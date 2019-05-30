Financial Advisors | Portfolio Strategy | Podcasts

The Asset Allocator: Commodity Spike Was Foreseeable (Podcast)

Corn prices have jumped to a three-year high amid extreme wet weather.

USDA data two months ago that suggested there was nothing to worry about today confirm that there was something to worry about.

Traders seemed unbothered by Midwest flooding in early April, but their complacency has ended and several wheat and corn ETFs are up over 10% in the past four weeks.

Corn prices have jumped to three-year high amid extreme wet weather. USDA data two months ago that suggested there was nothing to worry about today confirm that there was something to worry about, as we noted in a podcast on April 1.

This brief podcast (3:37) argues that the key issue of concern to investors amidst this commodity spike is inflation protection. Owning commodity futures is one way to hedge this risk; those uninterested in fine-tuning their portfolios could rely on cash and gold to get them through the market’s tantrums.

