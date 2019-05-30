Diamond S Shipping: Insiders Buying This Diamond In The Rough

Product markets are set to run strong in 2020. If this happens, DSSI could return significant profits. The CEO is buying in the open market. Why aren't you?

DSSI trades at a 35% discount to net asset value compared to its top two peers, which sit at an average discount of just 3%.

Diamond recently posted their first official earnings report (Q1-19) following their spin-off. It was a decent first report, but nothing too exciting yet.

This report specifically reviews DSSI and valuations versus peers comps, the most notable of which are Scorpio Tankers and Ardmore Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping is a new public company, formed as the result of a private merger and spin-off from Capital Product Partners.

Image Credit: Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Overview

Diamond S Shipping (DSSI), in its present form, was established due to a merger with a spin-off of all of the tanker assets from Capital Product Partners (CPLP). CPLP was a wildly cheap name which made up a core income position in our portfolios for several years. The DSSI spin-off was CPLP’s attempt to finally drive a more reasonable valuation for unitholders and thus far, it seems to have at least partially worked in terms of creating a clean tanker pure play with a top management team and no major overhang from a general partner.

DSSI currently controls a fleet of 67 vessels- comprised of 51 MRs, 15 Suezmaxes, and a lone Aframax on fixed contract.



Source: Value Investor's Edge, Analytics Platform, Fleet Data Tabs

I’ve covered the company in extensive detail in two major reports posted to Seeking Alpha recently, including an initial deal evaluation in mid-December and another bullish update report in mid-February. I suggest reading those for further addition, and also referencing the latest company presentation, posted on 14 May 2019.

DSSI has approximately 39M shares outstanding for a current market cap of about $475M. A large portion of these shares are owned by private equity with a six-month minimum lock-up. Although the lock-up technically provides an overhang to potential share performance, I doubt investors have any desire to sell near these prices. In fact, insider buying has ramped, with CEO Stevenson recently reporting a significant purchase at $12.52/sh.

Source: InsiderTracking, DSSI Transactions, highlights added

Legendary CEO Knows Fleet Values

CEO Craig Stevensen is a legend in the product tanker space with previous experience working together with Robert Bugbee of Scorpio Tankers (STNG) notoriety. This duo famously sold their previous tanker venture, OMI Comp, to the hapless combination of Teekay (TK) and Torm back in 2007 near the very peak of the last market cycle. In terms of market-timing and scale, I believe this transaction easily ranks in the top 10 deals in the modern shipping era.



Image Credit: TradeWinds, Diamond S Report, Joe Brady, 14 May 19

Stevensen doesn't mess around and he's back for a second rodeo. His old pal, Bugbee, is presiding over a surge in share prices (note: I'm also long STNG), but Diamond S has been mostly left out of the party thus far. Yes, insider ownership can be an overhang, but in this case, I view it as a sharp positive.

Source: Diamond S, Q1-19 Presentation, Slide 16

Q1-19 Earnings Results

The Q1-19 report, posted on 14 May, was the first official earnings release for Diamond S as a public firm. The report was very brief as it only included a few days with CPLP's fleet. Their crude tanker performance was underwhelming for both Q1-19 and also for Q2-19 fixtures, but part of this was due to some legacy short-term charters which have now run off.

I was initially underwhelmed by their crude tanker fixtures, with $15.7k/day fixed for 60% of the Suezmax days, which was weaker than preliminary guidance from peers such as Euronav (EURN), International Seaways (INSW), and Frontline (FRO). Product guidance was more positive and I expect earnings to begin to ramp up into the 2nd half of 2019 especially with the larger fleet scale.

Latest Fleet Profile And Valuations

Although DSSI is primarily a product tanker firm by vessel count, when arranged by cargo capacity, they are clearly more diversified with exposure to strong crude tanker markets as well. This places them as a reasonable comp to Nordic American Tankers (NAT) and Teekay Tankers (TNK) as well.



Source: Value Investor's Edge, Analytics Platform, Fleet Data Tabs

The latest fleet valuations are included below, provided from VesselsValue, the preeminent source for up-to-date valuation metrics and general fleet data.

Source: VesselsValue, DSSI Fleet Tabs, Updated 29 May 2019

Based on the latest balance sheet data, DSSI has a leverage of about 52% debt-to-assets ("D/A"). They don't have any near-term maturities to worry about and their financing rates are quite competitive.

Source: Diamond S, Q1-19 Presentation, Slide 13

Fleet Positioning Into 2020

CEO Craig Stevenson made it clear on the Q1-19 earnings conference call that they are bullish on rates in the near term and they much prefer to have spot exposure here given the current lower TC rates. I expect this will rationalize out going forward if we do see a spike in rates and they may adopt a more balanced approach. With rates expected to improve in the fall and winter months, DSSI is positioning their fleet to take as much advantage as possible.

They are not heavily pursuing a scrubber strategy, but this also means they will have minimal forward capex and maximum market exposure in 2020, which is expected to be a very strong year for both crude and product trades.

Source: Diamond S, Q1-19 Presentation, Slide 15

Conclusion And Fair Value Estimate

Diamond S has limited followership due to their recent public status and there has naturally been some divestment from Capital Product Partners' shareholders who either didn't understand what they received in their accounts or who preferred the stable income from CPLP as opposed to the greater volatility inherent in a spot tanker firm.

Current investors can take advantage of these dislocations and invest alongside one of the most legendary tanker leaders. Furthermore, unlike most shipping firms, DSSI is headquartered in the United States, has primarily American management and files regular 10-K and 10-Q forms. This should lead to premium valuations over time.

I estimate DSSI's current NAV at $19.05. I've recently set my fair value estimate at $18.00 and I am long these shares. If the valuation disparity continues, I am likely to continue buying alongside CEO Stevensen. If 2020 pans out like we expect, then I believe there is potential for significant gains, well beyond NAV levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DSSI, CPLP, STNG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.