ENDRA Is A Great Investment Opportunity, With A Bit Of Finesse

There's good reason to believe that ENDRA's upcoming data release will be able to meet expectations, which should send its stock soaring.

ENDRA released data at the end of 2019Q1 that didn't live up to the market's expectation, sending its share price down to new lows.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Bioinformatician as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

ENDRA Life Sciences' (NASDAQ:NDRA) valuation fell dramatically after its last data release at the end of 2019Q1. While the market clearly didn't appreciate the data, there's far more to this than meets the eye, and a very solid case to be made for investing in this small company at its current valuation.

Background

If you're familiar with ENDRA, it's likely either because you follow the medical devices field or live in Ann Arbor - this is a pretty sleepy company that doesn't seem to have a big presence out in the biotech world. With a market cap of ~$8M, it's not exactly a tech giant. However, I've been a long-time fan of the company ever since I stumbled upon its website about a year ago.

Its technology, Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS™), is an extension module to existing GE (NYSE:GE) ultrasound machines, which expands its ability to do some pretty neat things - including ENDRA's current application of quantifying fat content in the liver. Something that currently requires an expensive Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan to do well.

Unsurprisingly, the company has partnered with GE Healthcare to make this happen, as GE is one of the major players in ultrasound machines. If TAEUS can get off the ground, the GE partnership will give ENDRA a fantastic distribution channel and give GE a leg up on the competition - whether for fatty liver related diseases or other indications. It's a tiny player with a big, game-changing technology, which could be a revolution for ultrasound.

As it stands, liver fat content can only really be measured via MRI, which is an incredibly expensive machine both to purchase and operate. Existing ultrasound machines, which are vastly cheaper to purchase and operate, are unable to measure liver fat with any reasonable level of accuracy - leaving a huge opportunity for ENDRA's ultrasound module, which it believes has the ability to cheaply and accurately do what ultrasound alone can't. With non-alcoholic fatty liver disease on the rise, the ability to shift diagnostics from MRIs to ultrasounds would be a huge cost saver for hospitals around the world.

Current Issue

Following a strong run-up to ENDRA's last data release, the stock price collapsed down to near its 52-week low, when the data was nearly universally met with disapproval. Effectively, the press release announced that the TAEUS module's ability to measure liver fat was only moderately correlated with the gold standard MRI measurements. Given that high liver fat is the major symptom of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), it would be a huge step forward to be able to confirm diagnosis of NAFLD and NASH without requiring the use of an MRI.

Unfortunately, the end of Q1 data release from ENDRA basically caused the market to think that it's not going to hit this endpoint - and I think that that's a bad interpretation.

Long-time followers of ENDRA will know that it had experienced significant delays in getting a Canadian trial of the TAEUS platform approved, and once approved, was pretty slow about releasing data. Some of the original guidance suggested that the trial would last 4-6 weeks, and was finally approved in the fall of 2018. However, instead of releasing results at year end, the company instead punted, saying that the original 25 people weren't enough to test the system, and that it'd need to expand the trial - data would be available and released by the end of Q1.

The delays alone were pretty disturbing, but the events that unfolded at the end of Q1 were unexpected. Instead of releasing the results of the expanded trial, ENDRA instead released the results collected for the first 25 people, leading to a lot of people to believe that the technology is dead in the water. However, I'm not inclined to think that's the case. Let me walk explain why.

Press Release

While I'm not sure why the company chose to release December 2018 data in March, we can piece a few things together about what happened:

1. ENDRA's first pass at human testing of the TAEUS device was done in 2018Q4 on 25 volunteers, and subsequently, at the end of that quarter, it made it clear that that the distribution of fatty liver on its volunteers was too narrow, so it'd be expanding that trial.

2. The company backed itself into a corner by promising data in 2019Q1.

3. ENDRA's expanded trial likely didn't complete in time for data release by its self-imposed deadline. (We now know it had a hard time finding healthy people with high liver fat).

4. Thus, ENDRA had only the original data from the first 25 healthy volunteers at the end of 2019Q1, and chose to release that, despite its earlier warnings that the data set wasn't a good representation of its platform.

What we got to see wasn't very good, but I believe the market interpretation of it was far, far worse than the reality.

