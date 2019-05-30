Mosaic: The Agricultural Bust Won't Last

The trade war and other issues have scared off investors, making Mosaic an ideal contrarian investment, as investors have mostly given up on commodity investments.

It's tough to be a farmer in America these days. The agricultural industry is currently in a five-year slump. US farmers, in particular, have been hit hard as countries like Russia and Brazil have boosted production in recent years. The trade war with China, a strong dollar, and an outbreak of swine flu in China have killed any enthusiasm in the industry. Years of record harvests from excellent growing conditions have created a long-lasting supply glut. Farmers are under financial pressure as corn and soybean prices have stayed depressed and bankruptcies have spiked.

Soybean Prices - 5-Year Historical Chart

(Source: Macrotrends)

Fertilizer companies have struggled, along with their customers. The long-term picture is more promising though. The world's population is set to expand by 2 billion people by 2050, and protein consumption is projected to rise along with the population increase. There is only so much arable land on the planet, and much of the demand increases will come from densely populated countries in Asia and arid regions like the Middle East.

With much of the developing world urbanizing, modern farming practices will have to be adopted to increase productivity. This is a shift which will have profound implications on global agricultural supply/demand dynamics.

The two women are among roughly 280 million people employed on farms in China, more than 100 times as many as in the U.S., according to government figures. Chinese agriculture is dominated by small farms with low crop yields; the average Chinese farm is less than two acres, according to experts - a stark contrast with 400 acres in the U.S.



With around a fifth of the world’s population and 10% of the world’s arable land, self-sufficiency in feeding China’s people remains a priority for Beijing, particularly for staples such as rice and wheat.

Fertilizer producers like The Mosaic Company (MOS) are ideally positioned to benefit from this. The modern agricultural system is built on the use of fertilizers, and Mosaic is an important miner of two of the three critical nutrients: phosphate and potash. The industry is cyclical, so if the supply situation shifts and prices move higher, demand for fertilizer will accelerate like during the most recent boom. Supply will be constrained, especially for potash, as it takes years to bring a new mine on-line. While farming can be done around the world, there are only a few places where potash can be mined. Additionally, while phosphate is more plentiful, it's more economical to mine it close to where energy prices are lower. Mosaic has carefully positioned itself with its potash and phosphate mines in North America and a leading position in Brazil.

With it trading below book value, I've bought a sizable position for my portfolio recently. It may underperform the market for some time with the end to the trade war nowhere in sight, but on a three-to-five year timeline, I expect the stock price to substantially outperform. Commodities continue to be one of the few sectors where I'm able to find attractive valuations currently. Consequently, I'm prepared to underperform the market and add to my position as I wait for the rebound.

Potash Outlook

Potassium chloride, or potash, is usually mined deep underground. It's typically used in large, modern agricultural markets like the US and Brazil. According to potash miner Nutrien (NTR), it plays an important role in improving root strength in plants and with water utilization and disease resistance. Production is primarily concentrated in Canada, Belarus, and Russia, and Canada has the world's largest global reserves. Mosaic's potash mines are primarily located in Canada, and the company accounts for approximately 13% of estimated global annual potash production.

Global production is concentrated among a few miners. Countries with huge populations like China, with little or no reserves, have to import their needs. It takes significant time and cost to develop new mines, and there has been little added supply from new projects. Potash prices have remained depressed in recent years throughout the slump, but demand growth has been strong, particularly in emerging markets.

(Source: Nutrien Annual Report 2018)

Nutrien and Mosaic form a cartel called Canpotex which sells their potash products internationally, giving the companies significant bargaining power when prices rise.

Phosphate Outlook

The other nutrient Mosaic mines is phosphate. It's the largest integrated phosphate producer in the world, and the world's second-largest miner of phosphate rock (exuding China) and the largest miner in the US.

(Source: Nutrien Annual Report 2018)

While China dominates, its production has started declining recently. Its lack of energy resources put it at a fundamental disadvantage. Ammonia is used in phosphate and is energy-intensive to produce. China has had to rely on coal for its energy supply. With pollution issues, it has been limiting coal production in recent years, causing energy costs to rise.

Ammonia production has become very competitive in the US, as low natural gas prices give US producers an edge. There are few barriers to entry in producing ammonia, so being close to a cheap energy supply is crucial to being competitive.

Phosphate rock, while more plentiful than potash, can only mined in a limited number of locations around the world. The Middle East and North Africa have significant deposits of phosphate rock, especially Morocco, and they have been increasing supply recently. This has put pressure on China as it struggles to remain competitive.

Natural gas can represent up to 60 percent to 80 percent of the cash cost of producing a tonne of ammonia, and a low-cost and reliable source of feedstock is therefore imperative. Having reliable production assets located in key consuming regions is also advantageous as the risk and cost of transportation is significantly reduced.

As Mosaic's management explained, it makes little sense for China to be exporting phosphate.

And then secondly, despite the fact that exports were up, we do think there are some real significant transitions taking place in the Chinese industry. We know that new taxes and regulations took hold last year, we think that has increased production cost $10 to $15 per tonne. So it's lifted the entire industry cost curve.



Secondly, we know rock production this year is down 25% to 30%. As a consequence, a lot of the formerly integrated producers are now non-integrated producers, so you've really had a big increase in the upper end of the cost curve... we do think current prices in China are close to marginal cost.

While China may still try to prop up exports, the costs of doing so are clearly a problem. The evidence is already apparent in the slide in production. Mosaic's management indicated that production had peaked at 22 million tonnes a few years ago and is now closer to 16 million tonnes. If China continues to struggle, the company, with its low-cost mines and geographic advantage, is positioned to benefit.

Valuation

What makes the risk-reward so compelling on this investment is Mosaic's distressed valuation. It trades for less than book value.

Data by YCharts

The company's EV-to-revenues ratio is near a decade low despite signs of a rebound.

Data by YCharts

It's further undervalued because revenue growth has been negative for parts of the downturn. A rebound in pricing would lead to significant revenue growth. Gross profit margin and operating margin have started to recover, but are still at basically the lowest level in the last 10 years.

Currently, the company's expenses are higher than normal as it integrates its recent acquisition in Brazil. With the recent dam failure by Vale (VALE), costs are further elevated by spending needed to ensure its dams are in compliance with Brazil's new regulations. The company has had to shut down some production and ship phosphate rock from its mine in Florida, which is costly to do.

Mosaic continues to make money and issued a 2019 adjusted EBITDA guidance with a range of $2.2-2.4 billion. Its enterprise value is just over 11 billion, so it's reasonably priced based on adjusted earnings, despite being in a cyclical downturn. Normally, I don't like using adjusted numbers, but Mosaic's costs are clearly elevated temporarily this year. The company is in great financial shape with a current ratio of 1.73.

Conclusion

Global grain stocks have been declining, as demand remains strong. If the coming growing seasons are less accommodating, supply will become an issue again. Already this year, flooding in farming areas in the US is disrupting planting season. Record yields will likely revert to the mean in time. And the bust could quickly turn into a boom given demand trends.

With the majority of Mosaic's revenue coming from outside the US, any weakness in the dollar will improve results. Corn and soy bean prices are still depressed, so it will likely take time for enthusiasm to return to the sector. With the company accounting for an estimated 73% of North American annual production of concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and approximately 40% of estimated annual potash production, it's positioned to benefit when the upturn comes, and I'm willing to wait for that to happen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MOS, NTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.