Tariffs Could Push J.C. Penney Into Bankruptcy

Putting 25% tariffs on a wide variety of products that J.C. Penney Company (JCP) sells could be the final straw that forces the company to file for Ch.11 bankruptcy in order to deleverage and reorganize into potentially new profitable retailer. In addition, there is about $123 million of interest and principal payments due in September/October, which could be an incentive to file on or about October 1 for bankruptcy, instead of sending more much needed cash out the door. The latest quarterly results were poor and the company only had $171 million cash as of May 4.

Tariff Problem

The tariff issue seems to change almost daily. About a week ago Treasury Secretary Mnuchin stated that new higher tariffs of 25% were at least a month away. Some are also hoping that there could be some resolution announced by Xi and Trump during meetings at the June 28-29 G20 Summit. The problem for JCP and other retailers is the uncertainty. Should they try and switch to ordering from vendors in other countries ASAP or wait? Should they create pricing models based on the new tariffs or wait? The last thing JCP needs is more uncertainty and this uncertainty alone is having very negative impact on the company.

Tariffs Impact

Margins could be squeezed because retail prices may not be able to be increased enough to cover the full impact of the tariffs. Competitors, such as Walmart (WMT) and Amazon (AMZN), may not raise their prices as much because they have a much wider group of products that are not subject to tariffs that could help absorb the tariffs on the other products. This pricing advantage by competitors would hurt JCP. Vendors may become even more worried about the financial weakness of JCP due to the tariffs and only ship merchandise that has already been paid for or ship only C.O.D. and not on credit. This could cause a major liquidity/cash issue. The tariffs may come just before shipments for the critical back to school and Christmas shopping seasons.

Bankruptcy Timing

In May 2017, I wrote an article where I expected JCP would eventually file for Ch.11 bankruptcy and I forecasted that they would file in June 2020 when 5.65% notes mature (JCP is down over 82% since article publication). In November 2018, I updated my forecast and expected a bankruptcy filing within a year because I thought vendors would become extremely strict in their terms because so many vendors were getting such terrible treatment under the bankruptcy of Sears Holdings (OTCPK:OTCPK:SHLDQ).

The current pricing in the bond market seems to indicate that bond traders are factoring in a low probability of the company filing for bankruptcy and will pay the maturing 8.125% notes on October 1 because these notes are trading with a yield to maturing of 8.5%. Yields of 27.2% on the June 2020 notes, however, indicate the traders are factoring a much higher probability of filing between October 2019 and June 2020. I think the real indicator of a bankruptcy is that the 2023 secured notes are trading under 80. These are first lien secured notes and such a low price, in my opinion, clearly indicates bankruptcy is expected.

Assuming that there are new higher tariffs, even if only for a short period of time, there is a very real possibility that JCP will file for Ch.11 bankruptcy on or about October 1 because of the large amount of cash needed to pay interest and maturing debt around that time. In addition, there will be significant amount of accounts payable due during that period from merchandise shipped for the back to school season and the beginning of the Christmas season.

On September 1, $19.06 million interest is due on 7.625%’97 notes and this is followed by $17.25 million interest due on September 15 on the 8.625%’25 notes. I would expect the company would use the 30-day grace period and not pay these interest payments. On September 30, there is $10.55 million principal payment due on the term loan and the next day, $11.58 million interest is due on the 7.4%’37 notes.

On October 1, there is a $50 million principal payment (plus $2.03 million interest) due on the maturing 8.125% notes. Since there is no 30-day grace period on maturing debt, the company could file for bankruptcy on or about October 1.

They would save $122.84 million cash, including the $12.37 million due on October 15 for the 6.375%’26 notes, by filing for bankruptcy on or about October 1. This total does not include the millions that might be saved by not paying non-critical vendors whose shipments were received at least 20 days prior to the bankruptcy filing date. These vendor’s claims would be classified as unsecured claims, which is a relatively low priority class in Ch.11.

With sales down 5.6% in 1Q (comps down 5.5%) and with a loss of ($0.48) per share compared to ($0.25), it is hard to make the case that JCP is turning around and will make some dramatic improvement by gaining customers from other retail store closures. I would not be surprised if JCP closed additional stores, especially if it is part of an in court restructuring.

Potential Reorganization Plan

At this point, I would expect no recovery for JCP shareholders and no recovery for unsecured noteholders under a Ch.11 reorganization plan that reduces debt. These securities would be cancelled. Secured 1lien notes could get equity in a New J.C. Penney. The second lien 8.625%’25 notes could be the interesting issue to follow after they file. I am uncertain what their recovery could be. There also could be some type of rights offering as part of the reorganization plan to raise needed cash, but the big issue here would be who would backstop the rights offer.

Conclusion

My expectation that JCP could file for Ch.11 bankruptcy on October 1 is based on new higher Tariffs and that there are over $122.84 million of cash payments due around the date. If, however, the tariff issue is resolved in near future, it is less likely that the company will file on that date.

I think the 8.125% notes maturing on October 1 are currently priced too high and do not accurately reflect the potential for a bankruptcy filing. I also think that JCP stock and unsecured notes are a sell because under a likely reorganization plan those holders could get no recovery. The 8.625%’25 2lien notes could be an interesting investment, but I am waiting until after they file.

Disclosure: I am/we are short JCP CALL OPTIONS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.