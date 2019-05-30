Manulife: Dark Clouds Overshadow Steady Progress

The company is continuing to make steady progress in executing these strategies and the company has a strong financial position at present.

Investment thesis

Manulife Financial (MFC) has not fully recovered from the woes of the financial crisis, but the company is certainly moving in the right direction by focusing on Asia for growth, investing to improve its digital presence, and optimizing costs to achieve a higher level of operating efficiency. Despite these positive developments, there’s a reason why MFC has performed flattish over the last 12 months; insurance companies around the world will come under pressure in the future, no matter how attractive growth opportunities look like. The possibility of an economic slowdown is higher than ever, and the World Bank predicts economic growth across all regions to slowdown considerably through 2021.

Manulife shares yield over 4% at the current market price, and investors can expect the company to distribute an attractive level of dividends for at least a couple of years from now. However, the underlying industry outlook leads me to rate Manulife shares a hold at the current market price.

Business description

Manulife Financial Corporation is one of the largest life insurance companies in Canada. In addition to life insurance operations, the company provides financial protection and wealth management solutions to customers in Canada, the U.S., and Asia. The company operates under the brand name of Manulife Financial in Canada and Asia and as John Hancock in the U.S.

Global locations of Manulife Financial

Many life insurance products of Manulife are linked to capital market performance, which makes the company’s earnings volatile relative to its peer Canadian insurance companies such as Sun Life, which I covered in this article.

The company management views Asia as one of the high growth markets in the future and is continuing to allocate resources to ensure its business operations in Asia benefits from the expected economic growth in this region.

The company operates with 5 strategic initiatives which are self-explanatory. The growth expectations of the company are revolving around these key business strategies.

1. Portfolio optimization to generate a higher cash return

2. Expense efficiency

3. Growth acceleration through investments in high-growth regions and products

4. Achieving a higher level of digitization to benefit from the secular trend of embracing digitized wealth management and life insurance products

5. Improving the efficiency of the workforce by building a better culture within the company

Industry outlook

There are several tailwinds driving the insurance industry on a global scale. One of the primary drivers of the industry is the increasing level of global wealth. Stellar economic growth over the last decade has given rise to a new middle-class society in Asia, which is expected to boost the attractiveness of life insurance products in this region. As disposable income continues to grow in Asia, many middle-class families will seek for life insurance coverage, which is an opportunity that has been already identified by global insurance companies.

Year-on-year change in wealth (%)

Another tailwind driving the industry is the growth of the aging population. A wealthier, aging population will drive the demand for life insurance products in all regions of the world. In the U.S., adults over 65 years of age are expected to outnumber children for the first time in its history by 2035, which is the primary reason behind many economists identifying 2035 as one of the most transformative years in the country’s history.

While the underlying demographic situation in the U.S. is certainly favorable for insurers, the situation in Asia looks even better. The improving quality of healthcare services in Asia, technological developments, and increasing wealth are contributors to the growth of life expectancy is Asia, which suggests that the population over 60 years would outnumber children and young adults soon. In fact, the proportion of total population aged 60 or over is expected to rise continuously through 2050.

While there are tailwinds driving the global insurance industry forward, there is reason to believe that an economic slowdown is imminent, which would adversely impact insurance companies of all sizes. Generally, insurance companies benefit when interest rates are rising, and the economies are firing on all cylinders. We are well past that passage in this business cycle, and rates are likely to remain at the current levels or even decline in the future. As such, the insurance industry cannot be expected to receive a boost from monetary policy decisions. On the other hand, slower economic growth in the next couple of years will slowdown discretionary spending of consumers as well. While China is one of the hotspots for insurers, the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China has already dampened the economic growth outlook for the country, which is not at all good for the insurance industry.

Considering these inherent risks for the insurance industry, investors should be careful so as not to invest in the insurance industry without weighing the negative impacts of an economic slowdown. A prudent investor focused on the insurance industry will select companies that have superior cost advantages, higher operating efficiencies, and are focused on gaining traction by addressing the demands of the emerging digital economy.

