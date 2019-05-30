The Gazprom Saga Is Turning Into A Dividend Fairy Tale (Video)

Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) has been a holding of mine over the past months. I firmly believe that investing is about objectively assessing the risk and reward of a potential investment. Despite negatively discussing OGZPY in my previous article, I still went ahead and bought it because of the immense value the company offers compared to its market capitalization. When all the risks seem to be priced in already, there is not much left than upside.
I sit down with fellow independent stock market researcher Swen Lorenz and discuss the perception gap between what OGZPY actually is and what is the market's view on it. Fortunately for investors, the perception has started to shift thanks to the dividend hike but there is still plenty of room for improvements.
We discuss how and why OGZPY could be one of the best risk and reward value investments out there and touch on the following subjects:
0:00 Gazprom Stock Analysis
2:06 Why am I long Gazprom
3:28 Perception gap - reality vs. noise
8:48 Dividend pay-out ratio legally 50%
10:31 Gazprom exploration IPO & spin-offs
13:13 Nord Stream 2 & EU monopoly issues
20:02 Europe needs gas
22:17 Investment cycle ending and free cash flow
27:20 New Management, CFO and investment strategy
30:08 Low risk and high reward
About the authors:
Sven Carlin is an independent investment analyst at Stock Market Research Platform.
Swen Lorenz is an independent investment analyst at Undervalued-Shares.com.
Disclosure: I am/we are long OGZPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: We are both long Gazprom. I am long OGZD in London and I have just recently sold just part of it as the portfolio exposure started to get out of proportion due to the stock price increasing so much.