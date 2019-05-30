The Galley Ship Strategy: Defensive, Market-Beating, And Income-Generating

The Galley-Ship Strategy attempts to leverage both defensive and cyclical sectors to beat the market while taking on below-average risk and enjoying a steady income stream.

Stocks in defensive sectors tend to outperform during bear markets and recessionary periods, while cyclical stocks tend to outperform during strong economies and bull markets.

When market valuations are as high as they are currently, it has historically taken long periods of time (decades) for the market to reach its former highs after it falls.

While the stock market has provided 7% average real returns over a very long period of time, most investors are not in the market for more than a few decades.

Ten percent annual returns per year.

That's what the stock market has averaged since 1926. Accounting for inflation, average returns look more like 7% per year. But there are a few deeply deceptive aspects of this statistic.

First, it conjures an image in the mind of a chart in which the line goes steadily and horizontally up and to the right. But over the past thirty years, the stock market has not exactly moved in that pattern. Rather, it experienced two upswings and dips from the 1990s to the early 2010s, then a strong upward surge to today:

Data by YCharts

The S&P 500 (SPY) suffered a ~43% drop in the early 2000s and a ~52% drop in 2008-2009. Most recently, we experienced a brief correction of ~20% in December, 2018. Obviously, this is not steady growth with only minor dips along the way.

Second, it assumes that investors either invested a lump sum of money in 1926, when this period averaging 7% real annual returns began, and held since then, or have dollar cost averaged into the market regularly, through cycle peaks and troughs. Most investors do not do this, for the same reason that most companies do not buy back their stock in a steady pattern — or better yet, purchase heavily at cyclical troughs:

Source: Yardeni Research

Companies have higher profits and more money to invest when the economy is chugging along nicely. Rather than stashing money away for bad times in the future when it could be used to invest in cheaper assets (including its own stock), companies tend to buy back stock when their stock price is already fairly valued or overvalued.

Investors, likewise, tend to invest more when the economy is doing well and their own finances are in order. This tends to be when stocks are not at bargain basement prices. We know this based on the fact that investor cash allocation falls as the stock market rises to peaks and then it steadily increases when the stock market falls.

The Solution to Cyclicality

What is the solution to this lack of 7% per year growth, every year? Well, the short and trite answer would be, "value investing." That is, purchase securities when various valuation metrics indicate relative cheapness, and either sell or refrain from purchasing when valuation metrics indicate securities are relatively overvalued. Undervalued companies tend to outperform fully valued or overvalued ones. And when the market as a whole drops in price, undervalued names tend to fall less than the market.

When the market as a whole becomes overvalued (as it has been over the last few years), it becomes more prudent to let cash and cash equivalents build up in one's portfolio rather than remain fully invested in risk assets. This is what famous value investor Warren Buffett does. He allows tens of billions of dollars to accrue as cash in his portfolio rather than invest in overvalued companies or over-allocate to certain companies.

But for those (like me) who wish to remain mostly invested throughout the market cycle and have an income-compounding focus, it would be nice to have an investment strategy that is applicable throughout the full market cycle. It is not amenable to a compounding strategy to let a large portion of one's portfolio sit in cash for multiple years as one waits for market valuations to revert to their historical mean.

That's where a sector rotation strategy comes in. This strategy identifies certain sectors or industries that tend to outperform the market during specific stages of the cycle and adjusts the portfolio accordingly. Typically, sector rotation strategies break up the cycle into four distinct stages, often with different labels but essentially the same thing: beginning, middle, late, and recession.

Here is one example courtesy of Fidelity Investments:

Source: Fidelity

Consistently defensive sectors include consumer staples (VDC, XLP), telecommunications (VOX, XTL), utilities (VPU, XLU), healthcare (VHT, XLV), and real estate (VNQ, XLRE) with tenants in these industries.

Consistently cyclical sectors, on the other hand, include consumer discretionary (VCR, XLY), industrials (VIS, XLI), information technology (VGT, XLK), financials (VFH, XLF), and real estate with tenants in these industries.

Energy (VDE, XLE) and materials (VAW, XLB) are dependent on several complicating factors (such as inflation) that do not follow the typical business cycle.

Notice a discrepancy between my own categorization in the above paragraphs and the Fidelity chart above concerning real estate. Real estate tends to be treated in aggregate because most ETFs and funds hold diversified and market cap-weighted real estate holdings, which mix more defensive REITs with more cyclical REITs. But not all real estate companies have the same performance over the market cycle. Real estate leased to tenants in defensive sectors/industries tend to perform much better during recessions than that which is leased to cyclical tenants. But these defensive REITs may also underperform during strong economies, while cyclical REITs outperform.

What matters more to publicly traded real estate is the industry of the underlying tenant, not simply being a real estate investment company.

A similar four-stage cycle as described above is observable again and again in real estate. Notice that different real estate industries progress through the phases at different times and different speeds:

Source: Nspire Assets

Knowing where we are currently at in a business cycle is extremely useful in determining how to invest when pursuing any form of sector rotation strategy. The above chart is from the middle of 2013, but today, almost all of the listed real estate sectors have progressed into Phase III — oversupply. So long as demand remains strong, a mild oversupply does not show deleterious effects. But historically, oversupply tends to give way to the fourth phase of the cycle: recession, a time in which the supply-demand balance tilts and vacancy rises.