The Data

Three key pieces of information came from its press release:

First, a description of its pool:

21 study subjects had less than 6% liver fat fraction by MRI, which is clinically categorized as 'healthy/normal' range liver fat fraction. The other four study subjects fell into the 8%-22.4% fat fraction, typically categorized as 'mild' NAFLD. No study subject was eliminated from the analysis, and no subjects were yet enrolled in the 'moderate' (26%-37%) or 'severe' (>37%) liver fat fraction grades of NAFLD.

Effectively, nearly all of the data points were shoved into the very low end of the graph... I'll draw this out in a bit.

On to the results:

The correlation between thermoacoustic measurements of ENDRA's reference design and the percent fat fraction by MRI had an R^2 of 0.61, with a standard error of the mean of 2.98%. In contrast, the correlations between BMI (Body Mass Index) with MRI fat fraction was only 0.19 and the correlation of abdominal fat thickness (as determined by ultrasound) with MRI fat fraction was 0.31

It's pretty clear that everyone jumped on the R^2=.61 correlation between TAEUS and the gold standard for diagnosing NASH, MRI. If you just take a quick glance, that is pretty abysmal, indicating "a moderate correlation," and thus we have NDRA's share value dropping like a stone.

Yes, it's better than R^2=.31, which basically says regular ultrasound is useless, and still yet better than R^2=.19 for BMI, which tells you that your liver's fat content isn't a function of your actual obesity. Neither of those was the actual benchmark, however, so let's move on, shall we?

The key to interpreting this data, however, is the standard error of the mean, which comes in at 2.98%, essentially 3%. Although not exactly the same as an error bar, for the purpose of this discussion, we can treat it as such. So, we can draw a simple picture of what the results might have looked like, from the data above 21 data points under 8%, and 4 under 22.4%. Now, I don't have access to the real data, but we can visualize this something like:

The above graph was made by picking 21 random points between 0% and 8%, and 4 between 8% and 22%, and assigning a Y value that is randomly +/- 6 units away. The error bars show 4% std dev. By chance, that distribution gives us a correlation of R^2 = 0.606, pretty close to the R^2=0.61 that ENDRA found.

(All images included were made by the author, using LibreOffice to generate the data).

What should be immediately obvious is that the correlation suffers because all of the patients have "healthy liver fat", and thus are clustered down at the lower left end of the graph. Almost all of the weight of the correlation comes from the four samples above 8%.

To drive this point home, you can use the exact same model, but pick patients with liver fat ranges distributed from 0% to 45%, sampling from normal, medium and high range liver fat populations. Unsurprisingly, the same model now yields a dramatically better correlation (R^2=.96):

That is to say if ENDRA had picked test subjects with a variety of fatty liver content instead of healthy volunteers for its first 25 test subjects, it should have been able to show a good correlation. Instead, the company came away with results that look uncorrelated because the error on the instrument is about the same as the size of the result for someone with a healthy liver.

Thus, the TAEUS should theoretically be able to distinguish healthy from mild, moderate or severe situations, and the only reason why it looks like it can't is because it chose a bad test group composed only of healthy patients!

Of course, that model doesn't exactly mimic the company's data set, and I can't be sure that the 4% error rate doesn't scale along with the fat content. (Though I have no reason to suspect it does). Furthermore, the error rate for this data set may have been higher than we can expect in future tests of the technology, as ENDRA has discussed that this trial is being done on one of its prototype units that is using less than optimal hardware (e.g., "a tube amplifier, rather than the solid state amplifier that will be used in [their] commercial products.") and that software improvements are ongoing.

Is ENDRA a good investment?

This is the part of the story where finesse comes in - and there is a clear path forward, if you're paying close attention, but let's be clear: ENDRA is a small company. It's mainly composed of engineering staff, and it isn't supporting all of the overhead staff that you'd expect from a typical biotech company. As far as I can tell, the company has fewer than 20 staff, and it's running a tight ship, which keeps its expenses low.

However, the picture isn't entirely rosy. ENDRA will need to raise money relatively soon. At the end of March, it had just under $4M cash on hand, and a burn rate of about $2.5M per quarter. That suggests that it'll be raising again about mid-August, at the latest. At the current share price, it'll probably take some serious dilution to raise the cash it'll need for another quarter or two.

