spent, debit, credit cards, bill payments, wires, ACH, Zelle, et cetera, year-to-date all the way through four and three quarters with months, we're running about 5% over last year. If you look at '18, it ran about 8% to 8.5%.

So we slowed down a little bit, but this is as fast a rate as the years prior to that when New York is more consistent with a 2% plus growth economy as opposed to 3%. The interesting thing is it's been accelerating each month. And so we'll see where it goes, but it's been interesting, and you're seeing some of the consumer data -- confidence data and stuff. And wages are growing and unemployment is low and people are working and people are spending. And so if you think about the U.S., that's a major indicator of economic activity. 2/3 of the economy is driven by the consumer. That's as big as any other economy in the world, and we see it's in very good shape, and we don't see anything gets in that way in the near term because you've got unemployment -- the unemployment thinking, glass half-full. The employment levels are very, very strong, and record unemployment levels and record new claims level is low, and those are all good news. So at the end of the day, if that works, everything is a little bit easier for the rest of America.

John McDonald

So are you seeing any negative reaction in terms of confidence level or activity level on the corporate side? What are the big global macro risks that you do worry about?

Brian Moynihan

Obviously, when you think about companies, they're thinking about the investments they make and stuff, and I think they've been going through this ebb and flow, tax reform took off, and it came down a little bit as a reality of how it was going to work and everything and just the difficulties of getting everything through the system, and then it rose back up and then it came down around trade wars. And so you've seen this ebb and flow and attention. I'd say they're investing. They all think they're going to grow the business. When you see these surveys and stuff, the confidence of small businesses is higher than it's been at any time since sort of a year ago where it was extra high. And so you see that things come down and people make great note, but if you actually look at it on a 10-year thing, you see it had been coming up.

So I think the businesses are fine. I think they're all worried about all the things that everybody in this conference have talked to from what's going to ultimately happen to Europe, what's going to ultimately happen in the trade wars, are they going to get Canada and Mexico? Why wouldn't they be worried about it? Those are issues they face. But on the other hand, the final demand for their products, especially in the U.S. context, is strong. And so autos may not be selling as many, but they're still selling a lot on a relative basis. Therefore, all the supply chains seen pretty good activity. So this is the issue and I can see why people worry about these things, but you don't see them changing their behavior yet. They might be a little less aggressive, but their draw rates online, this stuff actually went up in the first quarter. So that shows they're using money to do something, and they reached the highest levels they reached since before the crisis.

John McDonald

So how does that translate into banking fundamentals? And if we keep the glass half-full hat on, what's the investment case for bank stocks from here?

Brian Moynihan

I think there are a lot of people who look at what happened at rates and said, okay, I can understand that. Now the question is just work. You've got to have more loans. You've got to have more deposits. You've got to have more customers to pay more fees. And so when you look at a company like ours, you're seeing in the first quarter of '18 to '19, deposits grew $60 billion. Consumer check and deposits grew $25 billion, just checking. And if I get -- if the team does a great job and does a great job for customers, and they give us $25 billion at all-in cost, just 8 basis points or something like that, whether the curve is 2.50% on the 10-year or 2.20% on the 10-year, anywhere in between, that's good money to put to work. And so you're seeing that side. So I think that's what we have to do, and I think the test should be we're doing it. If you look at loans in the core businesses, year-over-year up 4%. Markets business down a little bit overall, and the core business up 5%. We've gotten through most of the runoff, and so it's 1% notional, but we've gotten through that.

So we just got to grow loans, grow deposits. Then on the fees side, frankly, the market levels and stuff are lifted even though we don't because most recently, you remember that for the fourth quarter to first quarter now the lift came off the fourth quarter, and that really materialized this quarter. So that's good, and we got to keep getting more households, and Andy and the team and Katy and the team are doing a great job doing that. And so it's just work, and I know that that's not a -- there's tremendous investments, tremendous digitization, tremendous strategic moves going on, but at the end of the day, it comes down -- it's about more customers, more with each customer you have.

John McDonald

So it definitely looks like yourself, big banks like yourself base are clearly gaining share of deposits from smaller banks. How are you doing that? And to what extent are scale and national brand differentiating factors today and more so than they were in the past?

Brian Moynihan

Well, if you start with the commercial side because nobody ever gets to that when you talk about the consumer side. The case is global transaction services business, which is what drives the profitability of commercial banking. John, you know this, you've been around us for years. So -- and can you grow GTS businesses and that's by providing more services so that the capabilities there are driving really get volumes going up and new clients going up, and that is a very exciting place. It takes tremendous investment to do that. We probably invested -- you saw the cash put out of LaSalle transaction. Believe it or not, it was something they had. We built it. We tooled it, retooled it. Now it's cash flow mobile. There's 400,000-plus users on it, and it's probably $1 billion investments if you actually added it up since 2007 to now. That took us to be confident and capable and do everything we can do.

So that's what drives that. It's encompassing capability, and that's why you see commercial deposits year-over-year up, I don't know, 5%, I think, or something like that. And so that's all driven by cash management. When you go on the wealth management business, basically it's just getting a holistic relationship. So Andy and Katy and the team are driving not only to have the investment side. We have trillions of dollars of investments out there that we don't have when we had a banking relationship for wealthy consumers and vice versa, and we're just after getting more of that and Merrill Edge $40 billion deposits and growing fast, too. So we feel good about that. And again, on the consumer side, it's been mobile. Execution is really key to the delivery. Now the branch expansion is key to make sure you get both the high touch and high-tech in every market and get it rounded out more and then just investment. I mean we're investing in the mobile platform again probably $1 billion over the last 5 or 6 years, and that thing gives you that competency and that usage which then provides less cost which then allows you to reinvest, it then allows you to develop revenue plays. So I think we've done $1 billion year-to-date of mortgage originations purely digital. The product didn't exist years ago, did not exist, and so you start to think about the ramifications of that $1 billion year-to-date. You think about we're doing $10 billion or $11 billion, whatever a quarter. Okay, let's not change the course of history, but think about that year after year after year.

