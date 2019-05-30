How To Calculate Dividend Per Share

One important thing for investors to know is how to calculate a company's dividend per share. I have been one of the longest-running contributors here focusing on dividend-paying stocks as well as offer an additional service for individuals looking to earn an income off of the energy sector so it makes some sense for me to discuss this. Investing in dividend-paying stocks has become an especially appealing strategy for many investors in recent years due to the increasing number of retirees out there that want to supplement their social security or pension incomes without having to rely on always being able to sell the stocks in their portfolios to someone else at ever higher prices. As we learned in the fourth quarter of 2018, it is not always possible to do that. So, let us have a look at how to calculate dividends per share as that is an essential skill for those looking to utilize a dividend investing strategy.

How To Find The Dividend Payment On A Web Page?

The first source that many investors go to when researching a stock is the stock quote page on a web site like Seeking Alpha. On this page, one will find things such as the price of the stock, its 52-week high and low prices, and various news articles and analyses on the company. Most importantly for our purposes, these quotes also usually include the dividend per share. As an example, let us take a look at Seeking Alpha's stock quote for one of the most popular dividend-paying companies, ExxonMobil (XOM). Here it is:

Here we can see that ExxonMobil pays a forward dividend of $3.28 per share. So, if someone wanted ExxonMobil to pay them $328 in four installments over the course of a year (most companies pay their dividends in this manner) then they can buy 100 shares of the company's stock for a total cost of $8,173. For many investors, this information is enough. However, these websites do not always have the correct data, although they usually do for popular and heavily-covered stocks like ExxonMobil.

A more reliable source of information about a company's dividend can be found on the company's own web site. Most companies have an investor relations department that has information about the firm, including its dividend. ExxonMobil is one of them and its web site about its dividend can be found here. This page also states the most recently announced dividend:

Here we can see that ExxonMobil will pay a dividend of $0.82 per share owned. We also see a few dates listed with terms that every dividend investor should know. The most important of these is the ex-dividend date, which is the day on which the shares begin trading without the right to receive the dividend. What this means is that if you want ExxonMobil to pay you that $0.82 per share, you must own the stock when the market closes on the day before the ex-dividend date. In this case, that would be Thursday, February 7, 2019. This is simply the arbitrary date that ExxonMobil has set to close its books on who to send the dividend to. You may freely sell the shares on or after the ex-dividend date and you will still receive the $0.82 per share.

How To Do This Better? Look At The Financial Statements

Admittedly, for many investors this information is enough. However, I will argue that it should not be because many companies actually pay out higher dividends than they can really afford. This may be due to management wanting to avoid the share price decline that usually comes from a dividend cut or wanting to avoid the consequences to their careers if a company that formerly had a solid track record of increasing its payments annually suddenly had to stop. Management may also think that the company will be able to turn itself around before the unaffordability of the dividend becomes a problem. Whatever the reason, investors should have some knowledge of how to read a company's financial statements in order to identify potential problems like this.

While a complete lesson in understanding financial statements is beyond the scope of this article, I will discuss how to calculate a dividend per share from these statements. To begin, we will need copies of the company's balance sheet and statement of cash flows. The easiest way to obtain these is in the company's most recent 10-Q filing with the SEC, which can be obtained directly from the agency's EDGAR system or, in many cases, from the company's investor relations web site. Seeking Alpha also posts the filings from some companies on the stock quote page. One thing to note here though is that a company will actually file a 10-K with the agency after the fourth quarter instead of a 10-Q. So, if the latest 10-K is newer than the latest 10-Q, you will want to use that for the purposes of calculating the dividend per share.

How To Calculate The Dividend Payment

The basic formula to calculate dividend per share is total amount paid divided by total shares outstanding. Let us take a look at how to calculate this in practice with our example of ExxonMobil. As of the time of writing, ExxonMobil's most recent company report is its 2018 10-K form, which can be found here. The information that we need is found in the Consolidated Financial Statements, which begin on page 66. On the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows, in the Financial Activities section, we can see that ExxonMobil paid $13.798 billion to its common shareholders. This is the first part of the formula. On the Consolidated Balance Sheet, in the Equity section, we can see that the company has issued 8.019 billion shares of common stock with 3.782 billion shares sitting in its own treasury as of December 31, 2018. This means that there are 4.239 billion shares trading on the open market. $13.798 billion/4.239 billion is $3.26 per share ($0.815 per quarter), which is very close to the value that we saw stated on the company's Seeking Alpha quote page. The slight difference can be explained by the fact that the dividend paid in February 2018 was $0.77 per share and ExxonMobil, like most companies, has its number of shares outstanding vary slightly throughout a typical year as executives exercise stock options or the company buys back its own stock. Admittedly, it will not often be necessary to calculate a company's dividend per share by hand like this as the information is generally readily available online but it is still a good skill to have if for no other reason than it gives some practice at understanding financial statements.

Conclusion

In conclusion, it is important for income investors to know how to determine a company's dividend per share. This is because this will tell us how many shares we need to own in order to receive a desired level of income. In this article, we reviewed three different ways to do this, including one method that does not require you to depend on data providers. I hope that this has proven helpful as you seek to increase your wealth through dividends!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.