That's not the end of the story, however. ENDRA has been hard at work continuing the demonstration of its technology. As of May 14th, it has already tested 36/50 people (the original 25 healthy people, plus 11 more with higher liver fat), and has now received approval to directly recruit people with known fatty liver disease. The remaining 19 people to complete the trial should be done in under eight weeks, with data release shortly after that.

If you're counting, that means that we should expect ENDRA to complete the trial and release data mid-July, a full month before it needs to raise money.

Afterwards? Yes, there will likely be a drop as it raises money through the end of July and early August, but I wouldn't wait too long to get back in.

ENDRA has committed to filing for the European CE mark before the end of the summer, opening the door to a flurry of other regulatory approvals. Additionally, it's begun collaborations with a machine learning group to expand the capabilities of the tool to other diagnostic applications, opened two new test sites in the United States, and have been rolling out updated hardware, all of which were reiterated in the latest May 2019 conference call.

What's missing here is the obvious long-term plan: ENDRA doesn't have to hire anyone for sales, as it's long had a deal with GE for distribution, and the TAEUS hardware was designed as an add-on to GE ultrasound technologies. In case the picture still isn't clear, ENDRA is a clear acquisition target for GE, which can use the TAEUS technology to expand sales of its ultrasound platform simply by bundling the two together, and continuing ENDRA's ongoing research into new applications. The only question is how long it waits: either until ENDRA demonstrates that the technology works or until it gets one or more regulatory marks. Each of those will have a positive effect on the share price, making the acquisition more costly, if/when it happens.

Valuation

As I've mentioned above, ENDRA is a small company, currently sitting with a market valuation of under $10M, and a ballpark of about $2.5M cash remaining in mid-May - with a burn rate of about $850,000 a month, giving it a run way that takes it into mid-August. I'd expect to see the valuation driven up when the company produces results in mid-July, followed by a drop in July-August when it raises money based on its successful results. By the end of the year, it wouldn't be impossible to see ENDRA on a clear path to success, as it rolls out new applications and improved data from its new American trials.

Supporting the valuation, ENDRA has been prolific in protecting its technology. At the last, last count, it has 48 patents either licensed, granted, filed or pending - a staggering amount for a small company.

Despite being a small company, it has an average volume of 233k shares traded daily, which at the current valuation of $1.04 indicates about $240k worth of stock traded on average daily.

Of course, you're likely wondering about the downside, which is pretty clear: There's a chance that the technology doesn't work at all, and my interpretation of the statistics is incorrect. In the worst-case scenario, this increases the possibility that the company will fail to raise money in August and would likely spiral directly into bankruptcy. As there's no real "pipeline" of technologies behind the TAEUS system, this would make it a poor investment opportunity. Given the results it's demonstrated so far (and the discussion about why those results aren't as bad as they seem), I think that's relatively unlikely - but stranger things have happened.

Beyond results, ENDRA isn't entirely in the clear. It still has to secure regulatory approval for its device, which it could also fail to achieve. However, unlike small molecule drugs, we already know that this is a safe device, which doesn't need to go through FDA approval. The CE mark isn't a quality approval - it's simply a certification that the device meets the standards and protocols required to operate in the European Union. As ENDRA has been working towards this for some time, it's unlikely that it'd stumble on this step.

The most likely scenario for the next six months is to see ENDRA achieve its Canadian trial goals and produce good data, bringing its share price back to the $4-5 range, followed by drop back in the $3 range as it raises capital. From there, I'd expect to see the shares climb up towards the $7 range as the company achieves regulatory marks and begins selling units in the European Union in 2020, and shortly thereafter in North America. Personally, I'm looking forward to a buyout in the $9-10 range from GE, once the CE mark is approved, and following ENDRA's completion of its American trials.

Summary

My interpretation of all of this is pretty straightforward. Because ENDRA had promised data at the end of the quarter, but hadn't finished finding people with NAFLD in its healthy patient population to scan, it decided to drop the data that it'd gathered in the first round, which it knew wasn't a great demonstration of its technology, just so that the company could meet the milestone it'd imposed upon itself.

Is that a great business decision? Perhaps not, but I certainly don't think that you should write ENDRA off yet. It's in a great position to turn things around simply by finishing off its current trial of people with higher percent of liver fat and showing us a good R^2 value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NDRA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.