John McDonald

And to what extent is scale important in the marketing budget?

Brian Moynihan

Well, a national brand, I think, is important because you advertise in all markets and all venues. So you got to be able to fill the high touch high-tech to be able to do it, and so we've seen with this new campaign and the way we run it locally and nationally and globally frankly, too. But on the context, we're talking about it has an impact, and you spread that across 35 million consumer customers and 2 million-plus wealth management customers and tens of thousands of business customers, it just scale to it. But the national branding identity and what we do with new entrants to the financial system and the fairness of our products and overdraft account, which is probably 700,000 accounts and growing that students like because it just allows them not to make the mistake, those are customers which today aren't going to drive the business but over time, will really change the course of history. And you've got to have a national brand for them to -- you're enlisting in school someplace, you look up, you see Bank of America sort of.

John McDonald

So on the technology side, I think you spend around $10 billion a year on technology, including $3 billion, so you talked about the kind of change bank initiative. How do you size that up making sure you're spending the right amount, and when you think about that $3 billion to change the bank or R&D, how is that the right number?

Brian Moynihan

Well, there are two constraints just on the right number. One is making sure the expenses are strong, but we've gone from $1.5 billion to $3 billion. So it's not like that's been a constraint that we have been able to manage around. The second is can we get the stuff done. So every week, there'll be a million lines of new code going to the systems, and the question is how many things you can do without having a problem, and we've not had any problems. If we noticed there's been competitors that will have a bump in the night and something will go wrong, and it doesn't mean we're perfect. It means that we've got to be careful. So even if there's a problem, we can fix it before anybody sees it. But -- so that's the other constraint. So $3 billion we feel -- we're actually about -- last year, I think we were $3.4 billion. This year, we're probably $3.2 billion as we did some onetime stuff for Brexit and all that stuff last year that we took out. So that's good, but the question is how do you look at it then individually as you literally have -- every project has a business case to it.

And so it's not my job to review the $1 million expenditure, $0.5 million expenditure in the context of our company. But if it's in markets business, Tom Montag and Bernie and Jimmy [ph] and people go down there. If it's in the consumer space, Dean and his team. If it's in the wealth management, Katy and Andy. And if it's in the business side, it's and Alastair and Matthew and Fes working on it. So they've got to make the decisions of where we invest. I try to make sure that it gets evenly balanced between systems which change the architecture of the company, our implementation of Workday or something like that and also to the businesses because our system change the architecture of the company allows us to make the synergies and we can invest more. So my role is to sort of figure out how it goes through the system and how much is invested to drive digitization efficiency in the company and how much is invested, and I'd say we're pretty evenly balanced between those.

John McDonald

So in the retail bank, you've significantly grown market share while reducing the branch footprint. I guess where are we in that transformation towards digital and mobile? And maybe talk about how your digital share is skewing to be greater than even some of your customer share.

Brian Moynihan

So if you think about where we started a decade ago, 6,000-odd branches, 5,800, something like that, 100,000 employees. If you never heard of mobile check deposit because it didn't exist. You had probably 5 million mobile banking customers total. You had no digital auto loan, no digital mortgage loan. Merrill Edge didn't exist. It did in some form but not the same way today, and so you fast-forward a decade, all that exists and some of them came in. And so I think you can talk about this in a global context. You can talk about very specifically that will give people sense. So investment in digital capabilities just around the handling of checks and check-related activity. Today, people receive checks not deposit, they write checks. If you go over last 5 years, the deposit checks have gone from, I think, 175 million a quarter, about 120 million a quarter. So they're down, still 120 million a quarter that coming through. Where those go through -- and tellers gone down by 50 million, mobile's gone up by 15 million and ATMs actually come down a little bit. The leverage on that is 110 and 1 in terms of how from teller to ATM to digital, and it's not exactly a relationship-enhancing transaction to have that deposit.

What we've able to do is take the people who are doing that and invest them into relationship managing the branches though we've grown from probably 12,000 sales relationship people in the branches at the beginning of the decade to 25,000 today from 100,000 people to 60,000. So think about that massive turn in terms of relationship management, all enabled by the technology and that check count coming down. And then on the written side is gone from 2 20 to 1 70 or 1 50 or something like that a quarter. Now that's different because that's actually being paid to commercial customers, and we tried to truncate over there to help them do it. So what takes that out is bill pay growing at 14%, 15%, 4% or 5%, 10%, 14% depending on what aspect. Today, even though it's very a mature product, each time you do that, more checks written. And then Zelle is taking in and kicked in now.

We did $44 billion of Zelle transaction volume last year. This is not theoretical. This was done last year. We are growing at 80% to 90% over that this year, and it's actually starting to meaningfully impact the number of checks written because you can see though Zelle took off, you can sort of see the checks coming down like this and all of a sudden, they drop. And so when you start to see that, that's when you know you're having an impact. Now if you think about that, that's a whole another savings because that check has to go through the whole -- that clearing process and make its way back to us and we pay it to someone else. Now Zelle and we're just getting ready, keep pushing Zelle out deeper into customer base through all industry and also deeper into the types of clients that use it.

John McDonald

And you mentioned earlier your Zelle share as opposed to your deposit share.

Brian Moynihan

Well, if you use their published statistical volume compared to ours, I think we're in the high 30s.

