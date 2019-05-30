The Problems With GameStop Corporation's Business Model

Since all of GameStop's cash will need to go towards paying its debt, its only valuable asset will be its property, plant and equipment.

Although the firm can pay back its current debt, in the long run, it will not be able to pay back its debt because it will run out of cash.

Introduction

Investors should short GameStop (GME) because of its shaky business model. GameStop's business model is no longer viable as consumer demand falls off as they continue to shop for video games at online retailers. Also, it is unable to sell paid games as free to play games become more popular. Even more concerning, the aggregate demand for video games has been falling, which will make it hard for the firm to sell more video games. Overall, the collapsing business model will leave it with little cash and make it hard to pay back its debts.

Online Shopping

Like many retail stores, GameStop has faced tough competition from online retailers. Many consumers have been buying their games directly from the online Xbox, Ps4 and Nintendo stores because they offer advantages that GameStop does not have the ability to compete with. For example, many games tend to be cheaper through online retailers. Call of Duty World War ll, one of the newest games, has been put on sale for $40 multiple times on the Xbox's online store, according to Gamespot. On the other hand, it has remained at the standard $60 at GameStop, excluding Black Friday deals. Most consumers decided to purchase the new video game from the online store due to its cheaper price - a lost sale for GameStop.

If GameStop does not want to lose customers to the competition, they would need to lower their prices. However, it is highly unlikely that they would do this based off of their history of keeping prices at the industry standard of $60.

Some investors have mistakenly assumed that GameStop will be able to increase its revenue as the demand for computer games increases. According to the WEPC, the number of PC gamers has been rising in recent years, and it is expected that it will continue to rise. Although many investors' belief that the demand for PC games will reverse GameStop's downward trend has justified their purchase of GameStop, the rise in PC games' demand will not help GameStop. According to pcgamer.com, PC games are almost always purchased through Steam, an online retailer, because it is more convenient and offers cheaper prices than GameStop. As people buy more PC games, they are not increasing GameStop's revenue.

Thus, GameStop will continue to lose customers because they cannot compete with the lower prices of online retailers.

Free-to-Play Games

Many new, popular video games belong to an unprecedented category of "free-to-play" games. These games do not cost the consumer any money, and they are distributed through online retailers. The creators of these games make money through in-game purchases. For example, Fortnite, the most popular free-to-play video game, makes money by selling skins and other optional cosmetics that do not impact the core gameplay, according to Investopedia; anyone can play for free, but to get extra perks, one must purchase them with real money. According to Digital Trends, since free-to-play games have been becoming more popular among consumers, they have been reducing their spending on games that cost money; many gamers are choosing to play free games over paid ones. The industry-wide trend will hurt retailers like GameStop. GameStop will have fewer sales as consumers substitute free-to-play games for paid ones because they only make profits from paid games.

Weakening Industry

The gaming industry is currently weakening. According to the WEPC, aggregate video game sales have been declining over the past decade, and it is unlikely to make a significant rebound in the future. This will hurt GameStop, as they will be unable to sell more games due to the falling demand.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) has cited in their 2018 annual report that demand for their "big franchise" games like Call of Duty and Overwatch has fallen during 2018. The slowdown for Activision's business should be a warning sign for GameStop investors because GameStop generates most of its revenue from selling big franchise games; they will face declining revenues in future years as demand for the once popular big franchise games has fallen.

Graphic provided by the WEPC.

Debt

As GameStop is unable to make a profit, losing over $600 thousand in 2018, its debt will become nearly impossible to organically pay; they will need to take out loans to pay back their long-term debt.

Although some investors like Gregory Vousvounis correctly state that the firm can pay all of its current debt and still have leftover cash for investors, they need to consider GameStop's debt in the long term because firms rarely pay their debt off all at the same time. If an investor divides GameStop's net income of -$673,000 thousand by their cost of goods sold of $5,977,200 thousand, he would get a rough estimate of the amount of money GameStop loses for each dollar it spends. Currently, it is losing about $.1 for each dollar it spends; 10% of the money they spend is lost. As it continues to fund an unprofitable operation, in the long run, the value of its cash and cash equivalents will fall. This will prevent GameStop from being able to pay back its $2.7 billion of debt without seizing operations. Thus, its debt, in the long run, will be onerous.

Assuming that it is unlikely GameStop will be able to increase its profits due to the rise of online shopping and the emergence of a weakening industry, it will continue to lose 10% of its cash each year. As its current $1.6 billion of cash falls by 10% per year, it will only have $471 million by the end of 12 years. At this point, their long-term debts of $471 million will equal the amount of cash they have, leaving them with few options to pay off their debt; they would need to sell some of their stores in order to raise capital, leaving them with little potential to generate revenue.

Considering that the firm will most likely run out of most of its cash in the long run, it will also be unable to purchase more inventory without creating debt for the company, preventing them from making money. However, given the firm's current financial situation, with over $2 billion in current liabilities, it is unlikely that they will issue any bonds. Nonetheless, if they decided to borrow more money, their financial situation would be worsened because they would be unable to pay back their debt with little cash flow. Since the firm will have little cash, inventories, and profits, one of its only assets that will be valuable in the long run is its property, plant and equipment, which is currently valued at $321 million.

Conclusion

Since GameStop is unable to compete with online retailers that can provide video games at a more convenient, cheaper cost, and since GameStop is operating in a declining industry, losing customers to free-to-play games and dealing with onerous debt, investors should short GameStop. In the long run, over a span of 12 years, GameStop will be valued at roughly $321 million, which is roughly $3.13 per share, because its ability to sell products and pay off debt will be inhibited as it continues to lose 10% of its cash each year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.