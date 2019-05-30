Macerich: 7.5% Yield From World-Class Malls

There is some risk of more significant closings, but nothing MAC can't handle.

Mr. Market is full of fear over the "retail apocalypse," yet occupancy declines have been temporary as new tenants are quickly found.

Macerich (MAC) has been perhaps the most frustrating position in my portfolio over the past two years. I consider myself a patient investor, and willing to ride out very large price swings that can be brought on by an emotional and sometimes irrational market.

It isn't the volatility that bothers me. I've held my share of investments through 75%+ downswings. Focusing on the dividend, the cash flow remains stable and the dividends are actually 5% higher than they were when I first invested.

MAC continues to produce very solid numbers, demonstrates strong fundamentals, but is trading at the lowest levels since 2010.

Fundamentals

Despite popular belief, malls remain a source of strong retail sales. This is especially true for MAC, which has cultivated a premium portfolio with 30 of their 45 malls producing over $500/square foot in retail sales.

In Q1 2019, MAC's average increased to $746, 13% higher than Simon Property Group's (SPG) $660. Among public REITs, only Taubman (TCO) averages higher sales at $832/square foot.

Higher tenant sales are important because it is strongly correlated with higher rents. The higher sales a location produces, the more tenants are willing to concede to increasing rents. Tenants want to be in places where they can sell a lot of their product!

MAC's base rent in Q1 was up to $60.74/square foot. Compared to $54.34 for SPG and $62.16 for TCO's US centers.

Occupancy remains similarly strong, with a slight step back to 94.7% in Q1 of 2019. This is partially due to seasonality and partially due to a number of bankruptcies. It is no secret that retail has been going through a massive number of store closings over the last 3 years.

Despite that, occupancy has remained in the 95-96% range, while tenants sales are increasing and average rent is increasing. Fundamentally, MAC is just fine and can reasonably expect that same-store results will continue to be positive. MAC's declining revenues can be directly attributed to them selling 22 (nearly 1/3rd) of their centers since 2013.

Tenants

Apparel has long been a cornerstone in the mall world. For decades, the mall has been where people went shopping for clothes. While the mantra coming from the landlords is that they are moving away from apparel, apparel tenants are still very substantial.

As I write this article, apparel retailers are down across the board as "disappointing" earnings results are reported from Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), Capri Holdings (CPRI), Foot Locker (FL), J.C. Penney (JCP) and others. Fears that tariffs could have a substantial impact on apparel companies are in the headlines, pouring further fuel on the fire.

It is important for investors to separate what could potentially impact the landlord, from what impacts the tenant. While it is best for everyone if a tenant is experiencing high growth and expanding left and right, landlords only have second-hand exposure to tenant problems. What is an issue for a tenant (and more specifically investors in the tenant) is not necessarily a problem for the landlord.

Let's look at some of these recent earnings reports.

Abercrombie

Source: ANF Press Release

ANF had disappointing comparable sales, but when we look under the surface we find that in the US, comps were up 4%. It was the international segment which took it on the chin. So if ANF is going to decide to throw in the towel in some locations, which stores are they more likely to close? The ones growing at 4%, or the ones shrinking at 4%?

Source: ANF Investor Presentation

ANF intends on opening 40 new stores, with "up to 40" closures. So total store count is going to remain the same to slightly positive.

Remodeling is always positive for the landlord, remodeled stores are going to be more attractive and are geared towards promoting concepts that the consumers have been finding more appealing. A mall with several newly remodeled stores is going to feel more hip and happening, improving the ambiance of the mall.

"Right-sizing" is a way of saying they are moving into smaller spaces. One of the major changes we have seen in retail is that larger stores with tons of inventory are no longer as efficient as they once were.

On the surface, this might appear to be negative for mall landlords. It does reduce the total number of square feet that a tenant is renting. On the other hand, landlords can charge higher rents per square foot for smaller spaces. If a Hollister store is being reduced to use half the space, the landlord is going to charge a higher per square foot rate, plus if the rightsizing occurs mid-lease, ANF will be paying a partial termination charge.

The landlord will then build a new dividing wall (relatively inexpensive) and have a new space to lease. It is an upfront expense, and there could be some downtime, but over the long term, the landlord will have two spaces that will pay higher rent in aggregate.

With the concept of "omni-channel" retailing that seeks to integrate internet and brick & mortar retail, demand for small mall space is rising, while demand for large space is declining.

Capri Holdings

CPRI is experiencing a dramatic decline in share price as their guidance is for flat EPS over the next year. CPRI recently acquired Versace, which was dilutive to EPS - that is a classic example of a CPRI investor problem, not a landlord problem.