John McDonald

Yes, yes. So you think this big banks taking share theme can continue because of the skew towards digital and the brand?

Brian Moynihan

I really look at what we can do, and I say we have an ability that we've shown to continue to drive across all our businesses, Terry Laughlin mentioned more customers and more depth to the customer. Where it comes from, I'm agnostic. I just -- we just want it, and so as we build that out, whether it's entering new markets for retail, which we've done successfully. Take Minneapolis going from nowhere in the map to I think seventh across 3 or 4 years. Denver, the same thing. Whether it's on a cash management side continuing to work, I don't get into whether it's big or small or medium size. The question is if share is out and get there -- and get it. And so interestingly enough, during that whole decade of progress, we only started growing that checking account in the last 1.5 years. That's how much repositioning went on in the franchise to get the primary checking. Primary checking means our balances are $7,000 per checking account. So if you think about that, that's driven by the primacy of the core checking account also. So I don't like to get into an debate about where it's coming from. I just know it's out there, and we're after it.

And so we've added just on the commercial side, commercial banking, we've added 30% more loan officers and Alastair Borthwick's market world. Those people are only coming up to speed, frankly, because it takes a couple of years to get the relationships. And we also divide the relationships in smaller -- a person who's carrying 30 account, 35 accounts, we brought it down to 25, 28 and asked them to get more from those accounts and then gave other ones new ones. And we're starting to see the benefits of that on the fee side faster than we see the loan balance side. Starting to see Alastair it goes up 5%, [indiscernible] expect to be in the full middle market mature business. Yes, that's decent growth, and it's coming out to everybody.

John McDonald

And can you give some examples? So we think we have a growing sense of technologies changing retail banking. How about on the corporate side? Some examples of just kind of digitization of traditional wholesale banking in the corporate segment.

Brian Moynihan

Well, if you can think about it from the very front end, the customer relationship management process, the mobile deployment of our CRMs allow people to see everything sort of and live their life and go out, more traveling, pull-up who is at the customer when, what happened, all that stuff is available to them real time and gets uploaded all the time. And you go to now there's a deal in the underwriting side. We've been adding bots and things to drive the ability to do Monday tax with KYC, Merrill compliance work, too, starting to pull together more and more of the backbone for the underwriting decision. Even on the LIBOR, the way we searched all our documents was use robots, robotic techniques to do it. And they would find it, bring it up, and so -- and then you have it looked at by humans until you get through but -- so you're using it there. And then -- but when you think about it really customers now into the cash management side. So low income then gets underwritten. We distribute it.

We even have the loan trading thing we built that trades whole loans and stuff, which is we built with -- the last few years, but then you get down to the question of now managing data cash flow, that's cash managed, that's CashPro, and that's kind of 485,000 users. There's tremendous ability for people to initiate transactions and that fast transactions of completely user interface, whether it's on a laptop, desktop or a tablet, they can do it. And there's story, and I don't know if it's true but we have $1 billion payment initiated off of a mobile phone by a corporate customer. It's just as secure, that's the way people like that. You kind of think about that. But if you think about it, it's just a method of entering the information, of which is protected by passcodes and things like that. So there's all just tough customers do better, and so that investment, the trading side is electronification of equities, you're well aware and the fixed income's coming right behind it. So there's just mass amounts of cores, which gave us the architecture to bring all the trading system together and all the risk systems together. We're probably -- it's fully done and operating, but we're probably 3 to 4 years away from getting all the benefits of it as we do it and then off of that, the algorithmic trading practice becomes better and better because you have the data more and more commonly understood. So not only your risk but also your insights.

John McDonald

And is this -- when people ask how are you able to keep expenses flat while you're spending $3 billion on new technology initiatives, you're just getting the traction from prior year's investments and digitization saving you money, and you're able to invest and keep expenses flat at the same time?

Brian Moynihan

If you think about our cost saves -- savings journey, when we were really up there and around the crisis was raging, we had to bring the cost down, but frankly, we're building cost dramatically to deal with the mortgage crisis. So then we had new BAC. So we said we get 11. We knew we could get more. Then we went into a thing called sim, which is start to simplify the -- taking the company. It's all been systems integrated. That was a mistake. People kept saying yes, that had happened, but you haven't picked the best system we could have. We only picked A or B. We said we started that, and then we started really the operational excellence. So we moved from a triage to a review to now a culture, which says how do we improve every process every year. So we just keep going through the processes over and over again. And so we invest against that. So we have a project called Ops to 2020, which is to change a lot operational stuff around the wealth management consumer. That will yield $200 million in savings. That will cost us a few hundred million dollars to do. So it there will be no net benefit in the near term, but then it will materialize. What does that give us the right to do? In our company, merit increase is almost $300 million a year.

So we've absorbed that all during this time. Health care expenses has gone up 6% a year. We've absorbed that all during this time. The investment in new branches, we invest $2 billion in capital expenses every year in our company for physical plant and technology. And so you're paying for all that and yet we've been able to keep bringing it down still. We haven't hit the flat point. We're just barely -- we're still bringing it down sort of year-over-year. Now we're kind of getting the flat point, and then we've told people keep [indiscernible] this year and next year. And then after that, we've got to -- we're working out to figure out what we can do to do, but we still have a very modest growth in expenses even out there, and we'll see if we can actually manage it through. Then you got to know how to manage your company. Four years ago about now, actually in July, I made a presentation to the team, and I said we just haven't made this company well, and they're thinking at that point, we're probably a $58 billion expenses and down from $73 billion and they're saying, what are you talking about? And so think about this. The head count that does the work that's come down like this. The head count the management work has come down like that. We had 30,000 managers.

