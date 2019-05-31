The Top 3 Dividend Aristocrats Over The Past 5 Years

There also are four high-yield trades for them with breakevens below their consensus price targets.

They're also holding up better than the market in May.

These three Dividend Aristocrats had the best total returns over the past five years.

Looking for long-term winners in the dividend stocks arena? Many income investors follow the Dividend Aristocrats, a group of stocks which have all increased their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years.

We've seen a lot of headlines over the years for this revered group, but we wondered which ones actually brought home the most bacon for investors.

So, we screened the group for the stocks with the top total returns over the past five years, and came up with these three companies: Cintas Corp. (CTAS), Roper Technologies (ROP) and S&P Global, (SPGI). You may have seen CTAS's trucks delivering uniforms in your area - they cover a lot of territory.

Profiles:

CTAS provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items, and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly. It also offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies, with a very long list of products servicing a very wide swath of industries - food, construction, healthcare, education, manufacturing, academic, government research, semiconductor, security, water management, oil and gas, agricultural, water and wastewater, chemical, general industries, material science, steel, automotive, electronics, mining, and research end-user markets.

SPGI provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Performance:

This chart tracks the five-year returns on a $10K investment in each of these firms. Apparently, those work uniforms pay pretty well - CTAS leads the group, with a $38.40K return on $10K, followed by SPGI, with $28.24K, and ROP, with $25.25K:

CTAS also is the leader for dividends paid, followed by ROP, and SPGI:

We also wondered how these stocks have held up more recently, in the current Trade War pullback, during the Q4 '18 pullback, and over the past year.

CTAS once again leads the pack in May, gaining 2.22%, while SPGI lost -1.42%, and ROP lost -3.90%, vs. the S&P 500's -5.7% decline.

We were hoping that these stocks might have been safe harbors during the Q4 2018 market swoon, but this was not the case - they all lost more than the market did in that period.

Still, they've walloped the market over the past year, with ROP leading the group, with a 24.72% price gain, followed by CTAS, at 22.89%, and SPGI, trailing quite a bit, at 10.31%, but still having outperformed the market by a wide margin.

Those five-year returns and one-year performance gains are pretty exemplary, but what about the actual payouts? Is there enough money to pay the bills?

This is where we get to the age old conundrum of passive income vs. trading income. They all have good five-year dividend growth rates, particularly CTAS and SPGI, with ~31% and ~28%, respectively, but the current yields for the group are actually very underwhelming, ranging from an anemic 0.54% for ROP, to 0.92% for CTAS, to 1.05% for SPGI.

CTAS pays annually, usually going ex-dividend in early November, and paying in December. ROP and SPGI pay quarterly.

SPGI has the most conservative dividend payout ratio, at just 15.14%, followed by ROP, at 25.2%, and CTAS, at 29.29%:

Analysts' Price Targets:

With all of their out-performance, have potential new investors missed the boat? CTAS has the lowest variance vs. its average price target of $215.30 - it's now 3% above that target. ROP is still 4.81% below its average price target, while SPGI is 6.03% below its average price target:

Options:

As you may have guessed, we have a way to deal with these low price target variances - via selling options. These strategies could actually solve two problems for income investors - creating income, and achieving lower breakeven prices, which are below the various consensus price targets from analysts for these stocks.

Our Cash Secured Puts Table can give you more details for these three trades, and over 35 others, all of which are updated throughout each trading day.

Selling Cash Secured Puts - We found a November put trade for CTAS, which pays $8.90, over 4X CTAS's last annual dividend. The November $210.00 put strike gives you a breakeven of $201.10, which is 6.6% below its average price target:

ROP also has an attractive November put. Its November $330.00 put strike pays $12.30, over 26X ROP's $.4625 quarterly payout, and it gives you a breakeven of $317.70, which is 12.31% below ROP's $362.30 average price target:

Likewise, SPGI also has a November put option with an attractive premium. Its November $210.00 put strike pays $8.60, over 7X SPGI's $1.14 in dividends over the term of this trade. The breakeven is $201.40, which is 12.68% below SPGI's average $230.64 price target.

Covered Calls - With CTAS actually above its average price target, you may want to consider hedging your bet via selling covered call options. However, this is a strategy for an investor with a shorter horizon - your CTAS could get called away if they rise to or above the $230.00 strike price.

The November $230.00 call strike pays $10.80, over 5X CTAS's most recent $2.05 annual dividend.

Here's a breakdown of the three main profitable scenarios for this trade, which vary between a nominal static yield of 5.79%, vs. an assigned pre -ex-dividend dates yield of 8.48%, vs. an assigned post - ex-dividend dates yield of 9.41%:

You can see more details on our Covered Calls Table for this trade and over 35 others, all of which are updated throughout each trading day.

Valuations:

We don't see any compelling under-valuations vs. their respective industries here, which speaks to well-regarded these three Dividend Aristocrats are - the market is giving them premium valuations. The only outlier is CTAS's price/sales of 3.44X, vs. an outlandish 38.43X value for its industry, which we'll take with a large grain o' salt:

Financials:

SPGI wins the race in the financials department, with very strong ROA, ROE, and ROI ratios vs. its industry, in addition to a much higher operating margin. However, it does carry more debt leverage. CTAS also has better ratios vs. its industry's broad averages, but has a higher total debt/equity leverage ratio.

All tables by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CTAS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.