The Gazprom Saga Is Turning Into A Dividend Fairy Tale (Video)

Summary

The recent dividend hike and subsequent stock spike could be just the beginning of more positive things ahead. Gazprom's huge past investments might finally turn into huge free cash flows.

Gazprom is changing; new CFO, possible spin-offs and IPOs, dividend pay-out might go to 50%, the gas export monopoly might be liberalized and the investment cycle is ending.

Despite the recent spike, the dividend yield is still at 8%, the price to book value is incredibly low and there is more growth to come.

The Power of Siberia will start to pump gas to China in December of this year.

However, Russia will always be Russia, so don't ever get too excited.