We now have 20,000, four years by just asking people to go look. And when anybody quit, which just happens, retirements, go to competitor, whatever, replace them, and we're down 10,000 managers in basically four years. And think about how much that gives you to invest back in the production side. And so control one from 6 to 10. We don't know if that's the right number. We just know we're continuing to work on this, and now we're still going through this. And so will it yield the same level of yield over the last four years? Probably not, but if it yields a little bit incremental, that allows you to pay people more and have more exciting people and invest. It is hard and good work that the team does, and you guys didn't believe us back in '15 or '16 when we said we could do it. You all were skeptical. We did it, and then we said we'd do it for two more years, which you couldn't believe. We're 1 year through that. We're going for the third one.

John McDonald

So since you've been doing it, you've had 17 quarters of positive operating leverage, and it feels like so if you've got the expenses flat as an outlook and not that that's easy to do, but you seem confident you'll be able to do that. So the skip decision [indiscernible] of course on the revenue side, what is that like? It feels like there are couple of areas in the banking industry where the top line feels a little bit more challenged. You've got -- your total loan growth is about 1% even though the core is 5%, and now we've got kind of no rate hikes in the outlook. So if the economy is growing at 2% to 3%, can you still get revenue growth in that 2% to 3%? And what are the drivers?

Brian Moynihan

It's going to be more loans, more deposits, as we said. You've been good. You haven't asked an IA question. We're about halfway.

John McDonald

It's probably next.

Brian Moynihan

Okay. I figured that was it, but we're growing loans and deposits of core side. So you've got to remember on the noncore side, we're moving that for risk and capital. And so what's given us the right to pull some more capital periodically has been selling those. We're kind of -- that's down $30-odd billion. It was $200 billion at one time.

John McDonald

The run-off portfolio, yes.

Brian Moynihan

So it's down small enough. So I think the loan growth has started to poke through 3 or four years ago when we said it's got to grow, no excuses. It's part of responsive growth. Three years later, four years later, it's actually growing through, and now, you'll see that pickup. So I think we get, as we said, sort of 3%, 4%, 5%. You can tell what's going on by each business. The tougher parts of that are still home equity, frankly, because the first mortgage kind of rate the structure. People are not using a lot of home equity. They're going for whole refinance. The credit cards now straight down, slightly going up.

We're running through some auto stuff that was not really our production that we repositioned. Commercial's growing well across-the-board. And what's been satisfying is we have Business Banking, which is at segment low. Commercial, it came down, and now you're starting to see that stabilize. That wasn't a big portfolio but it was $1.5 billion loans that we let go for credit concerns and stuff over 6 quarters or something like that. So even at margin that eats up a lot of growth, and so the small business growing at 9% on loans. The next segment up, we kind of had to reposition. Again, I always test what -- I debated whether we were too conservative there. So we pushed back a little bit and stabilized. That'll come up and grow. So I think we can get to 2, 3 in this kind of environment and 4, 5 in a little bit stronger. And that's all you need because the operating leverage behind that just in those books is tremendous because you're not doing a lot more work, and that's where the draw rate actually helps you, too, because you're able to draw rate because people are out doing stuff. There's no work attached to that.

John McDonald

Yes. So just risk...

Brian Moynihan

[Indiscernible] get out there using it, they're paying you for it.

John McDonald

Right. Just on that, you can get preprovision, earnings growing in the mid-single digits.

Brian Moynihan

And so the unique thing about on the deposit side, going half NII is on the commercial side, you're seeing the deposits grow. You saw NIB largely because when it came off the floors, people were tidying up their cash. It would be the responsible thing to do. But again, you're seeing it grow, and that's really -- the revenue growth within the cash management business all added up is in mid- to high single digits, frankly. It just comes all over the place a little harder to find. When you go with consumer side of deposits, at the end of the day, we're growing core checking relationships. They're advantaged no matter whether it's a mass-market consumer or a wealthy consumer. The rate paid may be different because of the competition for the funds. But if you have that core account, that's good, and then you attach to it some of -- it's tougher doing preferred and stuff is pretty interesting.

John McDonald

So on the net interest income front, your outlook for the year is to grow around 3% net interest income. So what's the equation for doing that? And since you've said that the curve has gotten flatter, you're assuming we don't get a rate hike. How is that possible to still feel okay about that?

Brian Moynihan

I'd say, John, because after we said that, John, so they made a conservative estimate that the rate structure stays exactly flat from the earnings announcement day in the first quarter. Well, guess -- you missed it by 20 basis points. So at the end of the day, that'll fluctuate the margin, but think of that as maybe $100 million or $200 million. These are a quarter. These are not numbers that change the course of history of Bank of America and $28 billion after tax. So I think people get very sensitive to the penny, that you say, wait a second. Think about it. If we're growing the loans and deposits, whenever that comes back and the amortization premiums, all that stuff stops, it pops right back up. So we feel because 10 years down a little bit over the course of the rest of the year, not right now, it'll be later, it will probably impact a little bit. But if we have what happened in the other quarters where it kind of came out of the system and things stabilized, you'll be back on that three. It's sort of half the rate you got with rate increases, rate's flat, you get about half of it. That sort of longer-term rates lift over the last it's 15 when we start raising rates, about half it's due to work and half of it's due to rates. And so you ought to get half sort of 6%, that's where I gave you the 3% side. So it's probably going to be a little lighter than that if the rates stay plugged here, but not enough to make you worry about the company.

John McDonald

Yes, yes. And the volume side, you still feel...

