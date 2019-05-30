Crane Going Hostile In An Effort To Acquire CIRCOR's Under-Managed Assets

Multi-industrial Crane (CR) had indicated before that they were interested in M&A, particularly synergistic deals in the fluid handling and/or aerospace businesses, and now it’s clear that they’re serious about it. After trying unsuccessfully to engage the board in a friendly negotiated transaction, Crane has gone public with a hostile bid for chronic underperformer CIRCOR (CIR) that I believe offers shareholders more value than they’ll ever see from its current management team.

I don’t know how this story ends, but it’ll be interesting to watch. CIRCOR’s press release confirming the rejection of the deal makes for good comedy, but the reality is that closing hostile deals isn’t so simple. I believe the relatively concentrated ownership of CIRCOR could help apply pressure to the board (GAMCO, Vanguard, Royce, and T Rowe Price collectively own 45% of the shares), and I believe Crane’s deal is quite fair, but there is no certainty that this deal can get done.

Crane Goes Public With A Very Fair Offer

After being rebuffed three times over the last five years, including a recent refusal to even engage in talks, Crane has chosen to go public with its latest offer in the hope that discontented shareholders will overrule the board and force a negotiated bid process and a “friendly” acquisition agreement.

Crane’s offer seems fairly generous. At $45/share, Crane is not only offering a 47% premium to the pre-bid price, but a 2x premium to CIRCOR’s historical EBITDA multiple (13.5x versus 11.5x). That multiple is well above what CIRCOR’s margins, ROIC, or ROA would normally support in terms of EV/EBITDA multiple (EV/EBITDA correlates pretty well with ROIC, ROA, and adjusted operating margin for industrial stocks), and it has been around 5 years since CIRCOR was even close to decent, let alone attractive, margins and ROICs.

Crane management wouldn’t quantify the synergy potential in a deal, but there should be significant synergies. CIRCOR’s pumps and valves business should fit nicely with Crane’s Fluid Handling business; while I believe CIRCOR has been poorly-run, it does have strong brands, differentiated products, a large installed base, and a good end-market mix. CIRCOR’s Aerospace and Defense business would also fit smoothly with Crane’s Aero and Electronics business, with CIRCOR’s higher skew to defense boosting the overall mix in that direction.

The “but” I’ll raise on synergies is that Crane will likely have to spend money to get CIRCOR’s assets back on track. CIRCOR has been under-spending on R&D (probably in an attempt to support margins) for some time, and I do believe Crane will need to reinvest here. I’m also not sure about the scale of the task Crane would be looking at in terms of improving supply chain and manufacturing efficiency, as well as go-to-market functions – clearly something (likely several things) is wrong at CIRCOR, and fixing that could reduce the synergies in the first few years. I’d also note that the deal will increase Crane’s skew toward oil/gas/chemicals, but not to an extent that worries me.

All told, in Crane's hands, I believe that CIRCOR's assets will generate higher revenue (better go-to-market, and some synergies with Crane's existing businesses) and higher margins (reduced costs, more efficient manufacturing, etc.). Does Crane's offer reflect all of those improvements? No, but then why should it? Crane's shareholders deserve to share the benefits, and I believe Crane's offer is more than fair with respect to what I believe CIRCOR management will do with these assets on their own.

A Laughable Defense … But Can Crane Force A Deal?

Crane’s management is clearly miffed with CIRCOR’s attitude and refusal to engage in talks, and Crane management pulled no punches in its presentation to investors. Crane management highlighted the dismal performance of CIRCOR shares since 2013; while some of that can be tied to weakness in important end-markets like oil & gas, that excuse only goes so far. The chart below reflects that underperformance, with CIRCOR’s performance in red.

Source: Crane investor presentation

To that end, Crane also pointed out that CIRCOR hasn’t come close to reaching their own targets and goals over the years, with big misses in organic revenue growth, margins, and FCF conversion, and no reason to believe that they’ll hit the latest targets given the current trajectory. While Crane definitely believes that poor capital allocation decisions have played a role in the underperformance (with CIRCOR basically torching a substantial amount of shareholder value through overpriced and/or poorly-integrated/poorly-chosen deals), that’s clearly not the only issue.

Source: Crane investor presentation

Source: Crane investor presentation

Source: Crane investor presentation

Source: Crane investor presentation

Of course, CIRCOR has had their say. CIRCOR’s press release referred to a “proven track record of executing on its strategic priorities”, a statement which I find almost comical. Management also tried to talk up its “successful” capital deployment efforts and “significant” margin expansion in its Industrial business in 2018; while it is true that pro forma operating margin improved significantly (by over 300bp), it has to be noted that the starting point was unacceptably low (8.5% pro forma in 2017).

I also want to point to an interesting development from Crane’s call – Mario Gabelli, CEO of GAMCO, expressed his surprise that CIRCOR did not disclose Crane’s bid ahead of CIRCOR’s recent annual meeting. While there are no hard-and-fast rules regarding such disclosures, I can understand if other CIRCOR investors aren’t so happy that that information wasn’t shared (particularly as CIRCOR flat out rejected the offer and there wasn’t a pretense of ongoing conversation or negotiation).

Now we’ll see what, if anything, happens next. As I said before, CIRCOR has a relatively concentrated ownership group, with four investment companies holding close to half of the shares. Practically speaking, hostile deals are usually tough to execute, and CIRCOR has several by-laws in place that will make it harder for Crane, including a staggered board, limited shareholder power to remove directors, no shareholder rights to call a special meeting, and the capacity to issue preferred stock (without shareholder approval) to thwart a deal.

The Outlook For Crane

I believe Crane’s offer for CIRCOR is at least fair; while some of CIRCOR’s end-markets are seeing a late-cycle recovery, orders were down 9% overall and margins outside of Aero & Defense are still not impressive. Aero and defense markets should remain healthy for some time, and I believe marine should improve from here, while the industrial outlook is more mixed (healthy in chemical processing, not so much in some heavy industry areas).

Crane could definitely realize some meaningful synergies on both the cost and revenue lines, and CIRCOR will bring some very attractive brands and products into the mix. While I do think Crane will need to reinvest in CIRCOR and restructure the acquired businesses, I think the longer-term returns will be attractive for Crane. I also think Crane is fully entitled to keep some of those gains for itself (and its shareholders) as compensation for the risk in taking on the CIRCOR assets.

I’m not changing my fair value estimate for Crane at this point, as there’s no certainty that the deal will happen, but I do believe this would be a value-creating deal over time.

The Bottom Line

As is clear from this article, I don’t think much of CIRCOR’s defense; management has had years to show what they can do with these assets, and the results are what they are. Even if you want to give some benefit of the doubt for challenges like the prior downturn in oil & gas markets, the results just aren’t up to snuff. In Crane’s hands, I believe these assets can be better-run and generate better value. For Crane’s part, I see value in a deal at this price, and there’s some room for a higher bid, but I hope that management will maintain price discipline; CIRCOR is a good M&A target at the right price, and I believe Crane can get more revenue, EBITDA, and FCF out of CIRCOR’s assets, but this isn’t a once-in-a-career deal that Crane must do. With the shares down some since my last article, Crane shares are looking more attractive, but now there’s the risk/fear in play that Crane will ultimately overpay to seal a deal with CIRCOR.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.