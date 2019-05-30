Why Bond Yields Are Likely Going (A Lot) Lower

"Where do you think [US yields] are going if all of those are down and there’s no case to be made for a global acceleration?” asks Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough.

The key takeaway is our non-consensus long bond call will likely continue to play out positively with German and Swiss yields languishing in negative territory and British gilts sinking.

Our current Macro call is for an environment of global growth slowing. This will continue to weigh on sovereign yields around the world.

Bad news, bond bears.

If you’re still hoping/wishing/praying that U.S. Treasury yields fly north of 4% (like many process-less Old Wall pundits were predicting last summer) we wish you well.

It is unlikely investors will see these levels anytime soon, so long as global sovereign yields continue to sink.

Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough and Senior Macro analyst Darius Dale weighed in on this subject in this video from a recent edition of The Macro Show. The key takeaway is our non-consensus long bond call will likely continue to play out positively with German and Swiss yields languishing in negative territory and British gilts sinking as well.

Where do you think [U.S. yields] are going if all of those are down here and there’s no case to be made for a huge global acceleration?” McCullough asks. “When growth and inflation are slowing at the same time, that’s Quad 4. Quad 4 is the best thing you can have for sovereign bonds.”

Watch the full video above for more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.