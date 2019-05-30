Intel Sees Project Funding On Horizon As Semiconductor Sector Gets Hammered

Meanwhile, muni bonds have been recently enjoying a solid run of fund inflows, despite recent market weakness.

The proposed deal emerges at a volatile time for the semiconductor sector, amid heightened uncertainties over U.S.-China trade negotiations, with several domestic tech firms caught up further in the fray.

Proceeds from the sale are pegged for funding the costs of acquisition, construction and installation of certain sewage and wastewater treatment facilities associated with Intel’s local semiconductor manufacturing factories.

Municipal bond investors will likely be eyeing the potential sale of $500 million worth of revenue bonds, earmarked by Chandler, Arizona’s Industrial Development Authority, to help bolster Intel’s chipmaking plants.

$500 Million Industrial Development Revenue Bonds, Series 2019, on Tap

Municipal bond investors will likely be eyeing the potential sale of $500 million worth of revenue bonds, earmarked by Chandler, Arizona’s Industrial Development Authority, to help bolster Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) chipmaking plants in the state.

The Industrial Development Authority of the City of Chandler, Arizona aims to issue $500 million of industrial revenue bonds, with proceeds pegged for funding the costs of acquisition, construction and installation of certain sewage and wastewater treatment facilities associated with Intel’s local semiconductor manufacturing factories.

Under the terms of a loan agreement struck between Intel and the City of Chandler dated as of June 1, 2019, the chipmaker will hold the responsibility for the payment of the bonds over a 30-year period.

The deal is being lead-managed by BofA Merrill Lynch, with Squire Patton Boggs (US) acting as legal counsel.

Fab Factory

Intel had announced in February 2017 that it planned to pour more than $7 billion to complete its Fab 42 semiconductor factory in the City of Chandler, with aims to use a 7 nanometer (NM) manufacturing process, as well as create over 10,000 jobs in the state.

The unemployment rate in Arizona has eased slightly to 4.9% from 5.1% since then Intel CEO Brian Krzanich made his statement at the White House, together with President Donald Trump.

In August of that same year the Intel chief had resigned from the Trump Administration’s American Manufacturing Council, citing the “serious harm” stoked by a divided political climate that has helped to sideline “the important mission of rebuilding America’s manufacturing base.”

Semiconductor Space Sours

Meanwhile, the proposed industrial revenue bond transaction emerges at a volatile time for the semiconductor sector, amid heightened uncertainties over U.S.-China trade negotiations, with several domestic tech firms caught up further in the fray.

It appears conducting business in China has become more sensitive for many of the largest U.S. tech companies, given the harsh spotlight thrown on to Shenzhen-based telecoms equipment and consumer electronics manufacturer Huawei.

Firms such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Alphabet’s Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), among others, are likely to face diminished growth prospects amid what may be a protracted period of confrontation and volatility in the region.

The unease in the market, spawned in large part by the two world powers, has generally spurred a downturn in the semiconductor space, with the PHLX Semiconductor Sector (SOX) having shed a little more than 14.5% over about a one-month period to May 20.

Earlier in May, Rareview Macro strategists noted that a U.S. ban on the sale of products to Huawei will pose a “significantly larger” economic disruption than that of the trade war.

They pointed out that South Korea – the epicenter of the technology ecosystem – saw its KOSPI Index undergo the “largest negative risk-adjusted return across global equities,” while the country’s three-year and 10-year government bonds, back to back, “had the largest positive risk-adjusted returns across global fixed income.”

Rareview added, “what this tells us is that semiconductors are today’s swing vote.”

Against this backdrop, Intel’s stock has plunged nearly 25.5%, in line with the drop in SOX, and following a fall in earnings for the company’s first quarter of 2019.

In that period, Intel’s earnings fell 6% year on year to $0.87 per share and the company lowered its prior full-year guidance.

Intel CEO Bob Swan said that, looking ahead, “we’re taking a more cautious view of the year, although we expect market conditions to improve in the second half.”

Investors will likely be eyeing further correlations in the semiconductor space among South Korea’s KOSPI, SOX and Chinese and U.S. tech companies, including Intel, for further signs of deterioration as trade talk tensions mount.

Muni Market Flows

In the meantime, the muni bond market has been recently enjoying a solid run of fund inflows despite recent weakness in the market.

Analysts at Janney Montgomery observed a “weaker tone” on Tuesday, with AAA benchmarks underperforming the broader U.S. Treasury market. They witnessed a three-month high in bid wanted amounts that amounted to $1.3 billion but see “no sign of fund inflows slowing.”

In fact, for the week ended May 15, Thomson Reuters/Lipper U.S. Fund Flows reported a net inflow of roughly $1.25 billion into municipal bond funds – not including ETFs such as the iShares National Muni Bond fund (NYSEARCA:MUB) and the Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond fund (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

After a recent mild dip, both MUB and VTEB were on the upswing intraday Wednesday, with slight gains that brought the two ETFs back up to around $112.32 and $52.66, respectively, according to the IBKR Trader Workstation.

Note: This material was originally published on IBKR Traders' Insight on May 22, 2019.

The analysis in this material is provided for information only and is not and should not be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security. To the extent that this material discusses general market activity, industry or sector trends or other broad-based economic or political conditions, it should not be construed as research or investment advice. To the extent that it includes references to specific securities, commodities, currencies, or other instruments, those references do not constitute a recommendation by IBKR to buy, sell or hold such investments. This material does not and is not intended to take into account the particular financial conditions, investment objectives or requirements of individual customers. Before acting on this material, you should consider whether it is suitable for your particular circumstances and, as necessary, seek professional advice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: I am receiving compensation from my employer to produce this material.