Here is a helpful template depicting the standard full market cycle:

Source: Dr. Jean-Paul Rodrigue, Hofstra University, via Medium

The typical pattern is a long, slow, steady upward trend during the beginning and middle of a market cycle as the economy recovers from recession, then a strong explosion of stocks higher toward the end of the cycle as the economy fires on all cylinders.

But then, when things can't get any better and the economy begins to show year-over-year stagnation, stocks falter. When it becomes clear that continually strong revenue and profit growth is unrealistic, stocks fall, sometimes sharply. They may languish for a while during a recession, or they may bounce off their lows and immediately begin another sustained bull run as they did after March 2009.

Galley-Ship Strategy

I believe a sector rotation strategy can be made even simpler and more effective while also remaining focused on income (either for spending or for reinvesting/compounding). Enter the Galley Ship:

Source: Naval Encyclopedia

Imagine the dozens of oars (each with its own rower) protruding from the hull of the ship as the defensive stocks in one's portfolio. They continue to row no matter the conditions of the seas or winds outside.

Imagine the sails, on the other hand, as the cyclical names in one's portfolio. They can be furled or unfurled depending on the weather and water conditions. During times when the ship has a strong and sustained tailwind (i.e. a secular bull market), they are unfurled in order to take advantage of the favorable conditions. But if unfavorable conditions are beginning to pick up (a sustained headwind, for instance), they are furled so as not to be a hindrance to the motion of the ship.

To "furl the sails" when secular headwinds (i.e. an oncoming recession or bear market) are picking up basically means to sell one's cyclical stocks. The ideal time to do this is not when the headwinds have already picked up and begun to hinder the motion or directionality of the ship (i.e. portfolio) but rather before the ship has begun to be hindered.

In other words, an investor needs to be able to discern where we are currently at in the cycle so as adjust one's portfolio before the cycle turns from one trend to another. Exact timing is not the aim here, because that is unrealistic. No one (or almost no one) has the ability to consistently get in at the very bottom or get out at the very top. But if one can recognize where we are at in the market cycle, cyclical companies can be sold at an attractive gain somewhere near the peak while avoiding the large (40-50%) losses experienced during recessions or bear markets.

In the late stage of the cycle, profits from relatively overvalued stocks can be reinvested into relatively undervalued stocks or held as cash. But at least some cash should be held during the late stage and recessionary period in order to take advantage of the rare, ultra-cheap buying opportunities that come around at cycle troughs.

This way, even if investors miss out on the last leg up in the cycle for their cyclical stocks, they are ready to capitalize on much lower prices when the downturn inevitably comes.

Defensive stocks are simpler in this strategy. They can be purchased at any point in the cycle as long as the valuation is attractive.

For both defensive and cyclical stocks, I narrow the field of options to include only high dividend yield or dividend growth names. That way, at all times, the portfolio throws off income that can be used either for spending or reinvestment. Since I am a younger investor, I use it only for reinvesting so as to take advantage of the magic of compounding.

Time the Cycle, Not the Market

It's true that it is extraordinarily difficult to "time the market" — that is, buy low and sell high. Most investors are not able to do this, either for psychological or financial reasons. Even many professional money managers are bad at this.

But the Galley-Ship Strategy does not require one to time the market per se. Rather, one simply needs to know generally where we are at in the market cycle and invest accordingly. In other words, when we are in recession or early in the market cycle, be looking to purchase cyclical stocks. When we are late in the cycle, be looking to sell cyclical stocks for attractive gains. And buy and hold defensive companies any time they appear to be a good value.

How do I determine where we are at in the market cycle?

Here are eight indicators which, in aggregate, give a rather clear picture of our current position in the cycle:

Level of corporate buybacks & dividends Corporate debt to GDP Shiller CAPE ratio Market cap to GDP Tobin's Q ratio Heavy truck sales Shiller national home price index Green Street Advisors' commercial property index

1. Corporate Buybacks & Dividends

Corporations have a bad habit of buying back the most shares and issuing the most dividends when the stock market is at its cyclical peak in terms of price. As we can see below, in 1999-2000 and 2006-2007, S&P 500 company share repurchases and dividends spiked. From one angle, you could argue that this happened at the most understandable time, as these were the points in the cycle when revenue growth and profitability were strongest. But from another angle, this happened at the most inopportune time, as companies should have been preparing in the good times for the inevitable downturns to come.

Source: Yardeni Research

Corporate management teams, like individual investors, tend not to build up rainy day funds when the sun is shining, so to speak, but rather spend it liberally, as if the good times were going to last forever. Large spikes in corporate buybacks and dividends tend to correspond to times when the economy can't get any better. These are also the times when YoY economic declines start to creep in.