Brian Moynihan

The volumes are good, and the activity is good. That's kind of the conundrum you're looking at all the discussion going on when you actually see the consumer volume we're seeing, I can't reconcile this. So we'll see how it shakes out. The consumers won every time this has come up over the last think about '16, think about '15 and default '16 I think was -- '17 was a shutdown. You have all the stuff and everything's come to the consumers want out and push through. And everything says they're going to do it again. We'll see.

John McDonald

And how about on deposit pricing? We haven't had a rate hike. Are you starting to see any abatement in competition there? And do you feel like when the Fed stops or if we're done, we could see a stoppage of deposit price increases?

Brian Moynihan

Dean was talking at a competitor's conference yesterday and sort of laid out to people on the consumer side that you've actually saw that sort of baked in the first quarter even before the rate structure moving a little bit. So I think mostly the Fed's activities through end of December largely shaky through the system. So what you'll see now is where the growth has come by mix, and so when you look at our checking, which is low interest, no interest growing at $25 billion year-over-year, it's unaffected by the current. It is where it is and will stay there. When you look at the margin of wealth management to more investment cash, and that's where people have to think through there's different uses of cash. You'd see that move, and it's basically stayed flat for the last, I don't know, 4 -- 3 or 4 months. It's not moving much. So I think that's the reality. Interestingly enough, the short rates because they were higher actually became more attractive. And now they're starting to settle. We'll see how it plays out, but I don't think the competition will be any different going forward in spend now, and it's fine. We're winning by getting more accounts not by price.

John McDonald

And do you feel like your ubiquity and the brand and the technology is enabling you to be less price sensitive and get deposits other than through price?

Brian Moynihan

Because of the mix. I mean they're coming through. If you think about year-over-year in consumer, the nonchecking, we're up zero. It's actually down 1 billion because of the CDs and stuff. So the rest of it was up 25 billion. So that's what drives the value as you look and get to this kind of rate environment and even a little more normalized maybe 2.5% to 3%, closer to 3%, you will find 80% to 90% of value Consumer Banking deposit basis is driven off the checking accounts, and that's lifted up and proven true. So the rest is something you can really get wind up about. We got to pay attention to what's going on in those, and those are growing, and that's growing by more customers and more primary account customers. So we've gone from 60% to 90% of core checking account. That money is in motion, and your collected balances are always there, and it's protected. If you do a good job for a customer, they're going to keep that relationship with you. This other thing that's interesting is in the Preferred Rewards space.

So one of the things that is a little bit different from traditional bank analysis when you look at the NII line and the fee line and this card line and everything is you have to think about our Preferred Rewards business, which is our preferred business, which is the -- we support the customer in the retail and preferred, preferred being sort of the $100,000 in household income sort of up before you get to wealth management, and retail being the rest of the customers. If you look at where the deposits are, people with more data cash flow have higher deposits. They're driving it. Now the cost that is we're paying rewards into the card usage, which gives us more deposits. And so the average balances in those accounts are 20-odd thousand or something like that. So think about it. So it's the earnings or NII, but you see the card income number is flattish because the rewards value is paid through there. If you look at all in revenue, consumer year-over-year is up 9%, right? So now the interesting thing, going all the way back to the technology and cost, is if you take the increase in rate paying consumer, operating cost, you actually had the net cost of running the business it went down. So the amount you had to pay due, there's a Fed rate rise in the first quarter '18 to first quarter '19 and the amount you paid was less than the cost per deposit taken, cost per deposits. So you actually paid for the increase by operating leverage and by deposit growth. That's an interesting dynamic when you think about it.

John McDonald

Yes. And some of the sluggishness that we see in the card fees, service charges, these are related to behavioral decisions by the customer and also...

Brian Moynihan

Yes. The card is becoming -- sorting out the borrowing for some transaction, and that's been going on for decades. It's really acute now, and the rewards programs incent people to do that.

John McDonald

So in terms of taking the show on the road, you talked a little bit about this, but you got the strategy to build out 500 new branches. How do you pick the markets? And what's the strategy for going into new markets where you haven't been before and gaining share and hiring talent?

Brian Moynihan

So we look at -- we have 92, I think, discrete markets we think about, which represent 275 cities, towns are almost 300 behind it. And we look at each of those, and we sit here and say, where are we today across all the businesses, whether it's consumer, commercial -- across all the sort of distributed businesses other than really Investment Banking markets and the corporate banking because those are national global businesses. So we look at all those markets. And we do comparisons about ourselves, first of all, what's our market share. And we'll find in the market share, we have 20% consumer market share and 4% wealth management, something else. We sit there and say what it will take us to get us to common shares where we look across the markets. So we did a lot of that analysis 5, 6, 7 years ago, and we've been building towards that. So that's why you're seeing us invest in even places where we are.

And then the second analysis we looked at was what major cities are you not in just by historical accident. Why weren't we in Ohio? Because we never acquired a bank that had offices, branch at Ohio or Pittsburgh or Lexington, Kentucky, et cetera. So you looked at those. And then you looked at then another one, which is where's Merrill also that will have sizable presence that we can play behind. And so you looked at all at, and that's been leading our strategy. So that led us to building out the top 30, 50 markets we're not in, and we've just been rolling through them. So Pittsburgh, Columbus, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City, Denver, and we'll do that. We'll fill those out. That just was the to-do list for the next thing. So we go from 80% of all American that's covered by our branch system, the whole franchise to 90%. And then we'll go attack the rest of them and probably push into the mid-90s.

