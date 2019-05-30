Paratek: Unlikely To Be A Good Long Right Now

Following a dismal 2018, Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) rallied in January and February 2019, but the selling has since resumed. Those following the name might be wondering if there is anything that can bring about a sustained rally in the stock.

Figure 1: Past 3 years of PRTK trading. Source: YCharts

Clinical and Regulatory Catalysts

PRTK's novel antibiotic Nuzyra (omadacycline) is already approved in the US for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) and community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). However, the company is still running mid-stage trials of the drug in both uncomplicated and complicated urinary tract infections (UTI).

Figure 2: PRTK's pipeline includes Nuzyra and Seysara, the outcome of phase 2 trials in UTI serve as catalysts in H2'19. Source: PRTK company presentation.

Of PRTK's two phase 2 studies, the phase 2 study of omadacycline in cystitis (uncomplicated UTI) looks set to complete first, with the ClinicalTrials.gov entry having an estimated study completion date of July 2019. The second phase 2 study, a trial of omadacycline in pyelonephritis (a type of complicated UTI), has an estimated study completion date of September 2019. Notably, this second study was still recruiting patients on March 21, 2019, when the study record was last updated.

In both indications, the potential for the drug to perform is supported by a phase 1b study of omadacycline in 31 women with cystitis. Clinical success was seen in 94% patients at the end of treatment (EOT; day 6) and 84% of patients at post-treatment evaluation (PTE; 5-9 days after completion of dosing).

Table 1: Clinical response (as assessed by the investigator) to omadacycline in the safety population (patients who received even a single dose of omadacycline). Source: Overcash et al., Antimicrob Agents Chemother, 2019, 63(5).

That study, however. did not include a comparator, whereas the phase 2 study in cystitis will include a comparator arm of patients treated with nitrofurantoin. If omadacycline appears to produce lower rates of clinical response than nitrofurantoin, the market won't be happy with PRTK simply because the drug still works. Notably, it appears clinical success to omadacycline was lower at the PTE than the EOT. That is actually not a major issue, but the point that success rates decrease over time is worth noting for comparison to studies of nitrofurantoin, which may have endpoints at later time points. For example, a recent study of nitrofurantoin in 513 women with an uncomplicated UTI noted rates of clinical resolution of 75% at 14 days following completion of dosing (cf. PRTK's PTE at 5-9 days following dosing).

Table 2: Clinical and microbiological outcomes in a 513-patient study of nitrofurantoin (100 mg, thrice daily for five days) vs. fosfomycin. Source: Huttner et al., JAMA, 2018, 319(17):1781-1789.

Further, the 513-patient study of nitrofurantoin vs. fosfomycin dosed patients with nitrofurantoin for five days, whereas the phase 2 study of omadacycline vs. nitrofurantoin will dose patients for seven days. Longer dosing with nitrofurantoin might result in marginally higher success rates than seen previously. It seems at least plausible then, notwithstanding the limitations of cross-trial comparison, that nitrofurantoin might not be easy to beat. If PRTK cares only about non-inferiority and wants to market omadacycline based on its other advantages, for example once-a-day oral dosing, then there is no need to beat nitrofurantoin. Nonetheless, it would be nice to see response rates which at least trend in favor of omadacycline.

Regarding PRTK's phase 2 trial in pyelonephritis, it seems wise to wait for results from the cystitis trial before considering the potential outcomes of that trial further.

Potential EMA approval

Another potential catalyst for PRTK in 2019 is the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approval of omadacycline. PRTK filed for approval in October 2018 and has already submitted its response to the Day 120 List of Questions.

Figure 3: Simplified overview of the EMA process. Review is conducted by the Committee on Human Medicinal Products (CHMP), and final approval comes from the European Commission. Stopwatches denote times when the clock is stopped. Since PRTK has already responded to the LoQ, the first stopped clock has been passed. A second stopped clock can come if there are outstanding issues/a hearing is needed. Source: EMA presentation.

It isn't clear what reaction approval would bring about in PRTK's share price. The drug was very well-received in the US by the FDA, and the phase 3 results in ABSSSI as well as CABP were strong, so the market might already be expecting approval. As such, the pop in the stock if omadacycline were to be approved might only be modest. It is worth noting that following FDA approval in the US, PRTK stock ran over 25%. However, the gains were gone within a month as the bleed resumed.

Financial situation

Q1'19 results

PRTK finished the quarter ending March 31, 2019, with $257.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. Unfortunately, the company also had $229.2 million in long-term debt, although $159.8 million of that is in the form of convertible notes.

