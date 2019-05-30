Star Bulk: Can't Stop, Won't Stop

SBLK is poised to dominate peers in all types of markets, yet they still trade at more than a 40% discount to net asset values ("NAV").

SBLK has embarked on a major scrubber installation program to comply with upcoming IMO 2020 regulations. They are installing scrubbers on 100% of their vessels.

They added 11 new vessels in exchange for $80M in cash and 4.5M shares. This transaction is slightly accretive on per-share metrics and further enhances SBLK's scale.

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) is a dry bulk pureplay, which has further expanded their fleet to 120 vessels after a recent acquisition.

Company & Earnings Overview

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) is a dry bulk pureplay; inclusive of their latest announced acquisition, SBLK's fleet has grown to 120 controlled vessels with 13.1M tons of combined cargo capacity. Their fleet has expanded considerably in the past year, with four total sets of acquisitions since early 2018, which now places SBLK as the largest publicly-traded dry bulk company.

Other companies in the sector will benefit as a result of this consolidation, especially firms with hefty exposure to the larger vessels sizes. These include Golden Ocean (GOGL), Genco Shipping (GNK), Seanergy Maritime (SHIP), Navios Maritime Holdings (NM), Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), Scorpio Bulkers (SALT), Safe Bulkers (SB), and Eagle Bulk (EGLE).

Recent Earnings- Slight Miss, but Strong Relative Q2 Guidance

SBLK recently reported their Q1-19 results on May 22, posting an adjusted loss of $0.06 backed by time-charter equivalent ("TCE") rates of $10,624/day. This compared to my personal expectations for a 2-4 cent profit on an $11k TCE, so the Q1-19 results themselves were a slight disappointment. This slippage was partially due to a slight TCE miss, but was primarily impacted by lower utilization (96.5%) due to drydockings along with higher related expenses associated with scrubber and ballast water treatment capex.

Their forward guidance was the best part of the report. They managed to fix 76% of the fleet just above $10k/day, including a skew towards open Cape/Newcastle days with 69% fixed at $10,152. I expect them to achieve closer to $14k for those ships and $11k for the remaining midsize days, which should give us a Q2 result in flattish territory with Q1. This should give SBLK around $20M in positive cash generation as compared to our previous concerns that cash flow could turn negative for Q2.

Source: Star Bulk Carriers, Q1-19 Earnings Report, highlights added

100% Scrubber-Equipped Fleet!

The most interesting part of SBLK, beyond their market leading scale, is that they will have 100% of their fleet (120 vessels) equipped with scrubbers by 2020, including 101 installations during 2019, 40 of which should already be complete.

Source: Star Bulk Carriers, Q1-19 Presentation, Slide 7

This is a significant capex spend, with $176M currently earmarked. Furthermore, they have already guided for 100% scrubbers installed on their recently acquired fleet, with an implied capex spend of $20M, bringing SBLK's total scrubber investment to $200M.

If fuel spreads are reasonably strong (i.e., $200+ per ton between compliant-fuel blends and traditional high-sulfur fuels), SBLK is set to make a killing(relative to peers) in the market during 2020. They acted first and have secured installation berths for nearly the entire fleet, prior to 2020. This is difficult to do with most yards fully booked until at least mid to late 2020 at this point in time.

Recent Vessel Acquisition & Economics

Star Bulk announced yet another fleet acquisition on May 27, adding a total of 11 vessels for a purchase price of $139.5M, split between $80M in cash and 4.5M common shares. With this PR, SBLK is essentially marking a NAV of $13.20/sh, which compares to my estimate of $13.08. We should note that my NAV figures are more conservative since I have not yet added a fleet premium for the 100%-scrubber equipped status.

For the fleet acquisition itself, SBLK claims the fleet was valued at $139.5M. This compares to a VesselsValue level of $138M (the "Cepheus" is not included with the original report; $126M + $12M = $138M).

Source: VesselsValue, Delphin Shipping Fleet Valuation, May 27, 2019

Using $138M as the marker, this would value SBLK's issued shares at $12.88 ($138M - $80M cash / 4.5M shares), still a 74% premium to the heavily discounted closing price on May 24 ($7.42) before the deal closed.

