Coca-Cola: Stock Is Now Outperforming, But Quality Of Earnings Is Lower

The valuation is still extreme at 27x and 40x cash flow and free cash flow respectively.

Coca-Cola (KO) is one of those laggard stocks I like to keep an eye on for Seeking Alpha readers, where after being a chronic underperformer for really just about every period following the late 1990s, the stock might suddenly get an unseen catalyst and possible return to its former glory.

Toying around with the YCharts fundamental chart functions, here is an interesting chart of KO from a total return perspective that tells you a lot about the math of returns and investing: Coca-Cola hasn't made a material all-time high since late July, early August 1998 or just about when the Long-Term Capital Crisis started, and yet looking at a chart versus the S&P 500 from the early 1990s, here is what KO's total return looks like versus the S&P 500 total return:

Using YCharts, and making sure the right calculation was being made, KO is still well ahead of the S&P 500 from an "annualized" return perspective even though the stock hasn't made a new all-time high (materially) since late 1998, while the S&P 500 made a new all-time high above its March 2000 and October 2007 highs in April-May 2013.

20-year total return chart

Breaking KO down into smaller time increments, the under-performance starts to show.

10-year total return chart

Anyway, readers get the point, but here is what's interesting: the last year, i.e. the one-year chart of KO vs. the S&P 50 total return, KO has beaten the S&P 500.

However, the question being asked by readers might be, "Is Coke now doing something right, or is the stock outperforming based on the overall market environment?"

And that is the right question.

A blog post from a few weeks ago might give readers some insight into Coke's outperformance: a market that is enduring "P.E compression" tends to see a flight to defensive names like a Coke, or Pepsi (NASDAQ:PEP) or Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) or any number of the consumer staples or utilities stocks. But be careful, don't overpay just for "defensive reasons".

Table 1

Here is what might be a little worrisome for KO over the next few years:

2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 Cash from ops $7,320 $6,930 $8,792 $10,528 $10,615 (capital expenditures) ($1,347) ($1,675) ($2,262) ($2,553) ($2,406) Free cash flow $5,973 $5,255 $6,530 $7,975 $8,209 (dividends) $6,644 $6,320 $6,043 $5,741 $5,350 (share repurchases) $1,912 $3,682 $3,681 $3,564 $4,162 Cash deficit (debt req'red) ($2,583) ($4,744) ($3,194) ($1,330) ($1,303)

Source: KO annual reports

Table 2

If you are wondering where all this is headed, here is the comparison of KO's cash flow and free cash flow to net income, which is an "earnings quality" test I like to run when a company like Coca-Cola makes a major strategic shift as it has done with the sale of its bottling operations:

Year Dec '18 Dec '17 Dec '16 Dec '15 Dec '14 Dec '13 Dec '12 Dec '11 Dec '10 Cash flow as % of net income 71% 71% 92% 98% 103% 97% 112% 110% 123% Free cash as % of net income 48% 14% 60% 51% 76% 74% 88% 76% 100%

Source: Internal valuation spreadsheet from quarterly earnings and 10-Qs

So what's the point?

The sharp decline in cash flow and free cash flow the last two years is likely a result of Coke's divestiture of its bottling operations, the intent or design of which was to make Coke a "leaner and meaner" operator with higher margins and better returns on capital.

Coke is still a work-in-process but lower coverage of cash to net income definitely has caught my eye, and ironically it has come at a time when the stock has started to outperform.

Summary/conclusion: Coke's valuation remains extreme with the stock trading at 20x earnings for what is expected to be roughly 5% average growth the next three years, and also trading at 27x and 40x four-quarter trailing cash flow and free cash flow respectively.

But what worries me is the lower quality of earnings as cash flow and free cash flow fell faster than net income with the divestiture of the bottling operations.

I thought James Quincey was smart to move slowly on cannabis and CBD, and even Charlie Munger at the recent Berkshire Hathaway Woodstock cautioned James Quincey that the stigma of cannabis might still be greater than the market growth for the emerging drug since technically it's still illegal at the federal level?

Coke is still one of the great global brands and Morningstar maintains its "wide moat" around the stock, but will future growth come entirely from the organic case volume of new and existing carbonated and non-carbonated products?

For now, the dividend appears to be the priority over share repurchases as share repurchases shrunk to their lowest level in five years as shown in Table 1.

A heavy-volume breakout above $50 for Coke would be a good sign, but it would be better to see that breakout in the context of an overall bull market in the S&P 500, and not see out-performance as a function of the defensive aspect of Coke's products. All that means for me is that KO will likely be sold once there is a longer-term market bottom since the stock will likely drift back down into the $40 trading range area it has been in for years.

We'll keep an eye on the "quality of earnings" issue for Coke and keep readers updated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.