Now behind that, you look at Grand Rapids, Michigan, for example, and we aren't where we want to be. So then we had to basically go in and start to add more branches there. So even though it's not an extension, it's an extension of concept that we had whatever, whoever we acquire. That would have been some derivative. La Salle had branches there, but never really invested in it but sort of -- it's a great market. And we're putting money in it. And so we put consumer branches. We put business bankers, small business bankers, business bankers, middle market bankers, wealth management PCAs, which is the private banking and Merrill. Since Cincinnati, we have a wealth management team for the first time in the company's history, that's likewise. So you built out all the businesses. But it's a very deliberate process along all those dimensions. And all that's funded and keeping expenses flat. That's the point, is that we are adding commercial bankers that equip -- that the company has never added, about increasing expenses in the company overall. They're increasing expenses.

John McDonald

Yes. And that's the key to why it might be different than doing this 10 or 20 years ago in terms of going in with branch light and digital strategy, and these things make it more profitable or probable to do it now than...

Brian Moynihan

It's an integrated franchise. We pride ourselves on the business that we do within the franchise in terms of what we call business integration and the relationship connectivity between an entrepreneur or owner of the company and their business and personal side between our consumer business being able to work for those teammates at his or our company. These are all parts of how we run the business. And it's a natural advantage we have, honestly. And we're playing into that. So this isn't something we started lately. We've been doing this literally even though we talked a lot about branch count coming down. In that branch count coming down, there's always been massive retooling and reinvesting. So even on the static branches, we'll -- every ATMs can be redone shortly. Every single ATM is retooled in the company, 18,000 -- 16,000-plus ATMs and moving up to 18,000. 2/3 of the branches then go down in the next couple of years. So we're probably 1,500 moving to 2,000 this year and end up at 3,000 plus branches are completely retooled, every dimension.

The reason why, the other ones are just coming off lease so you wouldn't do them until you figure out what you're going to do. And then we build new branches. All that again is embedded in this expense management because during that whole time frame we've been doing all this, all new ATMs, more salespeople, blah, blah, blah, the cost and consumers have come down probably $1 billion a quarter, a quarter. So that just -- but all that came from -- that's why you got to go back to the digitization and the impact of mobile and the impact of deposit check and Zelle, and all that stuff. None of it's going to sit there and say -- and think of the number of calls Erica takes out of the call centers for a simple request like what's my routing number. That's millions of calls a year and just somebody calling to say what's my routing number. If you use Erica, you will see, it will say you need to know your routing number. And your routing number is the same for every customer. It is not proprietary. It's on the bottom of every check. Yet we get millions of calls a year because people don't know where it is, and we've got to help them.

John McDonald

Great. Let me shift gears a little bit, talk about the institutional side of the business. One area where it looked like you were lagging, lost some market shares. And the investment bank seem to stabilize a little bit. What were the issues there? And what changes did you make? And how do you feel about the business going forward?

Brian Moynihan

Well, Matthew Koder came in to run it sort of mid last year, later part of the summer, I think. And Matthew's driving -- I'd say that we made -- 2 different things we had to do. One is we had to get real agreement of where we cover outside the United States and stayed at the large corporate and drive at those customers. And that we've agreed to in driving it and have been doing more. But inside the United States, I think as we change the customer base, thought process and really focused on largest companies in the world in that business, what happens, we left a hole in the sort of bigger middle-market companies. And we gave up market share inadvertently or didn't gain the market share we should have. So between Alastair and Matthew, they're doing a big drive to go in. And that number is growing fast. If you looked at it, you'd say, oh my god, it's growing 30% in Investment Banking. It's just not as big to make the whole business go. So that midsized company, $2 billion and under companies, if you look at our market share, it's starting to kick up.

And we put restrictions on fee size and stuff that was too top-down in a way as opposed to bottom-up. So that's really the hole we left in the United States. Outside the United States, it was just really getting the coverage and then keep building out off the backs of the great corporate and cash management banking into the investment bank as opposed to the other way around. And that took -- it's just a lot -- people are better at this and been at this a lot longer. We've only had a combination of Merrill in a decade. Other people had those combinations. Their mergers in that area took place 30 years ago, 20 years ago. And they're good at it. And we just got to pound at them. And so what you're seeing us is just gaining back share against the broader market not doing -- not gaining as fast as some other -- people above us. And we've got to drive, and I think we're in shape. At the end of the day, the key is to have the deep relationship because Investment Banking fees in a given year are $5.5 billion to $6 billion. The commercial -- the Global Banking business is a big earner for us. And so this helps cement the relationship.

And you've got to keep it in that context. You're going to be -- you're too focused on that if we get the real value of $8 billion or whatever you earn in Global Banking last year comes from loans and deposits and cash management and debt capital markets, which helps drive that dialogue and helps drive it. And that's where we've got to be better at covering deeper in the market. And they're building out the teams and they've had good success. Alastair, the numbers are getting interesting in just this year-to-date in terms of those size, how much faster we've grown and completed deals and real stuff, not theoretical but deals that we got paid on.

John McDonald

What kind of trends are you seeing this quarter in terms of capital markets underwriting and then maybe sales and trading?

Brian Moynihan

Yes. So sales and trading investment. Investment Banking, we'll be kind of flattish the first quarter, and so that's maybe good being able to -- and I think knock on wood, but right now, it looks best estimate. On trading, here you had -- in our business, we've seriously been down about 15%, first quarter, second quarter. I think we're our current estimate based on where we are is probably half that. Yes, first half, down sequentially. Sequentially, and so. I don't know what that is year-over-year, right. That will have to grow a little bit probably year-over-year. But it's -- could have normalized, a little better than normalized. I don't think that's because the second quarter was so strong. It's the first quarter was weaker. And so it's okay, but we're making -- frankly, if you look at what we make in that business a day in the first quarter, 50-odd million, we kind of run at that pretty consistently. And then the ebbs and flows on the market might add 5 or 10 or take away 5 or 10. But we've kind of run at that $50-odd million of generating profits a day. And the business over the last 6 years is somewhere between 12 9 and 13 5.