Combined Scrubber Capex & Benefits

Capex will be nearly $200M for the entire program, and I estimate the net value accretion (i.e., net of the $200M capex) could range from around $0 (at $150/ton or less) to up to $400M (approx. $300/ton). In the latter scenario, which would drive SBLK to massive free cash generation, the scrubber investment alone would add over $4/sh to NAV. Returns in a $400-500/ton margin environment (bullish spectrum, very unlikely) are simply off the charts. The relative economics are shown below:

Source: Star Bulk Carriers, April 2019 Presentation, Slide 10

I've recently moved our 'fair value' estimate from $12.00 to $13.00, reflecting current NAV, but again, I think this is a very conservative angle to NAV. Even in current weak market conditions, we could be looking at a $15+ NAV by next spring if fuel spreads are $200/ton or larger.

On the latest conference call, management expects we'll see just 10-15% of global Capesizes ready with scrubbers on January 1, 2020 (moving towards 25-30% overall by 2021), and of course the uptake in midsized vessels is much smaller on average. SBLK is set to dominate here with nearly their entire fleet set to go on January 1.

Capital Allocation Commentary

Star Bulk has been repurchasing shares, but they have been more limited recently, just achieving a purchase of about 1.5M shares at an average of $7.45, mostly in April, before pausing again. This was likely due to significant net capex requirements in Q1-19 combined with the overhang of the ERS put options for those 4 vessels. As shown below, the scrubber capex was front-loaded prior to financing.

SBLK now has $23M in 'bonus' liquidity as remaining financing clearly outpaces remaining capex, (Q2-19 through mid-20 cumulative) plus they will release another $9M with the latest acquisition. Will SBLK use this $32M in excess cash to repurchase more shares?

Source: Star Bulk Carriers, Q1-19 Presentation, Slide 8

Unfortunately (at least for now), management is focused on balance sheet leverage and will not be repurchasing unless they can sell ships in the open market. This is a huge wasted opportunity, but Hamish does leave the door open to some accretive vessel sales.

Source: Star Bulk Carriers, Q1-19 Conference Call Transcript

Q1-19 Earnings: Focus Question Review

As part of our earnings coverage at Value Investor's Edge, we provide preview coverage and full reviews for over 50 firms in the maritime shipping sector. The following reflects part of our earnings review.

1. Full repurchases continuing? SBLK’s initial repurchases have been fairly steady, but still a small percentage of the overall company.

Unfortunately, despite freeing up $32M of 'bonus' liquidity between the scrubber financing timing and the latest fleet acquisition, SBLK is concerned about balance sheet leverage and will not be pursuing additional repurchases unless they are able to sell a few assets.

This is a huge missed opportunity in my view, but investors who share bullish share-metric valuations can increase their allocations as they see fit. I view SBLK as the highest quality name in the dry bulk space, and I expect their scrubber program to lead to considerable gains in 2020-2021.

2. Scrubber related coverage? Will SBLK pursue some potential scrubber-related charter coverage for some of their attractive modern vessels? They are bullish on the fuel spreads and potential market disruption, but perhaps they can lock some vessels in at a benchmark index plus a spread?

SBLK hasn't chartered any of their vessels out yet and it looks like they are set to simply play the markets. Considering they have already allocated 100% of the required equity for the program and all remaining installations are fully financed, there is no hurry here to get charter cover.

Conclusion & Fair Value Estimate

SBLK's Q1-19 earnings themselves were a bit weaker, but the Q2-19 guidance was solid and most of the weaker earnings are due to scrubber offhire and related costs. The entire dry bulk sector trades at unhealthy weak valuations, but SBLK is by far the premium company here, and over a 40% discount to NAV doesn't make any sense.

Management is cautious about their leverage, but at 52% D/A, this isn't a considerable issue for them, especially since they have zero net capex required throughout the end of 2020. The downside is that we aren't likely to see more repurchases, so this one is a 'wait and see' for the cash flow situation. I've recently increased my 'fair value estimate' from $12.00 to $13.00, reflecting improved NAV and their excellent progress with scrubber financing.

The latest vessel acquisition is only slightly accretive on per-share metrics, as they continue a similar leverage ratio (59% implied versus 52% D/A for the entire company), but it clearly improves their market-leading scale and solidifies SBLK as the best choice for further consolidation and institutional investment.

Record Value Opportunity Deep value means you're going against the market, which also opens major opportunities. The last time valuations were this skewed was late-2015 and Value Investor's Edge did exceptionally well. History is rhyming in 2019; relative values are the best. Members of Value Investor's Edge receive first look at new coverage and changes to model portfolios. We offer live trackers and a proprietary analytics platform. As of May 29, our models are +16% YTD compared to the Russell (+10%) and industry-comp $SEA (+4%). 90%+ of research is fully exclusive. Join us with a free two-week trial membership!



Disclosure: I am/we are long SBLK, GNK, SALT, NMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.