For mall owners, the biggest negative news in the release is that 150 of their 853 Michael Kors brand stores will be closing in 2019 and 2020. As of now, it is uncertain whether any of those locations will be in MAC malls.

However, even as CPRI is closing Michael Kors stores, they state that they are dedicated to substantially growing their other brands.

Looking ahead, Fiscal 2020 will be an investment year for our group, and we believe our initiatives will deliver strong revenue growth for Capri Holdings. Longer term, our three brands position Capri Holdings to accelerate revenue from $6 billion to $8 billion dollars, which will be led by Versace and Jimmy Choo, with Michael Kors remaining a strong foundation for Capri Holdings. We expect to grow Versace from $900 million to $2 billion dollars in revenue, expand Jimmy Choo from nearly $600 million to $1 billion in revenue, while building Michael Kors from $4.5 billion to $5.0 billion in revenue.

To achieve these goals, CPRI is going to need to expand their footprint. We can expect that CPRI will be announcing store openings in the next year or two. In the earnings call, they announced they would be expanding Versace by 30 stores this year plus 30 new Jimmy Choo stores.

This is what we often see among retailers, they cut back one brand that is becoming less popular, while building out brands that are demonstrating better trends. These changes cost money for the retailer but have relatively little impact on the landlord. This year, they will have a net decrease of 40 stores, in future years that will likely turn to a net increase.

The impact on any specific mall REIT is going to vary. MAC, with malls that have very strong sales, in premium locations is likely to experience a lower percentage of the store closings, while benefiting from a higher percentage of store openings.

Foot Locker

FL reported strong comp sales, with their physical store comparables up 2.9%. Foot Locker US was up mid-single digits, and Champs Sports in the US was up double digits.

Source: Foot Locker

FL continues to be a net closer of stores, though the pace has slowed down with a net reduction of only 20 stores. The count for US stores was 23 closures and 12 openings, for a net reduction of only 11 stores.

If their same-store comps remain strong, we can expect expansion in the future. Especially with one of their major competitors, Payless ShoeSource, liquidating.

J. C. Penney

JCP is a major anchor in malls and there is no question that it is struggling. It has routinely had declining sales and Q1 of 2019 was no different. JCP expects comps for 2019 to be down 6%, and many analysts believe that is optimistic.

Like Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) before J. C. Penney, JCP has failed to modernize and their large stores are no longer attractive to consumers.

Source: J. C. Penney

The saving grace for JCP is that they have plenty of liquidity and no significant debt for the next 4 years. However, conveniently cut off from the above graph is over $2 billion that they have maturing in 2023.

JCP has time to turn things around, however, it is definitely not a sure thing. They will need to demonstrate some significant improvement if they expect to be able to refinance their 2023 debt.

JCP is an issue that could impact mall REITs if they eventually follow in SHLDQ's footsteps. The positive is that any bankruptcy filing is extremely unlikely before 2023, which will be after the redevelopment of Sears space is substantially complete.

Conclusion

MAC is trading as if we are already deep into a recession. Fundamentally, MAC's malls are among the strongest in the country, consistently reporting increasing sales and more importantly, increasing rents.

MAC has experienced a decline in revenue and a corresponding decline in FFO; those declines are primarily attributable to property dispositions and the interruption in cash flow from tenant bankruptcies due to the time it takes to backfill.

MAC is backfilling the properties, as evidenced by maintaining occupancy in the 94-96% range, despite a substantial number of store closings. Additionally, rental spreads continue to be 11%, meaning we can expect to continue to see growth in average rent.

Retail is going through a major change, as retailers struggle to find the best balance integrating internet technology into their sales efforts, while still providing the benefits of physical locations like the ability to view/test the product and attracting consumers who might be walking by to go to other stores.

Some retailers are doing better than others, but fear is rampant. It is unjustified, as demonstrated above, some retailers are expanding and many of the store closures are offset.

Internet-based retailers are expanding into brick & mortar. Among their tenants, MAC has Amazon (AMZN) UnTuckit, Shinola Detroit, NAADAM, Peloton, Bonobos, and Indochino. These digitally native brands are looking to expand to have a physical presence. Some will fail, others will thrive to become the brand names of tomorrow.

Another new major tenant for MAC is Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), which is now leasing 584,000 square feet of One Westside, a joint venture development for which MAC has retained 96,000 square feet that will be developed into entertainment/retail.

Internet companies are not replacing B&M, they are becoming the next big tenants. The great part about being a landlord is that a failing tenant is a temporary inconvenience. Once you get them out and bring someone new in, it is no longer your problem. With strong sales, MAC malls are just prime real estate, they are some of the best-performing malls in the world. Demand for leasing the space is strong and will remain strong. One day, the market will realize it.