And Tom and the team tried to -- you're fighting what ramification taking revenue down and all the things that you're used to, at the same time, you're taking out cost, and so they're making as much money each year even if the revenue shifts around. And I think the team's done a very good job. And now -- but the problem is you have to get up and do it again tomorrow because the business just keeps changing. If you think about what's going on in fixed income now in terms of electronifying that business, which is not new, it is ubiquitous per -- you kind of have to probably go up and put the money in. I mean it's $1 billion a year to -- and technology goes in around those businesses. If you don't do it, you can't compete. But the nice thing is we're making them, $800 million a quarter, or something like that, it's nice. That's nice. And we show that market business standalone because it isn't as volatile as people think. It may be disappointing or it's really good on a quarter, but it's not volatile. It's just the range around that $300 million to $500 million swing I just gave you all goes to the bottom line typically. And so that's why it has more volatility around after tax than it does around revenue.

John McDonald

Got you. Let's talk a little bit about capital management. What kind of CET1 target do you think you need over time? I know there's still some uncertainties out there with SCB. But 10% to 10.5%, you've got around 11.5% CET1.

Brian Moynihan

At 10%, 10.5% we think we -- is good. We were 3. And we came down 2.5 largely because of the risk and stuff. And that could bounce around. So you don't want to get so tight. You want to be somewhere between 50 and 100 basis points of your required. We'll see what the SCB comes at it, it's still uncertain. I think if you look at us and some of the calculations we actually have degradation lower than the SCB, which is a little different. But it'll be fine. But the real thing, to flip to the other side, which is you have 100 basis more on that and how do you start to get that out, that we're working on. And yes, we've been walking up the ladder over the years where we keep -- all that capital is going to go back to the shareholders we earn. The question we got some excess. And that excess is a product of being conservative in the past years. It's not something going forward. It's the conservatism we had in our as in the past years has left us with a cushion that is relatively predictable now.

John McDonald

And not because you're not sure about 10.5 that you're holding 11 is the time frame to get it out.

Brian Moynihan

It's just you have to remember everybody you guys always looked at our earnings stream back in '14 and -- '13, '14 and took out all the charges and said look, your earnings stream you said, well, the problem is you have to actually earn that. What happened starting '15 to '16 to '17 is the pounding of the earnings stream in '14 to '18 to '21 to '20 to '24, '28 or whatever the numbers were. You start to say, okay now it's very predictable. And that thing gives us the confidence to go and get it and get it out. And so you've seen us bring the capital repurchase levels up. And then between dividends and buybacks, we're still -- we studied it long before the Fed looked at it. The mistakes that were made by companies, including ours. And the flexibility we didn't have is when we're paying 60-odd cents dividends a quarter, and we earn about 60-odd cents. And suddenly that didn't work very well, right? And our common ratio was probably 3% at the time. So you were stressed in every direction.

So the idea now is to keep that dividend in a place where you can always be growing it. Share count reduction grows it, earnings grows it. We'll keep growing along with the earnings. But largely that's probably moving towards 30%, as we've said, sort of sit there. All the rest goes back in the stock. And then that may change somewhere in the future when there's other dynamics going on. But right now, it's a pretty good equation. And you've seen us from almost reaching 12 billion total shares outstanding 11.5, 11.75 pushing down to 9.5 over the course of -- really we peaked probably in 12 probably in total shares outstanding fully diluted, and we're down. And so we're chipping away 500-odd million a year, and our job is to keep doing that. That thing gives the owners that keep the stock more of the company. And employees are a big base of that. Certain other shareholders, you're well aware of, they like it.

John McDonald

Other banks have a little bit higher dividend yield than that 3 to 4, but it seems like you're slightly biased still to the buyback getting that.

Brian Moynihan

And I wish our dividend were lower because the price coming down makes it higher but -- and so do you. But the reality is I think we've been raising it up. And we'll keep raising and so last year we went from 12 to 15 so quarters. So that's a pretty good increase. We'll keep increasing. But the idea is to keep that in a place that we will never, knock on wood, have to ever touch that where the buybacks could go up or down based on the economic environment. And by the way, the best thing would be that buybacks continue through -- the market get worried about the world. So we're buying 6.25 billion a quarter now in shares. We're in the market every day. So if you're selling it, we're buying it because we have to, to get it done. We only have 60-odd trading days. You got to buy a lot of stock. So we're in there everyday.

John McDonald

And you'll run this in terms of the pace of how fast you can go up.

Brian Moynihan

We'll find out in a few weeks. It's only a month away. You could wait it out, John.

John McDonald

How about when we think about longer-term profitability following tax reform and the several long quarters of operating leverage, your ROA is chugging along at 1 20 now. The ROTCE approaching 16, in that ballpark. How do you think about aspirational profitability from here?

Brian Moynihan

I think recently we sort of said 12 to 14 ROTCE. So tax reform sort of moved that range up to probably 200 to 300 basis points so simply calculated. And so that's where we are. We'll keep improving it. We've got to get some of the capital out to make that work because we're sitting here with some excess, but we'll keep improving that. I think then we'll have to see the economic environment, 2% growth. We ought to be able to push it up just incrementally. On the ROA, the problem is deposits dictate our size, growing so fast. And the relative use of them is in the treasuries and mortgage-backed. And so the ROA has a little bit of pressure on that side just because of -- any balance sheet growth now is really going to risk securities off of deposits. We took our long-term debt just to 40-ish. This kind of stuck there. We can't -- under all the different TLAC rules, we can't take it anymore. So and our equities are equities. So at the end of the day, if you think about it, that deposit is all incremental growth. So I think the ROA ought to keep jerking up probably a little slower than the ROE because it's all risk goes at the balance sheet growth, not liabilities and the assets. And so I feel good about it. But I think this is a good level of earnings. And so we're not competing in a way. We're not investing. We're giving you what -- everything we can get we're giving you. And I think we're pricing right across loan side and the deposit side. It's just that if we had better uses for the cash, we could get more yield. But frankly, we're not going to take risk to share you more yield and eat it. We've been down that road.