In summary, the insurance industry will benefit from the tailwinds driving the industry forward in the short-term, but continued growth will come in to question as soon as global economic growth slows down, which is not too far away from happening.

Financial performance

Manulife Financial reported strong Q1 2019 earnings results in early May. Net income attributable to shareholders grew 54% from C$1,372 in Q1 2018 to C$2,176 in Q1 2019. Core earnings grew 15% in Q1 2019 as well, while core return on equity increased marginally by 0.8%. Manulife increased their quarterly dividend by 14% from C$0.22 per share to C$0.25 per share. The dividend hike came on the back of strong earnings and establishes the management strategy of distributing wealth to its shareholders.

Net earnings of the company were negatively impacted from interest rate movements in the first quarter, which was more than offset by the positive equity market performance.

Core earnings were negatively impacted by global wealth management operations and business operations in Canada but received a boost from the positive performance in the U.S. and Asia. The latter stood out as the best performer for Q1 2019 from a core earnings growth perspective, as the Asia region core earnings grew 17% on a year-over-year basis.

Core earnings growth by region and business segment

Manulife continued its portfolio optimization exercise in Q1 2019 as well, in line with the stated objective of freeing up C$5 billion in capital by 2022. The company released over C$300 million of capital in the first quarter of this year.

Manulife is progressing well in its plan to achieve operating cost efficiencies as well, which is one of the key strategies of the company at present. Core general expenses remained flat on a year-over-year basis, which is a sign that the company is making the right decisions to manage costs effectively. The current cost optimization plan is expected to save C$700 million by 2020, which will boost the bottom-line growth of the company, if executed properly.

From a financial perspective, the global wealth and asset management operations is one of the core focus areas of the company. However, Manulife reported net outflows of C$1.3 billion in the first quarter, driven by net outflows in the U.S. that more than offset the inflows from Canada and Asia.

Despite outflows, assets under management (AUM) grew sequentially, as a result of positive performance of global equity markets in Q1 2019.

Dividends

Manulife is a company that is committed to distributing wealth to its shareholders. As such, the company has maintained an attractive dividend policy in which they hike dividend distributions in line with the earnings growth of the company. Dividend per share has grown consecutively for the last 3 years, which is an indication of the increasing profitability of the firm.

Manulife shares yield over 4% at the current market price, which is an attractive return for income-oriented investors.

However, a major concern of income investors at present should be whether Manulife would be able to continue paying the current level of dividends if an economic recession hits the global economy. As apparent from the above graph, Manulife was forced to cut its dividend per share considerably during the financial crisis, which provides an insight as to what to expect from Manulife at times of economic crises. As an insurance company with a significant exposure to wealth and asset management, company earnings would be severely hurt if a global recession occurs. Considering the global macro-economic outlook, it is unlikely that we might experience a recession within the next 2-3 years, but the risk of a recession rises sharply toward the latter part of the next 5 years.

Dividend investors should consider the free cash flow coverage of dividends a positive sign and an indication of the company’s ability to internally generate cash to support its dividend distributions. Manulife has been able to grow its free cash flows in the recent past, which has helped them distribute a higher dollar amount to investors as dividends.

Even though the free cash flow coverage has remained at a healthy level, this doesn’t indicate that the company would be able to generate the same level of cash if economic growth slows down considerably, leading to a recession. At present though, the dividend distributions are safe, and Manulife can be expected to distribute a steady and stable stream of dividends for a few more years to come.

Risks & challenges

As highlighted previously, the primary risk of investing in Manulife Financial is the possibility of a global economic slowdown. As it often happens, a global economic slowdown will hit insurance companies hard. Even though Manulife might be in a better position than it was leading up to the financial crisis, I do not believe that the company is in a position to tackle an economic slowdown meaningfully. The trade war between the two largest economies in the world adds salt to the wound, as the already slowing Chinese economic growth is further dampened by trade war woes.

Investment summary

Income investors will naturally find Manulife shares attractive at the current market price and yield, but I remain focused on the long-term outlook for the company, which is not all that positive. I expect Manulife to deliver strong performance in the short-term, but as a long-term growth-oriented investor, I find little reason to invest in Manulife under the prevailing economic conditions.

