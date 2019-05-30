PennantPark: 10.75% Yield And A 25% NAV Discount

PennantPark (PNNT) reentered our investment screens recently. We had traded in and out of this long time back, and with the recent fall, we decided to check this high-yielding business development corporation, or BDC, again.

The Business

PNNT got started out in 2007. That was definitely a bad timing for originating loans to small (or for that matter to any sized) companies. The market tanked promptly after that, but PNNT survived.

Source: PNNT presentation

A key notable point is that PNNT has had only 13 companies ever go non-accruals. This is despite it running head first into the global financial crisis. Remember, lending standards in general were quite lax, and a lot of small companies did not make it through 2008-2009. Hence its record overall is exemplary. Furthermore, its loss record of just 32 basis points versus 12.2% annualized yield is noteworthy.

How did this land on our screen

PNNT despite a good record, especially if you handicap the unfortunate public listing, has not had any luck getting respect from the market. As such it perpetually trades at a discount to its net asset value, or NAV. The recent markdowns in Q1-2019 got this sold off rather heavily, and it is now trading at about 0.75X tangible book value. PNNT has spent the bulk of the last decade above this valuation, and we consider this to be an attractive level to get involved with this company, subject to it passing our other tests.

Data by YCharts

What caused the recent drop

PNNT's NAV dropped from $9.05 to $8.83, and the market likely did not enjoy that, especially with the heightened recession fears. While some of it was due to lower fair value of portfolio companies, $4.8 million or 7 cents a share was a one-time fee with debt issuance and earlier repayment of 2019 notes.

Source: PNNT 10-Q Mar 31, 2019

Over the past few quarters, PNNT has generally managed to keep its NAV steady with an earnings distribution of 18 cents.

Key positives

PNNT has taken on a slow and steady initiative to improve its portfolio quality. We can see that best as we compare the information from the September 30, 2016, and the current quarter report.

As of September 30, 2016 our overall portfolio consisted of 56 companies with an average investment size of $20.6 million, had a weighted average yield on interest bearing debt investments of 11.9% and was invested 35% in senior secured debt, 37% in second lien secured debt, 15% in subordinated debt and 13% in preferred and common equity. - Source: Sept. 30, 2017, earnings press release Our overall portfolio consisted of 66 companies with an average investment size of $18.9 million, had a weighted average yield on interest bearing debt investments of 10.6% and was invested 55% in first lien secured debt, 28% in second lien secured debt, 4% in subordinated debt and 13% in preferred and common equity. - Source: Mar 31, 2019, earnings press release

A few things stick out to us here:

The overall yield is lower in spite of several interest rate hikes in the US. PNNT is reaching for safer investments today.

First-Lien Secured Debt has risen from 35% to 55%.

Second-Lien Secured Debt and subordinated debt have both fallen.

Over time we see it moving to Pennant Park Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) structure.

Source: PNNT presentation

Assuming that happens in a timely fashion, a merger of the two to gain economies of scale would also not be out of the question. While we would not necessarily wager on that outcome, the current gap between their price to book values does make PNNT a better choice in our opinion.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Key Negative

PNNT has been dialing up the leverage over time, and we can see this by examining the debt to equity ratios over time.

Source: PNNT presentation

While leverage ratios are up, these are nowhere near what banks in general employ, and as long as PNNT is doing its due diligence, this is not a deal breaker. On a comparative basis, PFLT is also moving up its leverage, and this again makes the relative discount of PNNT to its book value attractive.

Source: PFLT presentation

Conclusion

PNNT is boasting of a whopping 10.75% yield. The discount to book value is wider than average as well. Outside of a recession, PNNT would likely deliver 20% returns from here over the next year as the discount to NAV decreases. We think the current price makes it a "buy". Investors in PFLT may also want to watch this and look for opportunities to switch to this if the gap in the valuations widens further.