John McDonald

Then you'll have some credit normalization over time on the ROA side, but hopefully some of the efficiency improvement you'll grind.

Brian Moynihan

I think we had this conversation. Normalization's an interesting question because for us that debate really our credit cost are two things, the credit card charge-offs and then your guess at what's going to happen in commercial, which is very -- nothing now. And so the credit card charge-offs even in times of stress will not move the volatility we had before. And the impact on company will be smaller because it's $90 billion in balances versus credit card and credit card-related are probably 200-odd billion. And the charge-off rate went from 4 -- 5, which was what we thought it would be in good times up to, I think, 13 or 14 in 1 quarter. Now we're at 3-ish. And the prediction, if you took the stress test, so you get about I think an annualized charge-off rate of 5.5 or 6 stress on the stress test scenario. It's like 11 over the 9 quarters or maybe 12 or something. So you decompound that. Think about the difference between that. So first 200 versus 100. And second is peak charge-offs predicted by the stress test. You don't have to believe me, but pick the stress test at 5 versus 14, and that takes a lot of volatility. So normalized credit for us is going to be interesting because of the -- if we've done our job on commercial, it's slow coming in and slow coming -- maybe the side see saw on the reserves, but it's slow coming in and slow coming out. And so -- and frankly, we should even fare better than we fared in the past. And we're pretty good on -- we've always been very good on commercial credit, frankly, going back to the fallen angels and all that stuff, we didn't have -- it's what everybody else said.

John McDonald

And this extension of the responsible lending. You feel like your relative position in the next credit cycle will be much better relative to your past and to peers.

Brian Moynihan

Relative to our past, that would be damning yourself of the same praise, John. But relative to our peers, the stress test shows that you can look at the numbers and see that we're -- everybody's gotten better. We come down, and we're the lowest -- we're nominal rate on lowest degradation in that. And that's how we built the company. And I don't want a recession to occur as much as you don't. But when you go through that cycle that I think you'll build even more confidence in the outside world what we've done, we're completely confident. We can see the ebbs and flows. We've had many downturns. Oil and gas, we put up, I don't know, 700 million reserves.

We took 90% of that through. We knew the credit wasn't there, but that was to quiet everybody down. We just said move, get it done, and then came back and charge-offs on cards. And we said, oh my god, they got to get worse because you look at it, hang us between that the maturity we're at now. Home equities keep coming down largely because we've got -- the bad stuff was creating the charge-offs, the good stuff is no losses. And then core commercial book of the team. We just have always done a pretty good job there. So we feel good and, knock on wood, you have these episodic things. But you've had so many downturns, you've had some fraud losses. You've had this and you just blown through it. Now it's been in the 2% growth type economy, moving to 3% last year. So that's we all got to be careful. But I think in the stress tests we run, there are more predicted environments as opposed to the sort of adverse stress. We feel very good about the credit cycle and the earnings power of the company through the credit cycle.

John McDonald

There's a couple of questions in here and not surprisingly kind of related to the rate environment. And just reflecting the perception of Bank of America as a rate-sensitive stock, earnings being rate-sensitive kind of stemming from the 10-K disclosures. So I guess the question is really with the Fed funds predictions calling for a possible rate credit, how damaging is that? And is there any action that you debate about taking down the rate sensitivity? Is that natural to the balance sheet? Or is that something that's...

Brian Moynihan

The rate sensitivity is driven by the business model on deposit side, obviously, because you have zero rate deposits -- half the deposits in consumer checking. Half the deposits overall in the company are zero interest, and so about 40%. So that's a natural, the 1.2 what it's -- yes, was $700 million in consumer. And half of that's noninterest-bearing. And so that's the model. It's not -- and so the way to fix that would be very ugly because it would do something on the asset side that you really wouldn't like from a capital perspective. And so believe me, we've asked ourselves, challenged ourselves. But you can't avoid that. Now the way to do that is just to build the model. So the cost structure is not unaligned relative to that. And if you think the consumers presence probably going from 60% efficiency ratio to 45% to 50% and keep going, so that's how you protect yourself against that downturn. You might not earn quite as much money, but you got more deposits at that advantage price even if you can invest them -- if as long as rates don't go negative you're going to make some money on them, and the cost structure is very leverage-able like it is.

And then the asset side, basically it's all floating rate. And there's nothing really you can do with it. And then the excess cash, we just don't take credit risk on them. We could maybe get some more earnings because we've taken out credit risk in the business. We don't want to fish around in that. So it's going to mortgage-backed and treasury sort of 50-50, and then that then long and balances you have -- but a lot of times we swap to keep ourselves more flexible. So really the -- to the downside, we ask ourselves all the time, but I think to do it -- you really wouldn't like the outcome if you got it wrong. And that's not our job. Our job is to grow the franchise. That's worth a little less in certain rate environments, so be it. And we've got to work the expense levers and stuff we could work. But in the end of the day, that -- those are real customers and our core relationship. You'd never want to screw that up.

John McDonald

Right. Fair enough. Brian, thanks very much.

Brian Moynihan

Yes. Okay. Thanks, John. Thank you.

John McDonald

Thanks, Brian.

Brian Moynihan

Yes, thanks.