A better measurement than total buybacks would be corporate buybacks to GDP. Looking only at S&P 500 companies, we find that in 2006, buybacks amounted to 3.1% of GDP. in 2007, they rose to 4.1% of GDP. Fast forward to 2017, when S&P 500 buybacks amounted to 2.8% of GDP. In 2018, they rose to 3.9% of GDP. In 2019, we should expect to see corporate buybacks as a percentage of GDP rise even more, perhaps even overtaking the 2007 high.

This, to me, signals that we are late in the market cycle.

2. Corporate Debt-to-GDP

Since the Federal Reserve began steadily pushing down interest rates starting in the mid-1980s, corporate debt to GDP has formed a clear cycle. Each peak and trough has been slightly higher than the last.

Source: DoubleLine

Corporate debt to GDP now sits at ~47% of GDP, which is higher than the ~45.5% reached at the previous peak in 2008. That was slightly higher than the 45% reached at the peak in 2001. And that was slightly higher than the ~43% reached at the peak in early 1991.

3. Shiller CAPE Ratio

Source: Multpl

As I pointed out in another article, corporate share buybacks are lowering the price-to-earnings (NYSE:PE) ratio and making the market look cheaper than it really is. We get a truer picture by looking at the Shiller-CAPE ratio, which uses inflation-adjusted earnings over the previous ten years. The current Shiller-CAPE ratio for the S&P 500 is 28.66, compared to an average of 16.62 and median of 15.72 since 1870.

According to this indicator, the S&P 500 is trading only a little below the peak hit in 1929.

4. Total Market Capitalization to GDP

This is Warren Buffett's favorite market valuation indicator. Here again we find a market that is priced quite richly:

Source: GuruFocus

This measurement shows a market valued higher than in 2007 and nearly as high as 2000. GuruFocus rates our current market "significantly overvalued" by this indicator.

5. Tobin's Q Ratio

The Tobin's Q ratio measures the total price of the stock market divided by the replacement cost of its component companies. Currently, this valuation metric is around the same level it was at in 1929 and 1937 and higher than it was in 1969. It was only higher in the Dotcom bubble of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Source: Advisor Perspectives

It took 29 years for the S&P 500 to again reach the highs set in 1929. It took 17 years for the S&P 500 to again reach the highs set in 1937. It took 24 years for the S&P 500 to again reach the highs set in 1968-1969. And it took 14 years for the S&P 500 to again reach the highs set in 2000.

6. Heavy Truck Sales

Heavy truck sales are highly cyclical and can act as a recessionary signal. They tend to peak and begin declining a year or so before recessions begin.

Data by YCharts

Currently, heavy truck sales have plateaued after peaking slightly below the peaks reached in 2000 and 2006. Notice that heavy truck sales dipped during the economic corrections experienced in 2013 and 2016.

While there hasn't be a fall in truck sales yet, this is an indicator to keep an eye on.

7. Case-Shiller National Home Price Index

The Case-Shiller national home price index (as of January 2019) is one way to gauge home valuations:

According to the index, aggregate US home prices surpassed their previous peak in the housing bubble of the mid-2000s in November 2016. When the housing bubble popped, home prices declined by 26%. Perhaps one piece of good news is that the run-up in home prices has not been as rapid or parabolic as it was from 2002 to 2007. It has rather been more steady, fueled today (as they were then) by low mortgage rates.

8. Green Street Advisors' Commercial Property Price Index

Green Street Advisors maintains an index for commercial real estate valuations called the Commercial Property Price Index (CPPI). It is indexed to 100 at the peak of commercial real estate values in 2007.

Source: Green Street Advisors

Here, again, we find a market that has risen strongly and surpassed its previous peak. Low interest rates have fueled sustained cap rate compression. As we can see, average prices for commercial real estate fell by around 37% from 2007 to 2009, although this calculation succumbs to the tyranny of averages. Some sectors fell much further than others.

According to the CPPI, commercial real estate today is valued around 33% higher than its previous cyclical peak in 2007.

Conclusion

The above eight indicators, taken in aggregate, paint a picture of an overvalued market toward the end of the cycle. Five of the indicators raise red flags, while heavy truck sales and the real estate valuation indicators each signal caution.

Real estate prices do appear subject to fall in the next recession, but since they are so tied to interest rates, another drop in rates will likely give it another boost. If interest rates are dropped and held at zero percent for an extended period, commercial real estate prices are sure to be bid back up and cap rates compressed further.

It has become clear that very low interest rates and quantitative easing (QE) can sustain high asset prices for long periods of time. In a world of lower-for-longer interest rates in which QE is likely to become a permanent fixture of monetary policy, investors need to adjust their mindset to understand that average market valuations will be higher so long these conditions last.

That said, even at these indefinitely higher average valuations, there are still peaks and troughs. It is important to recognize when we are closer to the peak than the trough, or vice versa. Today, by most measurements, we are nearer (or perhaps at) the peak than the trough. It's time to strategically sell cyclical stocks for those who are following the Galley-Ship Strategy. But when these measurements change and appear to be getting nearer to their trough, investors following this strategy should be ready to hold their breath and buy beaten-down cyclical names again.

But, as always, let the defensive stocks keep propelling the ship (portfolio) forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.