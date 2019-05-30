The Rally In Gasoline Is Exhausted

Over the past month, we’ve seen share prices of the United States Gasoline ETF (UGA) fall by 6%. What is particularly noteworthy about this decline is that it comes in the midst of the time of year in which gasoline prices are typically rising, and comes after a substantial run-up in price over the year. It is my belief that the bullish thesis which has been in place since about March of this year in the gasoline markets has reversed and the market is now bearish.

Prior Analysis

In a previous piece (written a month ago), I argued that the then-current environment favored purchasing gasoline due to a few key supply and demand variables. As I saw the market then, gasoline stocks were substantially undersupplied coming into a season in which demand is typically heightened. As I saw it, U.S. refineries were going to have to increase runs to supply the market with additional barrels, or we could potentially see price spikes in the gasoline markets. In this piece, I will revisit this fundamental thesis previously expounded and talk about what’s changed since then.

Roll Yield

When an investor purchases an ETF which gives exposure to futures, he or she needs to do a little examination into how the investment rolls exposure across futures contracts as time nears expiry. This process will result in something called roll yield, which is a source of gains or losses which arises from holding positions across the forward curve. I won’t dig into roll yield too deeply in this article, but the basic tendency of roll yield is that when the market is in backwardation, roll yield is positive, and the opposite is true for contango. For more on UGA's rolling strategy, see the fund's prospectus (hint - it’s basically just USO’s strategy but for RBOB).

In the gasoline markets, RBOB is seasonally in strong backwardation, which is a benefit for holders of UGA and a headwind that those shorting the instrument will have to overcome.

While the market remains in backwardation, the RBOB contracts held in the second month will tend to appreciate in value and trade up towards the prompt contract, resulting in a generally steady source of gains for those long the futures. In this article, I am arguing that the fundamentals have actually turned bearish for gasoline, and it bears noting that this short trade is in the face of backwardation (and therefore, positive roll).

Fundamentals

The fundamentals of gasoline have followed a very interesting progression this year, as seen in the year-to-date balance of inventories.

Through mid-February, gasoline witnessed one of the largest year-to-date builds seen in gasoline stocks in many years. This incredible build in stocks came on the back of the strongest refining utilization levels seen in many years during that period as refineries oversupplied the market.

Following the builds, the market witnessed an incredible surge in demand, leading to a reversal of the oversupply situation seen in the first two months. From February through May, inventories reversed their climb and ended up having one of the largest February-May draws ever seen. This reversal in inventories came largely due to very strong demand increase, as well as consistently strong exports through April.

However, over the past month, we have seen a very interesting breakdown in fundamentals, from which a bearish thesis has emerged. To understand and frame up this thesis, we first need to examine the regional gasoline cracks for the major trading hubs (Gulf Coast, New York Harbor, and Los Angeles).

As gasoline stocks drew down this year from February through early May, we witnessed the largest run-up in gasoline cracks in several years. The refining industry can be very complex with all of the various products created and managed, but the primary output by a large margin is gasoline. The economic incentives of gasoline typically give the marching orders to the complex as a whole. In other words, when the gasoline crack is strong, runs typically increase to capture these margins. Over the past few weeks, we have seen a noteworthy shift in refining runs in that, for various reasons, refineries are not acting upon higher cracks.

Normally, a situation in which the gas crack continues to climb but refineries don’t increase runs tends to result in higher runs at some point in the future. It’s hard to look at strong margins and sit on your hands. However, issues like extended turnarounds, preparations for IMO 2020, and weather-related events appear to have hampered refining output. While this demand has been hampered and low, cracks have stood strong near multi-year highs. However, this all changed over the last month as another source of supply stepped in with a fury: imports.

Since mid-March, we have seen a gradual trend of stronger imports in which almost every single week has been above the 5-year range or at least near its high. This trend was gloriously dramatized in the figures last week, with imports slamming to the highest level seen since 2011. The message from global markets is loud and clear: if U.S. refineries won’t satisfy U.S. demand, then foreign refineries will.

The time for the wide gas crack is over. Markets have demonstrated a growing willingness and ability to capture the high gas prices in the United States, and arbitrage opportunities from other countries are now in the money. As long as gasoline prices in the United States remain high, these movements and this trend of heightened imports will remain. In other words, the uptrend in gasoline is now over, and it’s time to sell or short UGA.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.