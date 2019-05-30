PacBio Shares Reflect Some Ongoing Worries About The Illumina Deal

With a deal price of $8 and an apparent standalone value of around $6.50, PacBio looks like an interesting speculation for those investors who can stomach the risk/volatility.

PacBio's recent financial performance has been weak, with customers likely holding off ahead of the commercial availability of the new Sequel II system and SMRT Cell 8M consumable.

Although Illumina (ILMN) reiterated during its first-quarter conference call that it expects its acquisition of Pacific Biosciences (PACB) (“PacBio”) to close around midyear, clearly the market is not wholly sold on that outcome, with the shares trading below $7 as of this writing. While we know that the FTC had a second round of questions for the company on the deal (disclosed by Illumina in conjunction with Q4’18 earnings) and the end of the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority Phase I review is coming up, neither PacBio nor Illumina has expressed any real concern that the deal won’t go through, and due diligence has continued to support the idea that the two companies really aren’t competitive in any meaningful sense.

I still believe the deal goes through, but it is arguably prudent to address what happens if the deal doesn’t happen. Assuming that PacBio would be entitled to a full breakup fee, I believe PacBio’s cash would be just barely sufficient, though the launch of the Sequel II and SMRT Cell 8M chip complicates discussions of cash burn. Given that I believe PacBio would be worth around $6.50 on a standalone basis, it’s hard for me to reconcile today’s price with the likely Illumina buyout and even the worst-case scenario of the deal collapsing.

Will The Deal Happen?

That’s the $1.2-billion question, right? When Illumina and PacBio announced the deal back in November of 2018, the mid-2019 closing date seemed to anticipate potential delays tied to regulatory oversight, and there has been a second round of questions from the U.S. FTC. At this point, though, neither company has signaled that a failure to close the deal is likely in their view, with Illumina reiterating on its first-quarter call that it expected a deal close around midyear.

At this point, the next major regulatory milestone would seem to be the June 18 deadline for the U.K.’s CMA Phase I investigation. It’s possible that the deal could move to a Phase 2 investigation, but “possible” does not mean “probable.” For both the U.K. and U.S. regulatory authorities, though, this remains a “we’ll know when we know” type of situation; assuming that CMA is satisfied with its Phase I investigation, a close around the end of June is at least possible.

While I previously mentioned some risk that the Chinese government could interfere in the deal (Chinese labs are major PacBio customers), that doesn’t seem to be the case so far – my call on that was never predicated on any actual antitrust concern, but rather the Chinese government being petulant given the ongoing trade dispute with the U.S. government.

I continue to believe that there really shouldn’t be any meaningful regulatory obstacle to this deal. Illumina is dominant in short-read sequencing, but its tools are not all that competitive or compelling in long-read applications and PacBio’s tools aren’t suited to short-read applications. PacBio’s share within long-read sequencing is harder to assess given that many of its competitors (like 10X Genomics and Oxford Nano) are not public, and Bionano (BNGO) (which isn’t a sequencing company, but would still compete for instrument/consumables dollars) isn’t really commercial yet.

What If The Deal Falls Through?

PacBio shares trade as though there is a meaningful risk of the Illumina deal falling through, so what happens if that’s the case?

PacBio’s recent financial performance has not been impressive, with first-quarter revenue missing expectations by over 20% on a 21% decline in instrument revenue and a 14% decline in consumables revenue. That followed a fourth quarter were overall revenue declined more than 20%.

I believe these weak revenue performances have largely been a product of customers holding off ahead of the commercial launch of the Sequel II system (officially launched on April 24) and the new SMRT Cell 8M chip. As the new 8M chip is a big step forward and requires a new system, there was little incentive to spend on older systems ahead of this launch. I do also believe that some customers could be taking a “wait and see” approach with the Illumina deal, with perhaps some customers concerned about PacBio’s long-term viability if the Illumina deal falls through.

I still believe that the SMRT Cell 8M is a major positive development, significantly improving system throughput and reducing the cost of sequencing. With the SMRT Cell 8M chip in play (assuming it works as advertised, which has always been an important “but…” where PacBio is concerned), PacBio will be an even more compelling option for applications like structural variant analysis, tumor diagnostics, and other sophisticated human genome applications.

PacBio’s technology is likewise highly leverageable in microbial research (its biggest use today, I believe) and agricultural research. With Calyxt (CLXT) having just marketed the first CRISPR-edited food product, I believe there will be growing demand for long-read sequencing tools in agricultural research (plant genomics can have ridiculously long repeating sequences, which foul up short-read approaches).

Without Illumina, and assuming that PacBio would be entitled to the full $98-million break-up fee, I believe the company could just make it to cash-flow positive without further dilutive funding. Of course, with PacBio looking to launch the Sequel II and SMRT 8M and make the most of those launches, “over-spending” on SG&A is certainly a possibility, so I don’t want to give the idea that PacBio has no liquidity/funding risk. If PacBio isn’t entitled to the full break-up fee, a capital raise would likely be required before the end of 2019.

The Outlook

I still believe PacBio could get to $300 million in revenue in 2023, but I’ve pushed my launch assumptions out a bit to reflect the weaker recent results and the “it’s always something…” history of this company. Maybe that seems flippant or unfair, but I believe erring on the side of caution is reasonable. I do expect PacBio to reach $100 million in revenue this year, almost $300 million in 2023, and a little under $600 million in 2028. I believe the company can be free-cash-flow positive at $200 million in revenue, and I still believe FCF margins here can be exceptionally strong at scale.

Using discounted cash flow and an EV/revenue approach, I believe PacBio’s standalone value is around $6.50. That assumes no future financing and also excludes a potential break-up fee from Illumina. On the EV/revenue side, I’m using a 6.5x multiple which seems reasonable given the revenue growth I expect. There’s a definite “show me” aspect to this story today, and a dissolution of the Illumina deal certainly wouldn’t help, but then I’d also note that life sciences tools companies can trade at higher premiums if/when the revenue growth materializes.

The Bottom Line

With the shares trading only a bit above my standalone fair value estimate and about 15% below the Illumina deal price, this is a more interesting situation than you normally find with about-to-be-bought companies. Of course, there is an ongoing risk that regulatory authorities block the deal, though I continue to believe that such a move isn’t supported by the facts of the case. Investors who can accept the risk may want to take a closer look, but I would again emphasize that while the fair value of PacBio appears to be around $6.50 on a go-it-alone basis, I would expect a steeper drop in the share price if/when the deal collapses and it would take some time for the shares to regain their footing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.