Tables 3 and 4: At the end of Q1'19, PRTK's long-term debt came from the Hercules loan (upper panel) and the convertible notes issued in April 2018. Source: PRTK 10-Q filed May 8, 2019.

Net loss was $35.6 million in Q1'19, with net cash used in operating activities of $35.8 million. Notably, expenses relate largely to R&D ($11.4 million) and SG&A ($23.3 million). Selling expense may pick up further, as the company launched Nuzyra with 40 sales specialists in February but hopes to expand to ~80 sales specialists by the end of 2019. To offset this, it would be ideal if R&D expense were reduced slightly, which may indeed happen in 2019 but is not likely in Q2, as the company's trials in UTI won't be completed until H2'19. In any case, $35 million can be used as an approximate rate of burn heading forward, and thus, considering cash minus the Hercules loan ($188.4 million), PRTK would be out of cash in 5.4 quarters.

More loans, cash runway

The most recent financial development comes in the form of a royalty-backed loan agreement with Healthcare Royalty Partners. On May 1, PRTK received gross proceeds of $32.5 million as part of the new agreement. Interest payments (12% p.a.) come from royalties derived from the Almirall (OTC:LBTSF) collaboration agreement (PRTK is owed royalties from Almirall LLC based on US sales of Seysara). Any excess royalties are used to pay down the principal ahead of schedule, otherwise the loan matures in 2029. I view the loan as a neutral addition to the cash/debt situation - it brings in extra funding now, but it eats into royalty payments the company could have otherwise used.

PRTK must be planning to grow revenues substantially and reduce cash expenditures substantially, since the company is expecting runway beyond Q1'21 (8 quarters) now that the royalty-backed loan agreement has been set up. This guidance seems a little ambitious to me, as net revenues of $1.3 million in Q1'19 included ~8 weeks of sales, and an estimated 85% of this was due to filling the channel. What is 13 weeks of sales without filling the channel going to look like? I think Q2'19 revenues could offer some pretty dismal growth, and $35 million may continue to look like a reasonable estimate of cash burn moving forward. Notably, if PRTK is successful in the phase 2 UTI indication, a phase 3 program will likely see R&D expense grow from current levels.

Share outstanding and potentially dilutive securities

There were 32,415,977 shares of the common stock outstanding on April 30, 2019, corresponding to a market cap of $130.6 million (assuming a price of $4.03). However, the outstanding potentially dilutive securities should be considered (Table 5). Those holding or considering a position in PRTK might wish to think about whether they want to view the convertible notes as dilution or as a loan to be paid off with cash (or some combination thereof). Given the conversion price of $15.90 (not considering any potential adjustments specified in the indenture covering the notes), right now I have considered these notes to represent dilution more so than debt. As such, I used a calculation of cash minus the carrying value of the Hercules loan in my estimation of runway above (I did not subtract the carrying value of the notes). Either way, maturity for the notes is a long way away (May 1, 2024), and so, the market might be forgiving when considering the uncertainty arising from the notes.

Table 5: Potentially dilutive securities excluded from PRTK's calculation of basic net loss per share. Source: PRTK 10-Q filed May 8, 2019.

Conclusion

Antibiotics stocks and small- and micro-cap biotechs in general tend to make poor investments once their drugs are approved, with mid-cap names faring much better. I have never seen PRTK as being a likely candidate to go against this trend, and view it only as a potential long to trade around select events.

For the remainder of H1'19, I see no incentive to be long PRTK. Come H2'19, however, potential EMA approval of omadacycline, data from the company's phase 2 trials in UTI, and earnings for Q2'19/Q3'19 make a more compelling case for a long. There is also potential for PRTK to make progress on the biodefense front (Figure 2). I don't view earnings as a likely positive, however, and I believe it is likely worth waiting for data from the first UTI trial before making predictions about the second trial. I urge readers to consider how much PRTK seems to bleed on a monthly basis. Being too early on any trade around an event could mean that any gain - from something like EMA approval or positive results from a clinical trial - could easily be offset by the loss coming from holding the stock beforehand. PRTK, then, is a great example of how important timing can be when trading around events.

The risks of any long in PRTK around an event - like results from the phase 2 study in pyelonephritis - include negative results causing the stock to sell off, or another development perceived negatively by the market (such as issues with EMA approval). Further, investors holding PRTK are exposed to headwinds impacting the biotech sector (such as increased discussion of drug pricing) and, indeed, the market overall.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.